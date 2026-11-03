Andhra Pradesh ULB Election Results 2026: The ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA), comprising the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Jana Sena Party (JSP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has secured a major victory in the Andhra Pradesh Municipal and Corporation Elections 2026. The results and trends announced on November 3 and 4 show the alliance taking a strong lead across the state. The NDA has dominated the 13 Municipal Corporations and performed strongly in municipalities and Nagar Panchayats. The opposition YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) has faced a major setback, as the alliance continues to strengthen its position in local urban bodies. Party-Wise Uncontested Seats In Andhra Pradesh Elections 2026 Before polling, 17 municipal chairperson positions were declared unopposed, with the TDP-led NDA alliance securing all these positions.

Additionally, 118 divisions across 13 municipal corporations and 637 municipal wards were also declared unopposed. The party-wise breakdown of chairperson posts is given below. Political Party Unopposed Chairperson Posts Telugu Desam Party (TDP) 15 Jana Sena Party (JSP) 1 Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) 1 YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) 0 Total 17 Who Are The Key Mayoral Candidates In Andhra Pradesh ULB Elections 2026? The mayoral contests are among the key highlights of the Andhra Pradesh ULB elections 2026. The ruling NDA alliance has divided the 13 municipal corporation mayoral seats among its three partners, the TDP, Jana Sena Party (JSP) and BJP. The TDP is contesting 10 seats, JSP is contesting two, and BJP is contesting one. Also, the opposition YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) has fielded candidates in all 13 mayoral contests, setting up direct electoral battles across major cities.

Party-Wise Mayoral Seat Distribution Telugu Desam Party (TDP): 10 mayoral seats

Jana Sena Party (JSP): 2 mayoral seats

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP): 1 mayoral seat

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP): 13 mayoral seats (contesting all corporations) List Of Major Mayoral Candidates Municipal Corporation NDA Candidate YSRCP Candidate Vijayawada Vangaveeti Radhakrishna (JSP) Rayana Bhagya Lakshmi Visakhapatnam Mukka Sravani (TDP) Varudu Kalyani Eluru Appala Naidu Reddy (JSP) Ganta Mohana Rao Guntur K. Lakshmi Aparna (TDP) T. A. V. Naga Padma Sridevi Vizianagaram Avanapu Bhargavi (TDP) Kolagatla Sravani Machilipatnam Shaik Abdul Abida (TDP) Lanka Jyothi Kadapa Nellaturi Suvarna (TDP) Bandi Deepti Reddy Nellore P. Roopkumar Yadav (TDP) Anam Vijayakumar Reddy Anantapur Kotla Ajesh Babu (BJP) B. C. Ramesh Goud

Who Are The Key Candidates In Vijayawada And Visakhapatnam? Vijayawada : Jana Sena Party's Vangaveeti Radhakrishna is contesting against YSRCP's Rayana Bhagya Lakshmi. Independent candidate A. B. Venkateswara Rao is also in the mayoral race.

Visakhapatnam: TDP's Mukka Sravani is contesting against YSRCP's Varudu Kalyani in the mayoral election, which covers the GVMC's 120 wards. Also Read: Uttar Pradesh MLC Election Results 2026: Check Full List Of Winners For All 11 Seats And Candidate Profiles Andhra Pradesh ULB Elections 2026: Voter Turnout And Key Details Election Details Figures Overall voter turnout 60.96% Polling date November 1, 2026 Counting date November 3, 2026 Counting start time 8 AM Municipal corporations 13 Municipalities and Nagar Panchayats 79 Total urban local bodies 92 Wards where repolling was conducted 12 Urban local bodies covered in repolling 7 Districts covered in repolling 5 Repolling voter turnout (November 2) 60.64%

Andhra Pradesh ULB Election Results 2026: Candidate-Wise Winners List The Andhra Pradesh Urban Local Body (ULB) election results have started emerging, with several high-profile mayoral contests and municipal ward outcomes declared. From Tirupati to Nellore, candidates from the TDP, JSP and other parties have secured victories. Here is the candidate-wise list of major winners and leading contestants. Andhra Pradesh ULB Election Results 2026: Key Candidate-Wise Winners City / Municipality Candidate Name Political Party Status / Result Margin / Leads Tirupati (Mayor) Manne Srinivasa Prasad (J.B. Srinivas) TDP Won 30,972 votes Chittoor (Mayor) Kathari Hemalatha TDP Won Confirmed winner Guntur (Mayor) Kovelamudi Lakshmi Aparna TDP Won Confirmed winner Nellore (Mayor) P. Roop Kumar Yadav TDP Won / Leading 18,393 votes Tenali Thotakura Venkata Ramana Rao JSP Won 17,093 votes Nidadavolu Jyothi Murala JSP Won 14,922 votes Kovvur Kantamani Vijaya Lakshmi TDP Won 16,173 votes Narsapuram Kottapalli Sailaja JSP Won 17,069 votes Pulivendula Geetha Kumari TDP Won Ward/seat victory Peddapuram Satish Kumar JSP Won Ward/seat victory GVMC (Ward 43) K. Nalini Devi JSP Won Confirmed winner

Andhra Pradesh ULB Elections 2026: Unopposed Chairperson Winners Several candidates secured municipal chairperson positions without facing an electoral contest. These victories are known as Ekagreevam. Municipality / Town Unopposed Winner Political Party Badvel Someshula Divyateja TDP Darsi Daram Subba Rao Jana Sena Party Yerraguntla Gorla Madhulata BJP Piduguralla Shaik Babavali TDP Gurazala Nelavalli Bollayya TDP Dachepalli Tangella Srinivasarao TDP Kanigiri Acchala Tirupatammareddy TDP Nagari E. Narayana Srinivasan TDP Proddatur Nandyala Raghavareddi TDP NDA Seat Distribution In Major Mayoral Contests The ruling alliance divided the 13 municipal corporation mayoral contests among its three partners to avoid contesting against one another.