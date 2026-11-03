Andhra Pradesh Election Results 2026: NDA Sweeps Civic Polls; Check TDP, JSP, BJP And YSRCP Candidates, Latest Trends And LIVE Updates
Andhra Pradesh ULB Election Results 2026 are being announced as vote counting progresses across 92 urban local bodies. Check party-wise uncontested seats, key mayoral candidates, early winners, voting trends and the latest updates from the TDP-led NDA alliance and YSRCP.
Andhra Pradesh ULB Election Results 2026: The ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA), comprising the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Jana Sena Party (JSP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has secured a major victory in the Andhra Pradesh Municipal and Corporation Elections 2026. The results and trends announced on November 3 and 4 show the alliance taking a strong lead across the state. The NDA has dominated the 13 Municipal Corporations and performed strongly in municipalities and Nagar Panchayats. The opposition YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) has faced a major setback, as the alliance continues to strengthen its position in local urban bodies.
Party-Wise Uncontested Seats In Andhra Pradesh Elections 2026
Before polling, 17 municipal chairperson positions were declared unopposed, with the TDP-led NDA alliance securing all these positions.
Additionally, 118 divisions across 13 municipal corporations and 637 municipal wards were also declared unopposed. The party-wise breakdown of chairperson posts is given below.
|
Political Party
|
Unopposed Chairperson Posts
|
Telugu Desam Party (TDP)
|
15
|
Jana Sena Party (JSP)
|
1
|
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)
|
1
|
YSR Congress Party (YSRCP)
|
0
|
Total
|
17
Who Are The Key Mayoral Candidates In Andhra Pradesh ULB Elections 2026?
The mayoral contests are among the key highlights of the Andhra Pradesh ULB elections 2026. The ruling NDA alliance has divided the 13 municipal corporation mayoral seats among its three partners, the TDP, Jana Sena Party (JSP) and BJP. The TDP is contesting 10 seats, JSP is contesting two, and BJP is contesting one.
Also, the opposition YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) has fielded candidates in all 13 mayoral contests, setting up direct electoral battles across major cities.
Party-Wise Mayoral Seat Distribution
-
Telugu Desam Party (TDP): 10 mayoral seats
-
Jana Sena Party (JSP): 2 mayoral seats
-
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP): 1 mayoral seat
-
YSR Congress Party (YSRCP): 13 mayoral seats (contesting all corporations)
List Of Major Mayoral Candidates
|
Municipal Corporation
|
NDA Candidate
|
YSRCP Candidate
|
Vijayawada
|
Vangaveeti Radhakrishna (JSP)
|
Rayana Bhagya Lakshmi
|
Visakhapatnam
|
Mukka Sravani (TDP)
|
Varudu Kalyani
|
Eluru
|
Appala Naidu Reddy (JSP)
|
Ganta Mohana Rao
|
Guntur
|
K. Lakshmi Aparna (TDP)
|
T. A. V. Naga Padma Sridevi
|
Vizianagaram
|
Avanapu Bhargavi (TDP)
|
Kolagatla Sravani
|
Machilipatnam
|
Shaik Abdul Abida (TDP)
|
Lanka Jyothi
|
Kadapa
|
Nellaturi Suvarna (TDP)
|
Bandi Deepti Reddy
|
Nellore
|
P. Roopkumar Yadav (TDP)
|
Anam Vijayakumar Reddy
|
Anantapur
|
Kotla Ajesh Babu (BJP)
|
B. C. Ramesh Goud
Who Are The Key Candidates In Vijayawada And Visakhapatnam?
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Vijayawada: Jana Sena Party's Vangaveeti Radhakrishna is contesting against YSRCP's Rayana Bhagya Lakshmi. Independent candidate A. B. Venkateswara Rao is also in the mayoral race.
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Visakhapatnam: TDP's Mukka Sravani is contesting against YSRCP's Varudu Kalyani in the mayoral election, which covers the GVMC's 120 wards.
Also Read: Uttar Pradesh MLC Election Results 2026: Check Full List Of Winners For All 11 Seats And Candidate Profiles
Andhra Pradesh ULB Elections 2026: Voter Turnout And Key Details
|
Election Details
|
Figures
|
Overall voter turnout
|
60.96%
|
Polling date
|
November 1, 2026
|
Counting date
|
November 3, 2026
|
Counting start time
|
8 AM
|
Municipal corporations
|
13
|
Municipalities and Nagar Panchayats
|
79
|
Total urban local bodies
|
92
|
Wards where repolling was conducted
|
12
|
Urban local bodies covered in repolling
|
7
|
Districts covered in repolling
|
5
|
Repolling voter turnout (November 2)
|
60.64%
Andhra Pradesh ULB Election Results 2026: Candidate-Wise Winners List
The Andhra Pradesh Urban Local Body (ULB) election results have started emerging, with several high-profile mayoral contests and municipal ward outcomes declared. From Tirupati to Nellore, candidates from the TDP, JSP and other parties have secured victories.
Here is the candidate-wise list of major winners and leading contestants.
Andhra Pradesh ULB Election Results 2026: Key Candidate-Wise Winners
|
City / Municipality
|
Candidate Name
|
Political Party
|
Status / Result
|
Margin / Leads
|
Tirupati (Mayor)
|
Manne Srinivasa Prasad (J.B. Srinivas)
|
TDP
|
Won
|
30,972 votes
|
Chittoor (Mayor)
|
Kathari Hemalatha
|
TDP
|
Won
|
Confirmed winner
|
Guntur (Mayor)
|
Kovelamudi Lakshmi Aparna
|
TDP
|
Won
|
Confirmed winner
|
Nellore (Mayor)
|
P. Roop Kumar Yadav
|
TDP
|
Won / Leading
|
18,393 votes
|
Tenali
|
Thotakura Venkata Ramana Rao
|
JSP
|
Won
|
17,093 votes
|
Nidadavolu
|
Jyothi Murala
|
JSP
|
Won
|
14,922 votes
|
Kovvur
|
Kantamani Vijaya Lakshmi
|
TDP
|
Won
|
16,173 votes
|
Narsapuram
|
Kottapalli Sailaja
|
JSP
|
Won
|
17,069 votes
|
Pulivendula
|
Geetha Kumari
|
TDP
|
Won
|
Ward/seat victory
|
Peddapuram
|
Satish Kumar
|
JSP
|
Won
|
Ward/seat victory
|
GVMC (Ward 43)
|
K. Nalini Devi
|
JSP
|
Won
|
Confirmed winner
Andhra Pradesh ULB Elections 2026: Unopposed Chairperson Winners
Several candidates secured municipal chairperson positions without facing an electoral contest. These victories are known as Ekagreevam.
|
Municipality / Town
|
Unopposed Winner
|
Political Party
|
Badvel
|
Someshula Divyateja
|
TDP
|
Darsi
|
Daram Subba Rao
|
Jana Sena Party
|
Yerraguntla
|
Gorla Madhulata
|
BJP
|
Piduguralla
|
Shaik Babavali
|
TDP
|
Gurazala
|
Nelavalli Bollayya
|
TDP
|
Dachepalli
|
Tangella Srinivasarao
|
TDP
|
Kanigiri
|
Acchala Tirupatammareddy
|
TDP
|
Nagari
|
E. Narayana Srinivasan
|
TDP
|
Proddatur
|
Nandyala Raghavareddi
|
TDP
NDA Seat Distribution In Major Mayoral Contests
The ruling alliance divided the 13 municipal corporation mayoral contests among its three partners to avoid contesting against one another.
|
NDA Alliance Partner
|
Number Of Mayoral Seats Contested
|
Telugu Desam Party (TDP)
|
10
|
Jana Sena Party (JSP)
|
2
|
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)
|
1
|
Total
|
13
Also Read: Uttar Pradesh MLC Election Results 2026: BJP Leads In The Biggest Constituency, SP Gets 5 seats; Check Live Trends, Updates and Positions
Senior Executive - Editorial
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