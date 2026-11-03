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Andhra Pradesh Election Results 2026: NDA Sweeps Civic Polls; Check TDP, JSP, BJP And YSRCP Candidates, Latest Trends And LIVE Updates

By Aishwarya Samant
Last Updated: Nov 4, 2026, 10:45 IST

Andhra Pradesh ULB Election Results 2026 are being announced as vote counting progresses across 92 urban local bodies. Check party-wise uncontested seats, key mayoral candidates, early winners, voting trends and the latest updates from the TDP-led NDA alliance and YSRCP.

Andhra Pradesh Election Results 2026: NDA Sweeps Civic Polls; Check TDP, JSP, BJP And YSRCP Candidates, Latest Trends And LIVE Updates
Andhra Pradesh Election Results 2026: NDA Sweeps Civic Polls; Check TDP, JSP, BJP And YSRCP Candidates, Latest Trends And LIVE Updates

Andhra Pradesh ULB Election Results 2026: The ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA), comprising the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Jana Sena Party (JSP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has secured a major victory in the Andhra Pradesh Municipal and Corporation Elections 2026. The results and trends announced on November 3 and 4 show the alliance taking a strong lead across the state. The NDA has dominated the 13 Municipal Corporations and performed strongly in municipalities and Nagar Panchayats. The opposition YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) has faced a major setback, as the alliance continues to strengthen its position in local urban bodies.

Party-Wise Uncontested Seats In Andhra Pradesh Elections 2026

Before polling, 17 municipal chairperson positions were declared unopposed, with the TDP-led NDA alliance securing all these positions. 

Additionally, 118 divisions across 13 municipal corporations and 637 municipal wards were also declared unopposed. The party-wise breakdown of chairperson posts is given below.

Political Party

Unopposed Chairperson Posts

Telugu Desam Party (TDP)

15

Jana Sena Party (JSP)

1

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)

1

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP)

0

Total

17

Who Are The Key Mayoral Candidates In Andhra Pradesh ULB Elections 2026?

The mayoral contests are among the key highlights of the Andhra Pradesh ULB elections 2026. The ruling NDA alliance has divided the 13 municipal corporation mayoral seats among its three partners, the TDP, Jana Sena Party (JSP) and BJP. The TDP is contesting 10 seats, JSP is contesting two, and BJP is contesting one. 

Also, the opposition YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) has fielded candidates in all 13 mayoral contests, setting up direct electoral battles across major cities.

Party-Wise Mayoral Seat Distribution

  • Telugu Desam Party (TDP): 10 mayoral seats

  • Jana Sena Party (JSP): 2 mayoral seats

  • Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP): 1 mayoral seat

  • YSR Congress Party (YSRCP): 13 mayoral seats (contesting all corporations)

List Of Major Mayoral Candidates

Municipal Corporation

NDA Candidate

YSRCP Candidate

Vijayawada

Vangaveeti Radhakrishna (JSP)

Rayana Bhagya Lakshmi

Visakhapatnam

Mukka Sravani (TDP)

Varudu Kalyani

Eluru

Appala Naidu Reddy (JSP)

Ganta Mohana Rao

Guntur

K. Lakshmi Aparna (TDP)

T. A. V. Naga Padma Sridevi

Vizianagaram

Avanapu Bhargavi (TDP)

Kolagatla Sravani

Machilipatnam

Shaik Abdul Abida (TDP)

Lanka Jyothi

Kadapa

Nellaturi Suvarna (TDP)

Bandi Deepti Reddy

Nellore

P. Roopkumar Yadav (TDP)

Anam Vijayakumar Reddy

Anantapur

Kotla Ajesh Babu (BJP)

B. C. Ramesh Goud

Who Are The Key Candidates In Vijayawada And Visakhapatnam?

  • Vijayawada: Jana Sena Party's Vangaveeti Radhakrishna is contesting against YSRCP's Rayana Bhagya Lakshmi. Independent candidate A. B. Venkateswara Rao is also in the mayoral race.

  • Visakhapatnam: TDP's Mukka Sravani is contesting against YSRCP's Varudu Kalyani in the mayoral election, which covers the GVMC's 120 wards.

Also Read: Uttar Pradesh MLC Election Results 2026: Check Full List Of Winners For All 11 Seats And Candidate Profiles

Andhra Pradesh ULB Elections 2026: Voter Turnout And Key Details

Election Details

Figures

Overall voter turnout

60.96%

Polling date

November 1, 2026

Counting date

November 3, 2026

Counting start time

8 AM

Municipal corporations

13

Municipalities and Nagar Panchayats

79

Total urban local bodies

92

Wards where repolling was conducted

12

Urban local bodies covered in repolling

7

Districts covered in repolling

5

Repolling voter turnout (November 2)

60.64%

Andhra Pradesh ULB Election Results 2026: Candidate-Wise Winners List

The Andhra Pradesh Urban Local Body (ULB) election results have started emerging, with several high-profile mayoral contests and municipal ward outcomes declared. From Tirupati to Nellore, candidates from the TDP, JSP and other parties have secured victories.

Here is the candidate-wise list of major winners and leading contestants.

Andhra Pradesh ULB Election Results 2026: Key Candidate-Wise Winners

City / Municipality

Candidate Name

Political Party

Status / Result

Margin / Leads

Tirupati (Mayor)

Manne Srinivasa Prasad (J.B. Srinivas)

TDP

Won

30,972 votes

Chittoor (Mayor)

Kathari Hemalatha

TDP

Won

Confirmed winner

Guntur (Mayor)

Kovelamudi Lakshmi Aparna

TDP

Won

Confirmed winner

Nellore (Mayor)

P. Roop Kumar Yadav

TDP

Won / Leading

18,393 votes

Tenali

Thotakura Venkata Ramana Rao

JSP

Won

17,093 votes

Nidadavolu

Jyothi Murala

JSP

Won

14,922 votes

Kovvur

Kantamani Vijaya Lakshmi

TDP

Won

16,173 votes

Narsapuram

Kottapalli Sailaja

JSP

Won

17,069 votes

Pulivendula

Geetha Kumari

TDP

Won

Ward/seat victory

Peddapuram

Satish Kumar

JSP

Won

Ward/seat victory

GVMC (Ward 43)

K. Nalini Devi

JSP

Won

Confirmed winner

Andhra Pradesh ULB Elections 2026: Unopposed Chairperson Winners

Several candidates secured municipal chairperson positions without facing an electoral contest. These victories are known as Ekagreevam.

Municipality / Town

Unopposed Winner

Political Party

Badvel

Someshula Divyateja

TDP

Darsi

Daram Subba Rao

Jana Sena Party

Yerraguntla

Gorla Madhulata

BJP

Piduguralla

Shaik Babavali

TDP

Gurazala

Nelavalli Bollayya

TDP

Dachepalli

Tangella Srinivasarao

TDP

Kanigiri

Acchala Tirupatammareddy

TDP

Nagari

E. Narayana Srinivasan

TDP

Proddatur

Nandyala Raghavareddi

TDP

NDA Seat Distribution In Major Mayoral Contests

The ruling alliance divided the 13 municipal corporation mayoral contests among its three partners to avoid contesting against one another.

NDA Alliance Partner

Number Of Mayoral Seats Contested

Telugu Desam Party (TDP)

10

Jana Sena Party (JSP)

2

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)

1

Total

13

Also Read: Uttar Pradesh MLC Election Results 2026: BJP Leads In The Biggest Constituency, SP Gets 5 seats; Check Live Trends, Updates and Positions

 

Aishwarya Samant
Aishwarya Samant

Senior Executive - Editorial

Aishwarya Samant is a journalist with over 4 years of experience navigating the fast-paced corporate media landscape. She specializes in decoding business news, world economy, personal finance, and stock market trends, often adding a subtle touch of political perspective to keep things interesting.

Having worked with reputed organizations like ZEE, TV9, News24, and NewsX, she is no stranger to the newsroom hustle and the demands of real-time storytelling. Her writing style is fast-paced, engaging, and crafted to connect seamlessly with diverse audiences across platforms. She approaches every story from the reader’s point of view, breaking down complex topics into clear, relatable narratives backed by solid facts and credible sources. While she’s confident in expressing strong viewpoints, she ensures balance with insights. Sharp, fact-driven content that informs, engages, and keeps readers coming back for more.

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First Published: Nov 3, 2026, 12:42 IST

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