HPRCA Teacher Recruitment 2026 Notification OUT For 2423 Posts, Check Eligibility and Other Details
HPRCA Recruitment 2026: The Himachal Pradesh Rajya Chayan Aayog has released the HPRCA Teacher Recruitment 2026 notification for 2423 posts. Interested candidates can check the official notification PDF for important dates, eligibility, selection process, and application fee given in this article.
Key Points
- HPRCA Teacher Recruitment 2026 notification released on November 2, 2026.
- A total of 2423 teacher posts are available in Himachal Pradesh schools.
- Online applications open Nov 10, 2026, and close on Dec 5, 2026.
HPRCA Teacher Recruitment 2026: The Himachal Pradesh Rajya Chayan Aayog (HPRCA) has released the HPRCA Teacher Recruitment 2026 notification on November 2, 2026. This is a great chance for candidates who want a government teaching job in Himachal Pradesh. This recruitment is announced for a total of 2423 teacher posts in Government CBSE-affiliated schools in Himachal Pradesh. The posts are for English, Mathematics, Hindi, Political Science, History, Economics, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Sanskrit, Computer, Music, Commerce, Physical Education, and Fine Arts teachers.
Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of HPRCA. Before applying, candidates should check the important details such as the application dates, educational qualifications, age limit, selection process, and application fee. In this article, we have shared all the key information about HPRCA Recruitment 2026, including the notification, online application process, last date, and eligibility criteria, so that you can apply without mistakes.
HPRCA Teacher Recruitment 2026 Highlights
The Himachal Pradesh Rajya Chayan Aayog (HPRCA) has started the recruitment drive to fill 2423 teacher posts in the state. Interested candidates can check the key details of the notification in the table below. For complete information, candidates should read the official notification PDF before applying.
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Particulars
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Details
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Organisation Name
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Himachal Pradesh Rajya Chayan Aayog (HPRCA), Hamirpur
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Recruitment Name
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HPRCA Teacher Recruitment 2026
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Post Name
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Teacher
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Total Vacancies
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2,423
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Job Location
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Himachal Pradesh
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Application Mode
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Online
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Notification Release Date
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02 November 2026
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Online Application Start Date
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10 November 2026
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Last Date to Apply Online
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05 December 2026
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Educational Qualification
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Graduation/Post Graduation in a relevant subject with minimum 50% marks, B.Ed degree, and valid TET qualification
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Age Limit
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18 to 45 years (as of 1 January 2026)
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Selection Process
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Computer-Based Test (CBT) / Written Screening Test followed by Document Verification
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Official Website
HPRCA Teacher Recruitment 2026 Notification PDF
The Himachal Pradesh Rajya Chayan Aayog has released the official notification PDF for HPRCA Teacher Recruitment 2026 along with the online application process. The PDF carries all the important details of the recruitment, so candidates should read it carefully before filling out the application form.
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HP Teacher Recruitment 2026 Notification
HPRCA Teacher Recruitment 2026 Eligibility Criteria
Candidates who wish to apply for HPRCA Teacher Recruitment 2026 must meet the eligibility conditions set by the commission. These include nationality, educational qualifications, age limit, and other requirements, and they may differ from post to post. Candidates should check the details below before applying online.
Educational qualification (Post-Wise)
Candidates can check the complete post-wise educational qualification for HPRCA Teacher Recruitment 2026 in the table given below:
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Post Name (
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Qualification
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English Teacher
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M.A. English with 50% marks at graduation level + B.Ed (English as a compulsory subject) + HP TET
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Mathematics Teacher
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M.A./M.Sc. Mathematics with 50% marks at graduation level + B.Ed (Mathematics as a compulsory subject) + HP TET
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Teacher (Hindi)
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Master’s Degree in Hindi with 50% marks + B.Ed with 50% + HP TET
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Teacher (Political Science)
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Master’s Degree in Political Science with 50% marks + B.Ed with 50% + HP TET
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Teacher (History)
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Master’s Degree in History with 50% marks + B.Ed with 50% + HP TET
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Teacher (Economics)
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Master’s Degree in Economics / Applied Economics / Business Economics with 50% marks + B.Ed with 50% + HP TET
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Teacher (Physics)
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Master’s Degree in Physics / Electronics / Nuclear Physics with 50% marks + B.Ed with 50% + HP TET
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Teacher (Chemistry)
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Master’s Degree in Chemistry / Biochemistry with 50% marks + B.Ed with 50% + HP TET
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Teacher (Biology)
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Master’s Degree in Botany / Zoology / Life Science / Microbiology / Bio-Technology etc. with 50% marks (Botany & Zoology at graduation) + B.Ed with 50% + HP TET
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Teacher (Sanskrit)
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Master’s Degree in Sanskrit with 50% marks + B.Ed with 50% + HP TET
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Teacher (Computer)
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B.E./B.Tech (CS/IT) with 50%, OR B.E./B.Tech (any stream) + PG Diploma in Computer Science/Applications, OR M.Sc (CS)/MCA with 50%, OR PG in Maths/Physics + PGDCA, OR DOEACC ‘B’/’C’ Level
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Teacher (Music)
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Master’s Degree in Music (Vocal/Instrumental) with 50% marks + B.Ed with 50% + HP TET
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Teacher (Commerce)
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Master’s Degree in Commerce (Accountancy / Financial Accountancy / Income Tax / MFC) with 50% marks + B.Ed with 50% + HP TET
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Teacher (Physical Education)
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B.P.Ed / BPE / B.Sc (Health & Physical Education) with 55%, or equivalent as per NCTE norms + M.P.Ed / M.A. Physical Education (2 years)
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Teacher (Fine Arts)
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Master’s Degree in Fine Arts / Visual Arts (Painting & Sculpture) with 50% marks, OR 12th + 5-year full-time / 7-year part-time Diploma in Fine Art/Painting with 50% marks
Age Limit
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The Minimum age is 18 yrs and the maximum age is 45 yrs.
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The cutoff date for the calculation of the age limit is 01.01.2026
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Age Relaxation will be given as per the rules.
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com