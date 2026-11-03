HPRCA Teacher Recruitment 2026 Notification OUT For 2423 Posts, Check Eligibility and Other Details

HPRCA Teacher Recruitment 2026: The Himachal Pradesh Rajya Chayan Aayog (HPRCA) has released the HPRCA Teacher Recruitment 2026 notification on November 2, 2026. This is a great chance for candidates who want a government teaching job in Himachal Pradesh. This recruitment is announced for a total of 2423 teacher posts in Government CBSE-affiliated schools in Himachal Pradesh. The posts are for English, Mathematics, Hindi, Political Science, History, Economics, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Sanskrit, Computer, Music, Commerce, Physical Education, and Fine Arts teachers.

Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of HPRCA. Before applying, candidates should check the important details such as the application dates, educational qualifications, age limit, selection process, and application fee. In this article, we have shared all the key information about HPRCA Recruitment 2026, including the notification, online application process, last date, and eligibility criteria, so that you can apply without mistakes.