Dubai Opens Its First Work From Park Hub: Check Facilities, Cost and 5 Other Parks Around the World Where You Can Work Outdoors
Dubai has opened its first Work From Park hub at Al Barsha Pond Park, offering free outdoor seating and paid indoor workspaces. Explore its facilities and five other parks where people can work outdoors.
Dubai has introduced a new way for people to work remotely by opening its first Work From Park facility at Al Barsha Pond Park. Launched by Dubai Municipality in collaboration with Group AMANA and flexible workspace platform Letswork, the facility offers free outdoor working areas as well as paid indoor desks and meeting rooms. Keep reading to read in detail.
Dubai’s First Work From Park Hub
|Feature
|Details
|Facility
|Work From Park
|Location
|Al Barsha Pond Park, Dubai
|Opening date
|November 2, 2026
|Launched by
|Dubai Municipality
|Partners
|Group AMANA and Letswork
|Free facility
|Outdoor working areas
|Indoor coworking day pass
|From AED 50
|Meeting rooms
|From AED 200 per hour
|Operating hours
|8 am to 8 pm
|Booking platform
|Letswork app and website
What Facilities Are Available at Dubai’s Work From Park?
|Facility
|What It Offers
|Charges
|Outdoor workspaces
|Open-air seating and working areas
|Free
|Indoor coworking desks
|Climate-controlled workspace
|From AED 50 per day
|Meeting rooms
|Private spaces for meetings
|From AED 200 per hour
|Dedicated desks
|Longer-term workspace options
|Subject to availability
|Private offices
|Workspaces for individuals or teams
|Subject to availability
|Internet and charging
|Wi-Fi and charging facilities
|Availability depends on the workspace
|Community activities
|Networking and wellness events
|As per event
Five Other Parks Around the World Where You Can Work Outdoors
Dubai is not the only city exploring the idea of working in green public spaces. Vienna has introduced dedicated Park-Working stations in several parks, while Moscow has coworking facilities and outdoor work-friendly areas.
|No.
|Park
|City and Country
|Work-Friendly Facilities
|1
|Gorky Park
|Moscow, Russia
|Outdoor seating, charging points, and coworking facilities nearby
|2
|Sokolniki Park
|Moscow, Russia
|Coworking space with desks, power sockets, and Wi-Fi
|3
|Arenbergpark
|Vienna, Austria
|Dedicated Park-Working station, outdoor furniture, Wi-Fi, and charging
|4
|Schönbornpark
|Vienna, Austria
|Park-Working station for working and studying
|5
|Wasserpark
|Vienna, Austria
|Outdoor work station with internet and charging facilities
1. Gorky Park, Moscow, Russia
Gorky Park offers several places where visitors can sit with their laptops and work outdoors. Some seating areas have charging points. The park also has a coworking facility in Neskuchny Garden, with indoor work areas and an outdoor terrace during warmer months.
2. Sokolniki Park, Moscow, Russia
Sokolniki Park has a coworking facility called Bukvodom, located near its library. It provides desks, table lamps, power sockets and Wi-Fi for people who want to work or study.
3. Arenbergpark, Vienna, Austria
Arenbergpark has a dedicated Park-Working station. It provides outdoor furniture, free Wi-Fi and charging facilities. The station also uses solar power stored in batteries.
4. Schönbornpark, Vienna, Austria
Schönbornpark is another location included in Vienna’s Park-Working programme. Its dedicated work station provides a place for people to use laptops, study and complete work outdoors.
5. Wasserpark, Vienna, Austria
Wasserpark is also part of Vienna’s network of parks with Park-Working stations. These facilities combine outdoor furniture, internet access and charging options.
Work From Park vs Regular Public Park: What Is the Difference?
|Feature
|Regular Public Park
|Work-Friendly Park
|Seating
|Benches and picnic areas
|Tables, desks, and outdoor furniture
|Internet
|May not be available
|Wi-Fi may be provided
|Charging
|Usually limited
|Charging points or power sockets
|Workspaces
|No dedicated work areas
|Designated work and study areas
|Meetings
|Informal gatherings
|Some facilities may offer meeting rooms
|Indoor facilities
|Depends on the park
|May include coworking spaces or work pods
Executive - Editorial
Jasreet Kaur is a journalist with over 3 years of experience in digital media and news content creation. She specializes in covering Trending News, including major National and International developments, with a focus on delivering accurate, engaging, and reader-friendly stories. Prior to this, she worked with Zee News as a Content Writer, where she gained extensive experience in news reporting and content strategy. Driven by curiosity, credibility, and a passion for impactful journalism, Jasreet aims to contribute to informed public discourse while supporting positive growth in organizations, society, and the world.