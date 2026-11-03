Dubai Opens Its First Work From Park Hub: Check Facilities, Cost and 5 Other Parks Around the World Where You Can Work Outdoors

Dubai has introduced a new way for people to work remotely by opening its first Work From Park facility at Al Barsha Pond Park. Launched by Dubai Municipality in collaboration with Group AMANA and flexible workspace platform Letswork, the facility offers free outdoor working areas as well as paid indoor desks and meeting rooms. Keep reading to read in detail.

Dubai is not the only city exploring the idea of working in green public spaces. Vienna has introduced dedicated Park-Working stations in several parks, while Moscow has coworking facilities and outdoor work-friendly areas.

Gorky Park offers several places where visitors can sit with their laptops and work outdoors. Some seating areas have charging points. The park also has a coworking facility in Neskuchny Garden, with indoor work areas and an outdoor terrace during warmer months.

2. Sokolniki Park, Moscow, Russia

Sokolniki Park has a coworking facility called Bukvodom, located near its library. It provides desks, table lamps, power sockets and Wi-Fi for people who want to work or study.

3. Arenbergpark, Vienna, Austria

Arenbergpark has a dedicated Park-Working station. It provides outdoor furniture, free Wi-Fi and charging facilities. The station also uses solar power stored in batteries.

4. Schönbornpark, Vienna, Austria

Schönbornpark is another location included in Vienna’s Park-Working programme. Its dedicated work station provides a place for people to use laptops, study and complete work outdoors.

5. Wasserpark, Vienna, Austria

Wasserpark is also part of Vienna’s network of parks with Park-Working stations. These facilities combine outdoor furniture, internet access and charging options.