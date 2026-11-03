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Dubai Opens Its First Work From Park Hub: Check Facilities, Cost and 5 Other Parks Around the World Where You Can Work Outdoors

By Jasreet Kaur
Last Updated: Nov 3, 2026, 12:19 IST

Dubai has opened its first Work From Park hub at Al Barsha Pond Park, offering free outdoor seating and paid indoor workspaces. Explore its facilities and five other parks where people can work outdoors.

Dubai Opens Its First Work From Park Hub: Check Facilities, Cost and 5 Other Parks Around the World Where You Can Work Outdoors
Dubai Opens Its First Work From Park Hub: Check Facilities, Cost and 5 Other Parks Around the World Where You Can Work Outdoors

Dubai has introduced a new way for people to work remotely by opening its first Work From Park facility at Al Barsha Pond Park. Launched by Dubai Municipality in collaboration with Group AMANA and flexible workspace platform Letswork, the facility offers free outdoor working areas as well as paid indoor desks and meeting rooms. Keep reading to read in detail.

Dubai’s First Work From Park Hub

Feature Details
Facility Work From Park
Location Al Barsha Pond Park, Dubai
Opening date November 2, 2026
Launched by Dubai Municipality
Partners Group AMANA and Letswork
Free facility Outdoor working areas
Indoor coworking day pass From AED 50
Meeting rooms From AED 200 per hour
Operating hours 8 am to 8 pm
Booking platform Letswork app and website

What Facilities Are Available at Dubai’s Work From Park?

Facility What It Offers Charges
Outdoor workspaces Open-air seating and working areas Free
Indoor coworking desks Climate-controlled workspace From AED 50 per day
Meeting rooms Private spaces for meetings From AED 200 per hour
Dedicated desks Longer-term workspace options Subject to availability
Private offices Workspaces for individuals or teams Subject to availability
Internet and charging Wi-Fi and charging facilities Availability depends on the workspace
Community activities Networking and wellness events As per event

Five Other Parks Around the World Where You Can Work Outdoors

Dubai is not the only city exploring the idea of working in green public spaces. Vienna has introduced dedicated Park-Working stations in several parks, while Moscow has coworking facilities and outdoor work-friendly areas.

No. Park City and Country Work-Friendly Facilities
1 Gorky Park Moscow, Russia Outdoor seating, charging points, and coworking facilities nearby
2 Sokolniki Park Moscow, Russia Coworking space with desks, power sockets, and Wi-Fi
3 Arenbergpark Vienna, Austria Dedicated Park-Working station, outdoor furniture, Wi-Fi, and charging
4 Schönbornpark Vienna, Austria Park-Working station for working and studying
5 Wasserpark Vienna, Austria Outdoor work station with internet and charging facilities

1. Gorky Park, Moscow, Russia

Gorky Park offers several places where visitors can sit with their laptops and work outdoors. Some seating areas have charging points. The park also has a coworking facility in Neskuchny Garden, with indoor work areas and an outdoor terrace during warmer months.

2. Sokolniki Park, Moscow, Russia

Sokolniki Park has a coworking facility called Bukvodom, located near its library. It provides desks, table lamps, power sockets and Wi-Fi for people who want to work or study.

3. Arenbergpark, Vienna, Austria

Arenbergpark has a dedicated Park-Working station. It provides outdoor furniture, free Wi-Fi and charging facilities. The station also uses solar power stored in batteries.

4. Schönbornpark, Vienna, Austria

Schönbornpark is another location included in Vienna’s Park-Working programme. Its dedicated work station provides a place for people to use laptops, study and complete work outdoors.

5. Wasserpark, Vienna, Austria

Wasserpark is also part of Vienna’s network of parks with Park-Working stations. These facilities combine outdoor furniture, internet access and charging options.

Work From Park vs Regular Public Park: What Is the Difference?

Feature Regular Public Park Work-Friendly Park
Seating Benches and picnic areas Tables, desks, and outdoor furniture
Internet May not be available Wi-Fi may be provided
Charging Usually limited Charging points or power sockets
Workspaces No dedicated work areas Designated work and study areas
Meetings Informal gatherings Some facilities may offer meeting rooms
Indoor facilities Depends on the park May include coworking spaces or work pods

Jasreet Kaur
Jasreet Kaur

Executive - Editorial

Jasreet Kaur is a journalist with over 3 years of experience in digital media and news content creation. She specializes in covering Trending News, including major National and International developments, with a focus on delivering accurate, engaging, and reader-friendly stories. Prior to this, she worked with Zee News as a Content Writer, where she gained extensive experience in news reporting and content strategy. Driven by curiosity, credibility, and a passion for impactful journalism, Jasreet aims to contribute to informed public discourse while supporting positive growth in organizations, society, and the world.

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First Published: Nov 3, 2026, 12:19 IST
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