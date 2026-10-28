The long wait is over for mobile gaming fans across the globe. Garena has officially announced that its dedicated battle royale title, Free Fire India is set to launch on October 28, 2026. The game is tailored specifically for the Indian market. And this standalone build focuses on local compliance and budget-friendly device performance.

The publisher confirmed the title will roll out for free on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store, kicking off an in-game Diwali celebration to mark its formal return.

What is Free Fire India Launch Date and Time?

Singapore based publisher Garena announced that Free Fire India goes live on October 28, 2026. App store listings will populate in phased batches across the day to prevent sudden server crashes. Players can expect store availability to expand through regular regional sync cycles: