IMD Weather Today, 28 October: It is the most crucial day today, as the massive Cyclone Arnab is expected to make landfall along the Andhra Pradesh coast. The weather department has predicted October 28 as the date for the cyclone's landfall. Several users on social media have uploaded dramatic videos of the incoming cyclone. The cyclone appears to be moving towards the land faster every minute. The pre-arrival conditions are marked by heavy rainfall and strong winds along the coastal areas. Authorities have issued weather alerts for vulnerable districts and advised residents to follow safety instructions. The cyclone may also cause flight delays and travel disruptions in affected areas. On the other hand, Noida residents can expect a relatively calm day. Although the morning began with a hint of cold weather and temperatures slightly lower than yesterday, the morning temperature is around 19°C. The mercury may climb to 30°C in the afternoon, making it wise to keep water handy if you plan to step outdoors. Skies could turn partly cloudy as the day progresses. At night, temperatures are expected to drop to 18°C, with mostly cloudy conditions and a slight chance of drizzle. While the cyclone makes headlines, Noida's weather is likely to remain largely dry.



#WATCH | Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh: On the ongoing cyclonic storm Arnab landfall, Visakhapatnam Meteorological Department Director PVN Murthy says, "The very severe cyclonic storm Arnab currently lies over the coast between Narsapur and Yanam. It is currently moving very slowly, with a speed of three kilometers per hour. After the landfall, the center has already touched the coast, it will take the next one to two hours, or two to three hours, to complete the total landfall process. After landfall, the cyclone is expected to move in a north-north-westward direction. Because of this system, at the time of landfall, as we expected, we are currently experiencing winds of 125 to 135 kmph, gusting to 140 kmph, and these winds will gradually decrease after landfall. The current intensity of rainfall will continue until this evening; from today evening onwards, the rainfall intensity will slowly reduce, and at the same time, the wind intensity will also gradually reduce..." — ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2026

(For Live Updates Check: IMD Officials) IMD Weather Prediction For Cyclone Arnab: Landfall Updates And Rain Alerts Cyclone Arnab has intensified into a very severe cyclonic storm. It is currently undergoing its landfall process along the Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts. According to the Indian MetreologicalDepartment (IMD), the cyclone is moving inland after travelling west-northwestward across the Bay of Bengal. The average speeds of 18–22 kmph on Tuesday. It has sustained winds of 125–135 kmph, with destructive gusts reaching up to 150 kmph. A storm surge of 1.5–2.5 metres threatens to flood low-lying coastal areas. Authorities have issued alerts for vulnerable districts, warning residents about heavy rainfall, strong winds and possible travel disruptions. The name “Arnab” was proposed by Bangladesh.

Also Read: Cyclone Arnab Alert: Why Bay of Bengal Churns Massive Storms After Monsoons? What Happens During and After Landfall of Very Severe Cyclones? IMD Weather Today, Cyclone Arnab Updates: Timeline Of Movement And Landfall Date and Time Key Development Tuesday, October 27 Cyclone Arnab moved west-northwestward across the Bay of Bengal at speeds of 18–22 kmph. Early hours of Wednesday, October 28 The cyclone accelerated overnight, and its outer bands began reaching the coast earlier than expected. 1:10 AM IST, October 28 The landfall process reportedly began along the Andhra Pradesh coast. Early morning, October 28 The cyclone's centre was reported near 16.3°N latitude and 81.9°E longitude, close to Narsapur and Yanam. Following hours The core crossing process was expected to take approximately four hours to move inland completely.

IMD Cyclone Map Today Cyclone Arnab: State-Wise List Of Affected Areas The IMD has placed multiple states and regions on weather alert due to heavy rainfall, strong winds and rain bands associated with Cyclone Arnab. State / UT Impact Severity Affected Districts and Areas Andhra Pradesh Direct Hit (Extreme) Bapatla, Visakhapatnam, Kakinada, West Godavari, Konaseema, Narsapur and Machilipatnam. Expected impacts include winds of up to 150 kmph, storm surges and coastal flooding. Odisha Severe Impact Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri, Nabarangpur and Gopalpur. Risks include extremely heavy rainfall and flash floods. Puducherry (Yanam) Direct Hit (Extreme) Yanam, facing destructive winds and severe inundation. Chhattisgarh Moderate to High Southern parts of the state, with heavy to extremely heavy rainfall possible through October 29. Telangana and Vidarbha Moderate Outlying Impact Localised heavy to very heavy rainfall and squally weather in affected interior regions. East Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand and Bihar Minor to Moderate Warning Weather advisories for possible trailing rainstorms and thunderstorms between October 29 and 30.

Northern Plains & Financial Hubs Weather Today in Delhi Delhi is expected to experience hazy and warm daytime conditions, with temperatures reaching around 30°C. Skies may turn cloudy late at night, while temperatures could drop to 17°C. Light drizzle is possible by early tomorrow morning, so residents should stay updated on the latest weather forecast. Weather Today in Mumbai Mumbai is expected to remain very warm and dry, with bright sunshine throughout the day. Temperatures may reach 36°C during the afternoon before falling to around 26°C at night. A light sea breeze may offer some relief, but residents should stay hydrated and limit prolonged exposure to the afternoon heat. Weather Today in Punjab Punjab, including Amritsar and Ludhiana, is expected to experience mainly clear and pleasant autumn weather. Daytime temperatures may rise to around 31°C before falling to approximately 16°C at night. The cooler evening conditions may bring relief after a warm afternoon, making light layers useful for those heading outdoors later in the day.

Weather Today in Gurgaon Gurgaon is expected to experience a hazy morning followed by mostly sunny skies. Temperatures may reach 30°C during the day before dropping to around 21°C in the evening. Conditions are likely to remain warm and dry, although morning haze may affect visibility in some areas. Mountains, Hills & High-Altitude Terrains Weather Today in Jammu Jammu is expected to experience bright sunshine and clear skies throughout the day. Temperatures may reach around 29°C in the afternoon before falling to approximately 15°C at night. The weather is likely to remain pleasant, although residents should prepare for cooler conditions after sunset. Weather Today in Leh Leh in Ladakh is expected to experience cold conditions despite clear and sunny skies. Daytime temperatures may reach just 6°C, while nighttime temperatures could plunge to around -6°C. Residents and travellers should wear warm clothing and prepare for freezing conditions, particularly during the early morning and late evening.