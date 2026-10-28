IMD Weather Today, October 28: Cyclone Arnab Intensifies, Extremely Heavy Rain And Strong Winds; Check State-Wise Forecast
IMD Weather Today, 28 October: Cyclone Arnab has intensified into a very severe cyclonic storm ahead of its landfall along the Andhra Pradesh coast. With gusts reaching 150 kmph and heavy rainfall expected, check the latest landfall updates and state-wise weather forecasts for October 28.
IMD Weather Today, 28 October: It is the most crucial day today, as the massive Cyclone Arnab is expected to make landfall along the Andhra Pradesh coast. The weather department has predicted October 28 as the date for the cyclone's landfall.
Several users on social media have uploaded dramatic videos of the incoming cyclone. The cyclone appears to be moving towards the land faster every minute. The pre-arrival conditions are marked by heavy rainfall and strong winds along the coastal areas.
Authorities have issued weather alerts for vulnerable districts and advised residents to follow safety instructions. The cyclone may also cause flight delays and travel disruptions in affected areas.
On the other hand, Noida residents can expect a relatively calm day. Although the morning began with a hint of cold weather and temperatures slightly lower than yesterday, the morning temperature is around 19°C. The mercury may climb to 30°C in the afternoon, making it wise to keep water handy if you plan to step outdoors. Skies could turn partly cloudy as the day progresses. At night, temperatures are expected to drop to 18°C, with mostly cloudy conditions and a slight chance of drizzle. While the cyclone makes headlines, Noida's weather is likely to remain largely dry.
#WATCH | Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh: On the ongoing cyclonic storm Arnab landfall, Visakhapatnam Meteorological Department Director PVN Murthy says, "The very severe cyclonic storm Arnab currently lies over the coast between Narsapur and Yanam. It is currently moving very slowly, with a speed of three kilometers per hour. After the landfall, the center has already touched the coast, it will take the next one to two hours, or two to three hours, to complete the total landfall process. After landfall, the cyclone is expected to move in a north-north-westward direction. Because of this system, at the time of landfall, as we expected, we are currently experiencing winds of 125 to 135 kmph, gusting to 140 kmph, and these winds will gradually decrease after landfall. The current intensity of rainfall will continue until this evening; from today evening onwards, the rainfall intensity will slowly reduce, and at the same time, the wind intensity will also gradually reduce..."— ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2026
(For Live Updates Check: IMD Officials)
IMD Weather Prediction For Cyclone Arnab: Landfall Updates And Rain Alerts
Cyclone Arnab has intensified into a very severe cyclonic storm. It is currently undergoing its landfall process along the Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts.
According to the Indian MetreologicalDepartment (IMD), the cyclone is moving inland after travelling west-northwestward across the Bay of Bengal. The average speeds of 18–22 kmph on Tuesday. It has sustained winds of 125–135 kmph, with destructive gusts reaching up to 150 kmph.
A storm surge of 1.5–2.5 metres threatens to flood low-lying coastal areas. Authorities have issued alerts for vulnerable districts, warning residents about heavy rainfall, strong winds and possible travel disruptions. The name “Arnab” was proposed by Bangladesh.
Also Read: Cyclone Arnab Alert: Why Bay of Bengal Churns Massive Storms After Monsoons? What Happens During and After Landfall of Very Severe Cyclones?
IMD Weather Today, Cyclone Arnab Updates: Timeline Of Movement And Landfall
|
Date and Time
|
Key Development
|
Tuesday, October 27
|
Cyclone Arnab moved west-northwestward across the Bay of Bengal at speeds of 18–22 kmph.
|
Early hours of Wednesday, October 28
|
The cyclone accelerated overnight, and its outer bands began reaching the coast earlier than expected.
|
1:10 AM IST, October 28
|
The landfall process reportedly began along the Andhra Pradesh coast.
|
Early morning, October 28
|
The cyclone's centre was reported near 16.3°N latitude and 81.9°E longitude, close to Narsapur and Yanam.
|
Following hours
|
The core crossing process was expected to take approximately four hours to move inland completely.
IMD Cyclone Map Today
Cyclone Arnab: State-Wise List Of Affected Areas
The IMD has placed multiple states and regions on weather alert due to heavy rainfall, strong winds and rain bands associated with Cyclone Arnab.
|
State / UT
|
Impact Severity
|
Affected Districts and Areas
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
Direct Hit (Extreme)
|
Bapatla, Visakhapatnam, Kakinada, West Godavari, Konaseema, Narsapur and Machilipatnam. Expected impacts include winds of up to 150 kmph, storm surges and coastal flooding.
|
Odisha
|
Severe Impact
|
Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri, Nabarangpur and Gopalpur. Risks include extremely heavy rainfall and flash floods.
|
Puducherry (Yanam)
|
Direct Hit (Extreme)
|
Yanam, facing destructive winds and severe inundation.
|
Chhattisgarh
|
Moderate to High
|
Southern parts of the state, with heavy to extremely heavy rainfall possible through October 29.
|
Telangana and Vidarbha
|
Moderate Outlying Impact
|
Localised heavy to very heavy rainfall and squally weather in affected interior regions.
|
East Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand and Bihar
|
Minor to Moderate Warning
|
Weather advisories for possible trailing rainstorms and thunderstorms between October 29 and 30.
Northern Plains & Financial Hubs
Weather Today in Delhi
Delhi is expected to experience hazy and warm daytime conditions, with temperatures reaching around 30°C. Skies may turn cloudy late at night, while temperatures could drop to 17°C. Light drizzle is possible by early tomorrow morning, so residents should stay updated on the latest weather forecast.
Weather Today in Mumbai
Mumbai is expected to remain very warm and dry, with bright sunshine throughout the day. Temperatures may reach 36°C during the afternoon before falling to around 26°C at night. A light sea breeze may offer some relief, but residents should stay hydrated and limit prolonged exposure to the afternoon heat.
Weather Today in Punjab
Punjab, including Amritsar and Ludhiana, is expected to experience mainly clear and pleasant autumn weather. Daytime temperatures may rise to around 31°C before falling to approximately 16°C at night. The cooler evening conditions may bring relief after a warm afternoon, making light layers useful for those heading outdoors later in the day.
Weather Today in Gurgaon
Gurgaon is expected to experience a hazy morning followed by mostly sunny skies. Temperatures may reach 30°C during the day before dropping to around 21°C in the evening. Conditions are likely to remain warm and dry, although morning haze may affect visibility in some areas.
Mountains, Hills & High-Altitude Terrains
Weather Today in Jammu
Jammu is expected to experience bright sunshine and clear skies throughout the day. Temperatures may reach around 29°C in the afternoon before falling to approximately 15°C at night. The weather is likely to remain pleasant, although residents should prepare for cooler conditions after sunset.
Weather Today in Leh
Leh in Ladakh is expected to experience cold conditions despite clear and sunny skies. Daytime temperatures may reach just 6°C, while nighttime temperatures could plunge to around -6°C. Residents and travellers should wear warm clothing and prepare for freezing conditions, particularly during the early morning and late evening.
Weather Today in Manali
Manali is expected to experience cold and clear weather, with crisp mountain air throughout the day. Temperatures may reach around 9°C in the afternoon before dropping to approximately -4.5°C overnight. Visitors should carry warm clothing and exercise caution during early-morning and nighttime travel due to freezing temperatures.
Weather Today in Shimla
Shimla is expected to experience sunny skies and a light mountain breeze. Daytime temperatures may reach around 21°C, while nighttime temperatures could drop to approximately 12°C. Conditions are likely to remain pleasant during the afternoon, but visitors should carry light jackets to stay comfortable as temperatures fall after sunset.
Statewise Weather updates
|
State
|
Capital City
|
Today's Weather Forecast (Wednesday, October 28)
|
Temperature Range (Low / High)
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
Amaravati
|
Severe rainstorms and squally winds due to Cyclone Arnab
|
24°C / 28°C
|
Arunachal Pradesh
|
Itanagar
|
Partly cloudy skies, mostly dry
|
17°C / 26°C
|
Assam
|
Dispur
|
Sunny intervals, clear evening
|
21°C / 30°C
|
Bihar
|
Patna
|
Isolated thunderstorms, heavy trailing rain tonight
|
22°C / 31°C
|
Chhattisgarh
|
Raipur
|
Heavy to very heavy rainfall downpours
|
23°C / 27°C
|
Goa
|
Panaji
|
Clear skies with passing coastal clouds
|
25°C / 32°C
|
Gujarat
|
Gandhinagar
|
Bright and sunny, warm afternoon
|
21°C / 35°C
|
Haryana
|
Chandigarh
|
Hazy morning, light drizzle late evening
|
18°C / 30°C
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
Shimla
|
Light rain, cold gusty winds
|
11°C / 17°C
|
Jharkhand
|
Ranchi
|
Thunderstorms with high wind gusts
|
20°C / 26°C
|
Karnataka
|
Bengaluru
|
Spells of rain, cool breeze
|
20°C / 26°C
|
Kerala
|
Thiruvananthapuram
|
Isolated light showers, overcast
|
24°C / 31°C
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
Bhopal
|
Partly cloudy, isolated morning haze
|
19°C / 31°C
|
Maharashtra
|
Mumbai
|
Clear and warm with high afternoon humidity
|
26°C / 34°C
|
Manipur
|
Imphal
|
Clear skies, pleasant weather
|
15°C / 27°C
|
Meghalaya
|
Shillong
|
Clear, brisk and cool day
|
12°C / 20°C
|
Mizoram
|
Aizawl
|
Clear with plenty of sunshine
|
16°C / 25°C
|
Nagaland
|
Kohima
|
Sunny, chilly evening
|
13°C / 22°C
|
Odisha
|
Bhubaneswar
|
Extremely heavy rainfall and strong winds
|
23°C / 27°C
|
Punjab
|
Chandigarh
|
Clear shifting to cloudiness, evening drizzle
|
18°C / 30°C
|
Rajasthan
|
Jaipur
|
Completely clear, dry and sunny
|
20°C / 33°C
|
Sikkim
|
Gangtok
|
Partly cloudy, chilly night
|
12°C / 18°C
|
Tamil Nadu
|
Chennai
|
Mostly cloudy with coastal rain and high waves
|
26°C / 33°C
|
Telangana
|
Hyderabad
|
Squally weather with heavy localised downpours
|
21°C / 28°C
|
Tripura
|
Agartala
|
Sunny day, clear starry night
|
22°C / 31°C
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
Lucknow
|
Strong winds (70–75 km/h) and trailing heavy rain
|
21°C / 31°C
|
Uttarakhand
|
Dehradun
|
Thunderstorms and swift mountainous winds
|
16°C / 27°C
|
West Bengal
|
Kolkata
|
Isolated thunderstorms and lightning warnings
|
24°C / 30°C
Senior Executive - Editorial
Aishwarya Samant is a journalist with over 4 years of experience navigating the fast-paced corporate media landscape. She specializes in decoding business news, world economy, personal finance, and stock market trends, often adding a subtle touch of political perspective to keep things interesting.
Having worked with reputed organizations like ZEE, TV9, News24, and NewsX, she is no stranger to the newsroom hustle and the demands of real-time storytelling. Her writing style is fast-paced, engaging, and crafted to connect seamlessly with diverse audiences across platforms. She approaches every story from the reader’s point of view, breaking down complex topics into clear, relatable narratives backed by solid facts and credible sources. While she’s confident in expressing strong viewpoints, she ensures balance with insights. Sharp, fact-driven content that informs, engages, and keeps readers coming back for more.