BEL Probationary Engineer Recruitment 2026: Notification Out for 350 Vacancies, Check Eligibility and Apply Online Dates
BEL Probationary Engineer Recruitment 2026 notification is out for 350 Electronics and Mechanical vacancies. Eligible candidates can apply online from October 28 to November 18, 2026. Check this article for eligibility criteria, age limit, application fee, selection process and application steps.
Key Points
- BEL announced 350 Probationary Engineer vacancies in Electronics & Mechanical disciplines.
- Online applications open from October 28, 2026, and close on November 18, 2026.
- Selection includes a CBT tentatively on December 22, 2026, followed by an interview.
BEL Probationary Engineer Recruitment 2026: Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) a Navaratna PSU under the ministry of defense has released the official notification for 350 Probationary Engineer vacancies in Electronics and Mechanical disciplines. The online application process will start from October 28, 2026 and eligible candidates can submit their forms until November 18, 2026. The selection process comprises Computer Based Test (85 Marks) followed by Interview process (15 Marks). The test is set to be tentatively conducted on December 22, 2026.
Here you will find all the important information related to the application process, eligibility criteria, age limit, application fee and other details before applying.
BEL Probationary Engineer Recruitment 2026 Notification PDF
BEL has published the detailed recruitment notification under Advertisement No. 17556/HR/All-India/2026. The notification contains information about vacancies, educational qualifications, age relaxation, the selection process and application guidelines. Candidates can refer to the official notification once before submitting their applications. Check the BEL Recruitment 2026 notification pdf from the table below.
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BEL Probationary Engineer Recruitment 2026 Notice PDF
BEL Probationary Engineer Notification 2026 Highlights
Candidates can check the key details of the BEL Probationary Engineer Recruitment 2026 in the table below.
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL)
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Post Name
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Probationary Engineer
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Advertisement No.
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17556/HR/All-India/2026
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Total Vacancies
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350
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Electronics Vacancies
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200
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Mechanical Vacancies
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150
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Application Mode
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Online
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Notification Date
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October 28, 2026
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Application Start Date
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October 28, 2026
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Last Date to Apply
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November 18, 2026
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Application Fee
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₹1,180 for General/OBC (NCL)/EWS candidates
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Selection Process
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Computer-Based Test and Interview
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Official Website
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bel-india.in
BEL Probationary Engineer Recruitment 2026 Eligibility Criteria
Candidates must fulfil the educational qualification and age requirements specified in the official notification to apply for the available posts. Check details below.
1. Educational Qualification
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Candidates must hold a first class B.E, B.Tech. or four-year B.Sc. Engineering degree from an AICTE-approved college in the relevant discipline. Eligible specialisations for Electronics include Electronics, Electronics and Communication, Electronics and Telecommunication, Communication and Telecommunication.
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For Mechanical posts candidates must have a degree in Mechanical Engineering.
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Candidates with first class AMIE, AMIETE or GIETE qualifications in the specified disciplines are also eligible.
2. Age Limit (As of October 1, 2026)
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The maximum age for General and EWS candidates is 25 years.
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For OBC (NCL) candidates they receive an age relaxation of three years.
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SC/ST candidates receive an age relaxation of five years.
How to Apply for BEL Probationary Engineer Recruitment 2026?
Candidates can follow the simple steps given below to complete the online application process
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Visit the official BEL website at bel-india.in.
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The homepage will appear then you have to open the Careers section and click on the Probationary Engineer Recruitment 2026.
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Complete the registration process using valid email ID and mobile number.
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Log in with the credentials received after registration.
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Fill the personal, educational and communication details.
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Upload the recent photograph, signature and other required documents.
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Pay the application fees online
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Review the application form once and then submit it.
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Download and save the application form for future references.
For more details and official updates related to the BEL Recruitment 2026 candidates are advised to visit the official website regularly.
Executive - Editorial
Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.