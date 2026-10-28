BEL Probationary Engineer Recruitment 2026: Notification Out for 350 Vacancies, Check Eligibility and Apply Online Dates

BEL Probationary Engineer Recruitment 2026: Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) a Navaratna PSU under the ministry of defense has released the official notification for 350 Probationary Engineer vacancies in Electronics and Mechanical disciplines. The online application process will start from October 28, 2026 and eligible candidates can submit their forms until November 18, 2026. The selection process comprises Computer Based Test (85 Marks) followed by Interview process (15 Marks). The test is set to be tentatively conducted on December 22, 2026.

Here you will find all the important information related to the application process, eligibility criteria, age limit, application fee and other details before applying.

BEL Probationary Engineer Recruitment 2026 Notification PDF

BEL has published the detailed recruitment notification under Advertisement No. 17556/HR/All-India/2026. The notification contains information about vacancies, educational qualifications, age relaxation, the selection process and application guidelines. Candidates can refer to the official notification once before submitting their applications. Check the BEL Recruitment 2026 notification pdf from the table below.