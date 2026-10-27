Highest Powerplay Score in T20I: Top Teams with Highest Scores

Highest Powerplay Score in T20I: India holds the record for the highest team powerplay score in men's T20 International cricket. India scored 118 runs without losing a wicket against New Zealand in Wellington on October 27, 2026. India achieved this record during the third T20I of the series while chasing a target of 199 runs. Openers Abhishek Sharma and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi attacked the New Zealand bowlers from the first over and helped India score 118 runs in the first six overs. Before India, Romania held the record with 116 runs without losing a wicket against Serbia in 2021. Australia's 113/1 against Scotland in 2024 was another major powerplay record. 1⃣1⃣8⃣ in 6 overs 🤯 #TeamIndia's Highest powerplay score in Men's T20Is ‼️ What a show by the openers 🍿 Updates ▶️ https://t.co/zf4CnZQ8CD #NZvIND https://t.co/GnxpmRFqzX — BCCI (@BCCI) October 27, 2026

Which Team Has the Highest Powerplay Score in T20I? Team India has the highest team powerplay score in men's T20I cricket, with 118/0 against New Zealand in 2026. The team scored these runs in six overs without losing a wicket. Abhishek Sharma and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi played a key role in making 118/0 for team India to score the highest powerplay score in T20I. Abhishek scored 57 not out off 20 balls, while Sooryavanshi made 44 not out off 17 balls by the end of the powerplay. India's total went past the previous record of 116/0 set by Romania against Serbia in 2021. Top 7 Highest Team Powerplay Scores in T20I Rank Team Score Opposition Venue Year 1 India 118/0 New Zealand Wellington 2026 2 Romania 116/0 Serbia Sofia 2021 3 Australia 113/1 Scotland Edinburgh 2024 4 Zimbabwe 103/1 Gambia Nairobi (RSC) 2024 5 South Africa 102/0 West Indies Centurion 2023 6 England 100/0 South Africa Manchester 2025 7 India 100/0 Afghanistan Delhi 2026

Source: ESPNcricinfo statistics and published match reports. How Did India Score 118 Runs in the Powerplay? India achieved this record against New Zealand in the third T20I at Wellington on October 27, 2026. New Zealand had scored 198 runs, setting India a target of 199. Abhishek Sharma and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi started attacking from the first over. They hit boundaries regularly and put pressure on the New Zealand bowlers. India reached 50 runs in just 2.2 overs and crossed the 100-run mark in five overs. At the end of the powerplay, India had scored 118 runs without losing a wicket. Abhishek scored 57 not out off 20 balls, while Sooryavanshi made 44 not out off 17 balls during this period. Their opening partnership continued after the powerplay and reached 133 runs before Sooryavanshi was dismissed.

India went on to chase the target and win the match by six wickets, taking a 3-0 lead in the five-match T20I series. What Is a Powerplay in T20I Cricket? The powerplay is the first six overs of a T20 International innings. During these overs, the fielding team can have only two fielders outside the 30-yard circle. This rule gives batters more chances to hit boundaries because fewer fielders can protect the boundary area. Teams often try to score quickly during the powerplay to get a strong start. Scoring 118 runs in six overs is a rare achievement. India's performance broke the previous world record and gave the team a major advantage in the match. Also Read - Towhid Hridoy Creates History With 350: Breaks Tamim Iqbal's Bangladesh First-Class Record Conclusion India holds the record for the highest team powerplay score in men's T20I cricket, with 118/0 against New Zealand in Wellington in 2026. The team surpassed Romania's previous record of 116/0 against Serbia in 2021.