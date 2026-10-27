MP NEET PG General Surgery Fees 2026: Check Government and Private College Comparison Here
This article details the fee structure for MS General Surgery through MP NEET PG 2026, comparing significantly lower government college fees with higher private college charges. It highlights the importance of this comparison for candidates during the Madhya Pradesh NEET PG counselling process.
MP NEET PG General Surgery 2026: For admission to MS in General Surgery through MP NEET PG 2026 in top medical colleges across the state, it is essential to check other factors apart from cutoff ranks. This includes fee comparison between top medical colleges, whether government or private. Fees charged by government medical colleges in Madhya Pradesh are extremely low as they are mostly subsidized, costing approximately Rs. 1.14 lakh to Rs. 1.38 Lakh per year. While Private and management quota seats for General Surgery, however, have higher fees. With annual fees charged by private colleges varying from Rs. 13.5 Lakh to Rs. 22 Lakh. Therefore, it becomes important to understand the fee differences between government colleges and private colleges in detail. Check the comprehensive comparison between government and private colleges shared below, to evaluate your admission options during Madhya Pradesh NEET PG counselling.
Check| MP NEET PG General Medicine Fees 2026: Check Government and Private College Comparison Here
MP NEET PG 2026 Admission: Key Details
Check the admission and counselling details for Madhya Pradesh NEET PG 2026 admission shared below.
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Parameter
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Details
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Conducting Authority
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Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Madhya Pradesh
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Admission Exam
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NEET PG
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Offered Courses
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MD, MS, Post MBBS DNB, and PG Diploma
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Counselling Mode
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Online
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State Quota Requirement
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Mandatory for 50% State Quota seats; open to all-India candidates for private/management seats
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Key Educational Criteria
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MBBS degree from an NMC-recognized institution with completed internship
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Categories
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Official Website
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dme.mponline.gov.in/
MP NEET PG GS Fees 2026: Government Medical Colleges
The tuition fees for the government-run medical colleges in Madhya Pradesh are astonishingly consistent and affordable, thus making the government institutes the preferred option for those preparing for the NEET PG exam. In most of the medical institutes enlisted above such as the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Government Medical College Vidisha, Gajra Raja Medical College Gwalior, Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College Indore, and Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Medical College Jabalpur, the government fee amount remains the same, which is Rs. 1,14,500. The only deviation from this pattern is Gandhi Medical College Bhopal, where the fee amount is slightly high, i.e., Rs. 1,15,500.
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Institute Name
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GOVT Total Fees
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Atal Bihari Vajpayee Government Medical College Vidisha
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1,14,500
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Bundelkhand Medical College Sagar
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1,14,500
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Dr. Laxminarayan Pandey Government Medical College, Ratlam
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1,14,500
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Gajra Raja Medical College Gwalior
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1,14,500
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Gandhi Medical College Bhopal
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1,15,500
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Government Medical College Datia
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1,14,500
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Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College Indore
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1,14,500
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Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Medical College Jabalpur
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1,14,500
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Shyam Shah Medical College Rewa
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1,14,500
MP NEET PG GM Fees 2026: Private Medical Colleges
The tuition fees for MD General Medicine in the private medical colleges of Madhya Pradesh differ greatly depending on the colleges and range from about 10 Lakhs to 22 Lakhs per year. The expensive ones are the private colleges with high demand such as the Sri Aurobindo Institute of Medical Sciences (Indore) and LN Medical College (Bhopal), which charge about 22.30 Lakhs and 21.82 Lakhs respectively. On the other hand, private fee points at Ram Krishna Medical College and Sukh Sagar Medical College are much lower at about 10.05 Lakhs.
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Institute Name
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PVT Total Fees
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Amaltas Institute Of Medical Sciences Dewas
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20,90,000
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Chirayu Medical College And Hospital Bhopal
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21,46,600
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Index Medical College Hospital And Research Center Indore
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21,60,000
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Ln Medical College Bhopal
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21,82,800
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Peoples College Of Medical Science Bhopal
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20,56,000
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Ram Krishna Medical College Hospital And Research Centre, Bhopal
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10,05,000
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Rd Gardi Medical College Ujjain
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15,25,000
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Rkdf Medical College Hospital And Research Centre Bhopal
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19,92,500
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Sri Aurobindo Institute Of Medical Science Indore
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22,30,000
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Sukh Sagar Medical College And Hospital Jabalpur
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10,05,000
In conclusion, the private medical colleges in MP have a higher fee structure in comparison to government colleges. The large difference in fee structures enables aspirants to consider their budget in relation to the reputation and infrastructure of the college. It is crucial for candidates to compare the annual fee structures while going through the MP NEET PG counseling process.
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Executive - Editorial
Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.