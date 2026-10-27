MP NEET PG General Surgery Fees 2026: Check Government and Private College Comparison Here

MP NEET PG General Surgery 2026: For admission to MS in General Surgery through MP NEET PG 2026 in top medical colleges across the state, it is essential to check other factors apart from cutoff ranks. This includes fee comparison between top medical colleges, whether government or private. Fees charged by government medical colleges in Madhya Pradesh are extremely low as they are mostly subsidized, costing approximately Rs. 1.14 lakh to Rs. 1.38 Lakh per year. While Private and management quota seats for General Surgery, however, have higher fees. With annual fees charged by private colleges varying from Rs. 13.5 Lakh to Rs. 22 Lakh. Therefore, it becomes important to understand the fee differences between government colleges and private colleges in detail. Check the comprehensive comparison between government and private colleges shared below, to evaluate your admission options during Madhya Pradesh NEET PG counselling.

Check| MP NEET PG General Medicine Fees 2026: Check Government and Private College Comparison Here MP NEET PG 2026 Admission: Key Details Check the admission and counselling details for Madhya Pradesh NEET PG 2026 admission shared below. Parameter Details Conducting Authority Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Madhya Pradesh Admission Exam NEET PG Offered Courses MD, MS, Post MBBS DNB, and PG Diploma Counselling Mode Online State Quota Requirement Mandatory for 50% State Quota seats; open to all-India candidates for private/management seats Key Educational Criteria MBBS degree from an NMC-recognized institution with completed internship Categories ST: 20%,

SC: 16%,

OBC (Non-Creamy Layer): 14%,

EWS: 10%,

PwD: 5% Official Website dme.mponline.gov.in/

MP NEET PG GS Fees 2026: Government Medical Colleges The tuition fees for the government-run medical colleges in Madhya Pradesh are astonishingly consistent and affordable, thus making the government institutes the preferred option for those preparing for the NEET PG exam. In most of the medical institutes enlisted above such as the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Government Medical College Vidisha, Gajra Raja Medical College Gwalior, Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College Indore, and Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Medical College Jabalpur, the government fee amount remains the same, which is Rs. 1,14,500. The only deviation from this pattern is Gandhi Medical College Bhopal, where the fee amount is slightly high, i.e., Rs. 1,15,500. Institute Name GOVT Total Fees Atal Bihari Vajpayee Government Medical College Vidisha 1,14,500 Bundelkhand Medical College Sagar 1,14,500 Dr. Laxminarayan Pandey Government Medical College, Ratlam 1,14,500 Gajra Raja Medical College Gwalior 1,14,500 Gandhi Medical College Bhopal 1,15,500 Government Medical College Datia 1,14,500 Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College Indore 1,14,500 Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Medical College Jabalpur 1,14,500 Shyam Shah Medical College Rewa 1,14,500

MP NEET PG GM Fees 2026: Private Medical Colleges The tuition fees for MD General Medicine in the private medical colleges of Madhya Pradesh differ greatly depending on the colleges and range from about 10 Lakhs to 22 Lakhs per year. The expensive ones are the private colleges with high demand such as the Sri Aurobindo Institute of Medical Sciences (Indore) and LN Medical College (Bhopal), which charge about 22.30 Lakhs and 21.82 Lakhs respectively. On the other hand, private fee points at Ram Krishna Medical College and Sukh Sagar Medical College are much lower at about 10.05 Lakhs. Institute Name PVT Total Fees Amaltas Institute Of Medical Sciences Dewas 20,90,000 Chirayu Medical College And Hospital Bhopal 21,46,600 Index Medical College Hospital And Research Center Indore 21,60,000 Ln Medical College Bhopal 21,82,800 Peoples College Of Medical Science Bhopal 20,56,000 Ram Krishna Medical College Hospital And Research Centre, Bhopal 10,05,000 Rd Gardi Medical College Ujjain 15,25,000 Rkdf Medical College Hospital And Research Centre Bhopal 19,92,500 Sri Aurobindo Institute Of Medical Science Indore 22,30,000 Sukh Sagar Medical College And Hospital Jabalpur 10,05,000