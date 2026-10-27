KLEE LLM Counselling 2026: Round 1 Option Registration Deadline Extended to November 2

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KLEE LLM Counselling 2026: The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala, has extended the last date for first-round option registration for KLEE LLM Counselling 2026. Candidates can now submit their preferred colleges online until November 2, 2026, at 5 PM. Candidates seeking admission to Master of Laws (LLM) courses through the Kerala Law Entrance Examination (KLEE) counselling process can complete their option registration through the official website, cee.kerala.gov.in. The extension gives eligible candidates additional time to select their preferred colleges and arrange them in order of priority for the first phase of centralised seat allotment. Also read: FMGE Admit Card 2026 LIVE: [LINK ACTIVE] NBEMS October Exam Hall Ticket Released; Download Link at nbe.edu.in

Candidates should note the revised deadline for submitting their college preferences. Event Date and Time KLEE LLM Round 1 option registration deadline November 2, 2026 Last time to submit options 5 PM Official website cee.kerala.gov.in Candidates should complete the process before the deadline to avoid last-minute problems. How to Complete KLEE LLM Option Registration 2026? Eligible candidates can follow these steps to submit their college preferences for the first round of counselling: 1. Visit the official website, cee.kerala.gov.in 2. Open the LLM 2026 candidate portal 3. Log in using your application number and password 4. Select the option registration link for KLEE LLM Counselling 2026 5. Check the available colleges and courses 6. Select your preferred colleges and arrange them in order of priority

7. Review your choices carefully 8. Submit your options and save the confirmation details for future reference Candidates should ensure that their preferences are correct before submitting the form. What Happens After KLEE LLM Option Registration? After the option registration window closes, CEE Kerala will proceed with the centralised seat allotment process according to the official counselling schedule and admission rules. Seats will be allotted based on factors such as candidates' ranks, eligibility, applicable reservation rules, seat availability and the college preferences submitted during counselling. Candidates should regularly check the official website for seat allotment results and further admission instructions. KLEE LLM Counselling 2026: Important Instructions for Candidates Candidates should complete their option registration before November 2, 2026, at 5 PM. They should also check the available colleges and courses carefully before selecting their preferences.