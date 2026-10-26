NIRF Rankings 2026: Should NIRF Rankings Be Your Only Criteria in College Selection? Check Key Parameters
This article offers alternative parameters apart form NIRF rankings for college selection. It highlights other crucial factors like fees, placements, and career objectives. It provides a detailed comparison between MBA and Engineering programs, focusing on ROI and placement trends to guide informed decisions.
Candidates, when deciding between top colleges, often get confused about the criteria that determine which college is best for their career. However, you don’t need only NIRF ranking to select colleges, as there are other parameters based on which college selection can be made. While the National Institutional Ranking Framework does provide a sound assessment based on parameters such as Teaching, Learning and Resources (TLR), Research (RP), and Graduation Outcomes (GO), relying entirely on it may affect your decision.
There are several other important parameters that need to be considered while deciding about the college you wish to attend. These parameters include fees, placement record, courses offered by each institution, and most importantly, your core career objectives. To define the best college for your career, we have provided a detailed comparison between the two most popular streams, MBA and Engineering. Comparing the MBA schools and the engineering colleges will help analyse aspects such as the curriculum, networking opportunities, and ROI. This will help ensure that your selection is made according to your future career path and not just top rankings.
Check| NIRF Engineering Colleges 2026: Biggest Movers in Last 2 years
NIRF Rankings 2026: Why NIRF Rankings Change Every Year?
NIRF rankings for each institution may change every year due to the variations in the parameters. The parameters are evaluation, number of publications, and perception of employers causes rankings to drift a level up or down.
This is because heavy investments or number of publications by faculty members may lead to higher ranks despite average placements and teaching practices. Therefore, dependence on such fluctuating ranks may become an illusion that may not capture the learning of the students.
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Parameter
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Management Weight
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Engineering Weight
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What It Measures
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Teaching, Learning & Resources (TLR)
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30%
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30%
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Teacher-to-student ratio, number of PhD teachers, and campus spending.
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Research and Professional Practice (RPC)
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30%
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30%
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Research papers published, citations, and patents.
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Graduation Outcomes (GO)
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20%
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30%
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Median salary of graduates and exam pass percentage.
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Outreach and Inclusivity (OI)
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10%
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10%
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Percentage of women, students from other states, and economically weaker students.
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Perception (PR)
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10%
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10%
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Survey of what employers and teachers think of the college.
NIRF Rankings 2026: Return on Investment (ROI) & Placement
According to NIRF Rankings 2026 ROI data, universities and government institutes such as FMS Delhi have incomparable ROI values because of their extremely low fees and 1 month payback period with 12.50x gross ROI. On the other hand, prestigious management institutes such as IIM Bangalore and IIT DMS manage to have a quicker payback period below 9 months through the combination of high cost and high median packages above INR 22 LPA.
While the alternative options such as baby IIMs prove that having an institute ranked well does not necessarily mean having the best financial return.
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Institute & Ranking Context
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Total 2-Year Program Fee
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Median CTC
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(Median CTC / Fee)
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Fee / Median CTC)
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FMS Delhi (University Dept.)
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INR 2.32 Lakhs
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INR 29.00 LPA
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12.50×
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0.08 Years (~1.0 Month)
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IIT Delhi (DMS) (NIRF Mgmt Rank 4)
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INR 12.00 Lakhs
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INR 22.53 LPA
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1.88×
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0.53 Years (~6.4 Months)
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SJMSOM, IIT Bombay (NIRF Mgmt Rank 14)
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INR 15.56 Lakhs
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INR 26.00 LPA
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1.67×
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0.60 Years (~7.2 Months)
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IIM Bangalore (NIRF Mgmt Rank 2)
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INR 26.30 Lakhs
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INR 34.88 LPA
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1.33×
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0.75 Years (~9.0 Months)
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IIM Ahmedabad (NIRF Mgmt Rank 1)
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INR 26.50 Lakhs
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INR 28.81 LPA
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1.09×
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0.92 Years (~11.0 Months)
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IIM Bodh Gaya (Baby IIM Cohort)
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INR 19.52 Lakhs
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INR 14.00 LPA
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0.72×
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1.39 Years (~16.7 Months)
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IIM Sirmaur (Baby IIM Cohort)
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INR 20.00 Lakhs
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INR 14.20 LPA
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0.71×
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1.41 Years (~16.9 Months)
NIRF Rankings 2026: Course Comparison
Course Analysis shows that there is a sharp difference in terms of salary and placement between various engineering streams, predominantly tilted towards software and technology streams. Computer Science & Artificial Intelligence streams fetch the maximum median salary packages at Tier 1/2 levels till INR 28+ LPA along with full placement percentage due to heavy industry demand.
However, traditional core streams like Civil Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, and Chemical Engineering have lower median CTC and placement percentages.
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Engineering Stream
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Job Areas
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Tier-1/2 Median CTC Range
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Placement Percentage
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Computer Science (CSE) / AI / Data Science
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Software developer, Cloud engineering, AI/ML models, Fintech apps
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INR 16.0 – 28.0+ LPA
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90% – 98%
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Electronics & Communication (ECE) / Electrical (EEE)
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Chip design (VLSI), Embedded systems, Telecom, Software development
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INR 12.0 – 20.0 LPA
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80% – 92%
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Mechanical & Aerospace Engineering
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Car manufacturing, Heavy machines, Aerospace, Supply chain
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INR 7.5 – 12.0 LPA
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65% – 80%
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Civil & Environmental Engineering
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Building construction, Road projects, Government jobs (GATE / PSU)
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INR 6.0 – 8.5 LPA
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55% – 70%
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Chemical Engineering & Metallurgy
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Refineries, Chemical plants, Steel making, Material research
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INR 7.0 – 10.5 LPA
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60% – 75%
NIRF Rankings 2026: MBA vs Engineering
MBA students need to concentrate on financial gains such as fees charged versus median salaries and good job opportunities, while engineers must concentrate on branch-wise placements and lab facilities. Apart from this, both the categories must refrain from considering research marks and instead look at parameters like networks of alumni for management and branch flexibility for technology areas.
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Factors
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What MBA Students Should Check
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What Engineering Students Should Check
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Finances
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Course Fee vs. Salary: Your 2-year college fee should ideally be less than or close to your first-year salary.
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Keep Fees Low: Try not to take large student loans for a 4-year bachelor's degree.
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Placement
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Median Salary: Look at the middle (median) salary and what the bottom 25% students get. Do not trust high "average" or "highest" package claims.
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Branch-Wise Placements: Check placement records for your specific branch, not the entire college average.
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Types of Jobs Offered
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Job Roles: Check if recruiters offer real business, consulting, or product roles instead of plain field sales jobs.
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Company Type: Check if companies hiring are software/product builders or mass IT services firms.
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Campus Rules & Alumni
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Alumni Support: Look at how many alumni work in major cities like Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Delhi-NCR to help with job referrals.
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Branch Change Policy: Check if the college allows changing your branch after the 1st year, and whether core branch students can take CS/IT electives.
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Which NIRF Score to Read
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Look only at Graduation Outcomes (GO) and Perception (PR); ignore research paper scores.
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Look at Teaching & Labs (TLR) and check lab equipment for your specific branch.
Executive - Editorial
Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.