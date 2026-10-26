IIT vs. Top NITs: Which Institution is Best for Engineering?

NIRF Rankings 2026: When choosing between an IIT (Indian Institute of Technology) and a NIT (National Institute of Technology), candidates must understand, NITs offer high value while IITs are definitely better for engineering. Enrolling in an IIT offer a convenience for higher research grants, prestige, and better placements. Some good examples of NITs include Trichy and Rourkela. Both sets of institutions are the best when it comes to technical education in India, but they focus on slightly different competitive pathways and educational ecosystems. Premier IITs such as IIT Delhi, IIT Madras, IIT Bombay etc are the top ranking institutions in both India and the world with the best startup and innovation ecosystems. However, top NITs offer great value for money, strong corporate connections, and huge alumni network in the key engineering industries in India. Check a detailed comparison between top IITs and NITs provided in the article below.

Check| NIRF Ranking 2026: Check Rankings, Categories, Parameters and How NIRF Ranking Works NIRF Engineering 2025: Top 5 IITs and NITs The featured engineering institutes are all ranked among te Top 7 institutions for Research in India (IIT Madras is ranked #2, IIT Delhi is ranked #3, IIT Bombay is ranked #4, IIT Kharagpur is ranked #5 and IIT Kanpur is ranked #7). The highest-ranked NIT for research in the country is NIT Tiruchirappalli, which is ranked at #22. The government officials have understood the strength of IITs in this sector and fund them heavily. This means going to IITs comes with a better experience for the students in terms of state-of-the-art laboratories, cleanrooms for semiconductor manufacturing, and corporate funding that the NITs can’t offer yet. Category Institute Name Engineering Rank City, State Top 5 IITs IIT Madras 1 Chennai, Tamil Nadu IIT Delhi 2 New Delhi, Delhi IIT Bombay 3 Mumbai, Maharashtra IIT Kanpur 4 Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh IIT Kharagpur 5 Kharagpur, West Bengal Top 5 NITs NIT Tiruchirappalli (NITT) 9 Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu NIT Rourkela (NITR) 13 Rourkela, Odisha NIT Surathkal (NITK) 17 Surathkal, Karnataka NIT Calicut (NITC) 21 Kozhikode, Kerala NIT Warangal (NITW) 28 Warangal, Telangana

NIRF Rankings 2025: Institute-Wise Overall Rankings According to the NIRF Rankings 2025 data, we can see that the top ranking is made up of only top IITs, where IIT Madras, IIT Delhi, and IIT Bombay dominate again with rankings in the single digits in Overall, Engineering, and Research because of their good output in both education and innovations. Meanwhile, the top NITs like NIT Tiruchirappalli, NIT Rourkela, and NIT Surathkal constitute the next level of technical excellence by having good engineering performance too (in the top 20 as well), but they still significantly lag behind their IITs in terms of Innovation performance. Institute Name Engineering Rank Overall Rank Research Rank Innovation Rank IIT Madras 1 1 2 1 IIT Delhi 2 4 3 7 IIT Bombay 3 3 4 1 IIT Kanpur 4 5 7 5 IIT Kharagpur 5 6 5 9 NIT Tiruchirappalli 9 31 22 35 NIT Rourkela 13 34 30 46 NIT Surathkal 17 46 27 51–100 Band NIT Calicut 21 54 40 51–100 Band NIT Warangal 28 53 41 51–100 Band

NIRF Rankings 2025: Institution-Wise Placement Breakdown The median salary at IITs is around 18.00 to 20.00 LPA against the NITs’ median salary of around 12.00 to 14.00 LPA. So, a graduate from an IIT gets around 40% to 50% more salary than his counterpart from an established NIT. This is mainly because the top-paying financial trading firms, reputable management consultants, and IT firms headquartered in the US are mainly recruiting from the old IITs.

The third generation of Indian Institute of Managements has shown a noticeable reversal in the raw payback ratio. IIM Bodh Gaya (fee of INR 29.52 lakhs as compared to median income of INR 14 lakh per annum) and IIM Sirmaur (fee of INR 20.00 lakhs versus median salary of INR 18.00 lakh) have both higher course fees than annual median salaries, which results in the raw payback ratio of 1.4 years (~17 months) in practical terms.

Institute Name Placement Rate Average Salary Median Salary Highest Domestic Key Recruiters IIT Madras 85% – 88% 22.00 LPA 19.60 LPA 1.31 Crore Tech, Quant Finance, Core R&D IIT Delhi 84% – 86% 25.82 LPA 20.00 LPA 2.00 Crore Consulting, Global Tech, HFTs IIT Bombay 82% – 85% 23.50 LPA 19.00 LPA 1.68 Crore High Frequency Trading, Software, Analytics IIT Kanpur 82% – 85% 26.27 LPA 20.00 LPA 1.90 Crore Silicon/VLSI, Software, Product IIT Kharagpur 80% – 82% 21.00 LPA 18.00 LPA 2.68 Crore Core Engineering, Data Science, IT NIT Tiruchirappalli 88% – 91% 15.76 LPA 14.00 LPA 52.80 LPA Product MNCs, BFSI, Auto/Core NIT Surathkal 87% – 90% 15.55 LPA 13.50 LPA 54.75 LPA Cloud, Fintech, Electronics NIT Warangal 84% – 88% 15.80 LPA 13.00 LPA 88.00 LPA Enterprise Software, Consulting, PSUs NIT Rourkela 82% – 85% 14.05 LPA 12.50 LPA 83.60 LPA Core Manufacturing, Analytics, IT NIT Calicut 80% – 84% 13.50 LPA 12.00 LPA 47.00 LPA Hardware Engineering, Power, IT Services