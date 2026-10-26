IIT vs. Top NITs: Which Institution is Best for Engineering?
This article compares IITs and NITs using NIRF Rankings 2025, highlighting their strengths in engineering education. It details differences in research, placements, and overall value to help students choose the best institute.
NIRF Rankings 2026: When choosing between an IIT (Indian Institute of Technology) and a NIT (National Institute of Technology), candidates must understand, NITs offer high value while IITs are definitely better for engineering. Enrolling in an IIT offer a convenience for higher research grants, prestige, and better placements. Some good examples of NITs include Trichy and Rourkela. Both sets of institutions are the best when it comes to technical education in India, but they focus on slightly different competitive pathways and educational ecosystems.
Premier IITs such as IIT Delhi, IIT Madras, IIT Bombay etc are the top ranking institutions in both India and the world with the best startup and innovation ecosystems. However, top NITs offer great value for money, strong corporate connections, and huge alumni network in the key engineering industries in India. Check a detailed comparison between top IITs and NITs provided in the article below.
Check| NIRF Ranking 2026: Check Rankings, Categories, Parameters and How NIRF Ranking Works
NIRF Engineering 2025: Top 5 IITs and NITs
The featured engineering institutes are all ranked among te Top 7 institutions for Research in India (IIT Madras is ranked #2, IIT Delhi is ranked #3, IIT Bombay is ranked #4, IIT Kharagpur is ranked #5 and IIT Kanpur is ranked #7). The highest-ranked NIT for research in the country is NIT Tiruchirappalli, which is ranked at #22. The government officials have understood the strength of IITs in this sector and fund them heavily. This means going to IITs comes with a better experience for the students in terms of state-of-the-art laboratories, cleanrooms for semiconductor manufacturing, and corporate funding that the NITs can’t offer yet.
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Category
|
Institute Name
|
Engineering Rank
|
City, State
|
Top 5 IITs
|
IIT Madras
|
1
|
Chennai, Tamil Nadu
|
IIT Delhi
|
2
|
New Delhi, Delhi
|
IIT Bombay
|
3
|
Mumbai, Maharashtra
|
IIT Kanpur
|
4
|
Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh
|
IIT Kharagpur
|
5
|
Kharagpur, West Bengal
|
Top 5 NITs
|
NIT Tiruchirappalli (NITT)
|
9
|
Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu
|
NIT Rourkela (NITR)
|
13
|
Rourkela, Odisha
|
NIT Surathkal (NITK)
|
17
|
Surathkal, Karnataka
|
NIT Calicut (NITC)
|
21
|
Kozhikode, Kerala
|
NIT Warangal (NITW)
|
28
|
Warangal, Telangana
NIRF Rankings 2025: Institute-Wise Overall Rankings
According to the NIRF Rankings 2025 data, we can see that the top ranking is made up of only top IITs, where IIT Madras, IIT Delhi, and IIT Bombay dominate again with rankings in the single digits in Overall, Engineering, and Research because of their good output in both education and innovations. Meanwhile, the top NITs like NIT Tiruchirappalli, NIT Rourkela, and NIT Surathkal constitute the next level of technical excellence by having good engineering performance too (in the top 20 as well), but they still significantly lag behind their IITs in terms of Innovation performance.
|
Institute Name
|
Engineering Rank
|
Overall Rank
|
Research Rank
|
Innovation Rank
|
IIT Madras
|
1
|
1
|
2
|
1
|
IIT Delhi
|
2
|
4
|
3
|
7
|
IIT Bombay
|
3
|
3
|
4
|
1
|
IIT Kanpur
|
4
|
5
|
7
|
5
|
IIT Kharagpur
|
5
|
6
|
5
|
9
|
NIT Tiruchirappalli
|
9
|
31
|
22
|
35
|
NIT Rourkela
|
13
|
34
|
30
|
46
|
NIT Surathkal
|
17
|
46
|
27
|
51–100 Band
|
NIT Calicut
|
21
|
54
|
40
|
51–100 Band
|
NIT Warangal
|
28
|
53
|
41
|
51–100 Band
NIRF Rankings 2025: Institution-Wise Placement Breakdown
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The median salary at IITs is around 18.00 to 20.00 LPA against the NITs’ median salary of around 12.00 to 14.00 LPA. So, a graduate from an IIT gets around 40% to 50% more salary than his counterpart from an established NIT. This is mainly because the top-paying financial trading firms, reputable management consultants, and IT firms headquartered in the US are mainly recruiting from the old IITs.
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The third generation of Indian Institute of Managements has shown a noticeable reversal in the raw payback ratio. IIM Bodh Gaya (fee of INR 29.52 lakhs as compared to median income of INR 14 lakh per annum) and IIM Sirmaur (fee of INR 20.00 lakhs versus median salary of INR 18.00 lakh) have both higher course fees than annual median salaries, which results in the raw payback ratio of 1.4 years (~17 months) in practical terms.
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Institute Name
|
Placement Rate
|
Average Salary
|
Median Salary
|
Highest Domestic
|
Key Recruiters
|
IIT Madras
|
85% – 88%
|
22.00 LPA
|
19.60 LPA
|
1.31 Crore
|
Tech, Quant Finance, Core R&D
|
IIT Delhi
|
84% – 86%
|
25.82 LPA
|
20.00 LPA
|
2.00 Crore
|
Consulting, Global Tech, HFTs
|
IIT Bombay
|
82% – 85%
|
23.50 LPA
|
19.00 LPA
|
1.68 Crore
|
High Frequency Trading, Software, Analytics
|
IIT Kanpur
|
82% – 85%
|
26.27 LPA
|
20.00 LPA
|
1.90 Crore
|
Silicon/VLSI, Software, Product
|
IIT Kharagpur
|
80% – 82%
|
21.00 LPA
|
18.00 LPA
|
2.68 Crore
|
Core Engineering, Data Science, IT
|
NIT Tiruchirappalli
|
88% – 91%
|
15.76 LPA
|
14.00 LPA
|
52.80 LPA
|
Product MNCs, BFSI, Auto/Core
|
NIT Surathkal
|
87% – 90%
|
15.55 LPA
|
13.50 LPA
|
54.75 LPA
|
Cloud, Fintech, Electronics
|
NIT Warangal
|
84% – 88%
|
15.80 LPA
|
13.00 LPA
|
88.00 LPA
|
Enterprise Software, Consulting, PSUs
|
NIT Rourkela
|
82% – 85%
|
14.05 LPA
|
12.50 LPA
|
83.60 LPA
|
Core Manufacturing, Analytics, IT
|
NIT Calicut
|
80% – 84%
|
13.50 LPA
|
12.00 LPA
|
47.00 LPA
|
Hardware Engineering, Power, IT Services
Candidates who want to expose themselves of the latest technological research, and aspire to start deep technology startups must look for NIRF rankings. This will help strategize your career plan based on your requirements. The rankings,and placement details will help evaluate which institute is better as per your investment.
While candidates look to choose between IITs or NITs, the Top 3 NITs (Trichy, Surathkal, Warangal) can easily compete with the new generation of IITs and even older IITs when it comes to number of placements.
Executive - Editorial
Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.