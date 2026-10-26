BPSC TRE 4.0 2026 Last Date Extended: Check New Date, Notice & Direct Apply Link

BPSC TRE 4.0 Last Date Extended: Bihar Public Service Commission has extended the online application dates for the fourth phase of the School Teacher Recruitment Examination (TRE-4.0). This recruitment is for 33,320 vacant posts of school teachers under the Education Department, Bihar. The extension comes under Advertisement No. 15/2026 and follows the Supreme Court order of 01.08.2025 in the case of Raman Kumar Mandal and others versus the State of Bihar. Candidates can now pay the fee till November 2, 2026 and submit the online form till November 3, 2026 . Petitioners in the case must submit their documents to the BPSC office by October 29, 2026. Check this article to get the direct application link and other details.

Where to Submit Documents

Name, father's name, mother's name, proof of date of birth, Aadhaar number and mobile number

Last Date for Petitioners to Submit Documents

Last Date for Online Application

Last Date for Fee Payment

Supreme Court order dated 01.08.2025 (SLP (Civil) Diary No. 28464/2025, Raman Kumar Mandal and Others vs State of Bihar and Others)

Candidates can find all the information about BPSC TRE 4.0 Recruitment 2026 in the table below:

BPSC TRE 4.0 Recruitment 2026 Apply Link

BPSC has extended the last date for BPSC TRE 4.0 Recruitment 2026. Interested candidates can apply online till November 3, 2026, on the official website, bpsc.bihar.gov.in. Check the direct link below:

BPSC TRE 4.0 Apply Link Click Here

BPSC TRE 4.0 Recruitment 2026 Important Dates

Check the table for any important dates regarding BPSC TRE 4.0 Recruitment 2026:

Event Date Last date for petitioners to submit documents to BPSC 29.10.2026 Last date for fee payment 02.11.2026 Last date to fill the online application 03.11.2026

Fee payment closes one day before the application form, so candidates should pay the fee first. Waiting until the last day is risky because of heavy traffic on the website.