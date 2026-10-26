BPSC TRE 4.0 2026 Last Date Extended: Check New Date, Notice & Direct Apply Link
BPSC TRE 4.0: BPSC has extended the online application dates for TRE-4.0, covering 33,320 school teacher vacancies under Advertisement No. 15/2026. Candidates can pay the fee until 02.11.2026 and submit the form by 03.11.2026. Check this article to get the direct apply link, steps, and other details.
Key Points
- Online application for BPSC TRE 4.0 is extended until November 3, 2026.
- Candidates can pay the application fee until November 2, 2026.
- Petitioners must submit documents to BPSC office by October 29, 2026.
BPSC TRE 4.0 Last Date Extended: Bihar Public Service Commission has extended the online application dates for the fourth phase of the School Teacher Recruitment Examination (TRE-4.0). This recruitment is for 33,320 vacant posts of school teachers under the Education Department, Bihar. The extension comes under Advertisement No. 15/2026 and follows the Supreme Court order of 01.08.2025 in the case of Raman Kumar Mandal and others versus the State of Bihar. Candidates can now pay the fee till November 2, 2026 and submit the online form till November 3, 2026. Petitioners in the case must submit their documents to the BPSC office by October 29, 2026. Check this article to get the direct application link and other details.
विद्यालय अध्यापक भर्ती परीक्षा (TRE-4.0), विज्ञापन संख्या 15/2026 के अंतर्गत 33,320 रिक्त पदों पर नियुक्ति हेतु ऑनलाइन आवेदन की तिथि विस्तारित की गई है। अभ्यर्थी अब शुल्क भुगतान 02 नवंबर 2026 तक तथा ऑनलाइन आवेदन 03 नवंबर 2026 तक कर सकते हैं। अभ्यर्थी विस्तृत जानकारी के लिए आयोग की आधिकारिक वेबसाइट https://t.co/ogUS7t2MFT पर विजिट करें। #BPSC #BPSCNotice #BPSCUpdates #BPSCNotification #TRE4 #TRE #TeacherRecruitment #BiharTeacher— Bihar Public Service Commission (@BPSCOffice) October 26, 2026
BPSC TRE 4.0 Last Date Extended
Candidates can find all the information about BPSC TRE 4.0 Recruitment 2026 in the table below:
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Particulars
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Details
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Organization
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Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC)
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Exam Name
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Bihar School Teacher Recruitment Examination (TRE-4.0), Fourth Phase
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Advertisement No.
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15/2026
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Department
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Education Department, Bihar
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Post Name
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School Teacher
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Total Vacancies
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33,320
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Reason for Extension
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Supreme Court order dated 01.08.2025 (SLP (Civil) Diary No. 28464/2025, Raman Kumar Mandal and Others vs State of Bihar and Others)
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Last Date for Fee Payment
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02.11.2026
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Last Date for Online Application
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03.11.2026
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Last Date for Petitioners to Submit Documents
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29.10.2026
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Documents Required from Petitioners
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Name, father's name, mother's name, proof of date of birth, Aadhaar number and mobile number
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Where to Submit Documents
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BPSC Office, Patna
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Notice Issued By
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Examination Controller, BPSC, Patna
BPSC TRE 4.0 Recruitment 2026 Apply Link
BPSC has extended the last date for BPSC TRE 4.0 Recruitment 2026. Interested candidates can apply online till November 3, 2026, on the official website, bpsc.bihar.gov.in. Check the direct link below:
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BPSC TRE 4.0 Apply Link
BPSC TRE 4.0 Recruitment 2026 Important Dates
Check the table for any important dates regarding BPSC TRE 4.0 Recruitment 2026:
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Event
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Date
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Last date for petitioners to submit documents to BPSC
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29.10.2026
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Last date for fee payment
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02.11.2026
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Last date to fill the online application
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03.11.2026
Fee payment closes one day before the application form, so candidates should pay the fee first. Waiting until the last day is risky because of heavy traffic on the website.
How to Apply for BPSC TRE 4.0 2026
Candidates who have not applied yet can follow these steps to apply online for BPSC TRE 4.0 2026 on the official BPSC website
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Visit the official BPSC website and open the TRE-4.0 application link.
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Register with your basic details, or log in if you already have an account.
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Fill in your personal, educational, and category details carefully.
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Upload your photograph, signature, and other required documents.
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Pay the application fee online by 02.11.2026.
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Submit the form by 03.11.2026 and download a copy for future use.
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com