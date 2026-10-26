JoSAA 2026 Cutoff Data: Check Closing Ranks for CSE and ECE at Top 10 NITs
The JoSAA 2026 counselling data shows the closing ranks for Computer Science and Engineering (CSE) and Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE) across India's top 10 NITs. Premier institutes like Trichy, Surathkal, and Warangal closed admissions early, while other prominent NITs extended up to rank 16,370. Candidates can check the detailed analysis below
Top 10 NIT Colleges in India 2026: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) 2026 all rounds counselling data is out, and the closing ranks for core branches at the top National Institutes of Technology (NITs) were highly competitive.
General Category students seeking admission through the Other State (OS) Open Quota, getting a seat in Computer Science and Engineering (CSE) or Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE) at NITs, require an exceptionally high JEE Main percentile.
Here we have done an analysis of the closing ranks for CSE and ECE across the top 10 NITs based on the latest 2026 allocation data.
JoSAA 2026 Cutoffs: Top 3 NITs
The demand for the top three NITs remains unmatched, with CSE seats completely filled before the 3,000 rank for out-of-state candidates.
NIT Tiruchirappalli (Trichy): The CSE branch was opening at AIR 103 and closed at AIR 1,373. Its ECE branch also saw immense demand and closed at 3,285.
NIT Karnataka (Surathkal): CSE seats started at 678 and closed at 1,954. Aspirants looking for ECE needed a rank under 3,947.
NIT Warangal: The closing rank for CSE was 2,581. The ECE branch closed at 4,623, leaving very little room for error in the JEE Main percentiles. Candidates can check the table below
|
Institute Name
|
Branch
|
Round 1 Opening Rank
|
Round 5 Closing Rank
|
NIT Tiruchirappalli (Trichy)
|
Computer Science and Engineering
|
103
|
1,373
|
Electronics and Communication
|
1,819
|
3,285
|
NIT Karnataka (Surathkal)
|
Computer Science and Engineering
|
678
|
1,954
|
Electronics and Communication
|
1,330
|
3,947
|
NIT Warangal
|
Computer Science and Engineering
|
1,998
|
2,581
|
Electronics and Communication
|
3,779
|
4,623
JoSAA 2026 Cutoffs: Mid-Tier NITs
Students who missed the top three cutoffs, the next tier NITs also showed highly competitive closing ranks.
NIT Rourkela: CSE closed at 4,266, while ECE seats were filled up by rank 5,456.
MNNIT Allahabad: Known for strong placements, CSE closed at 5,375. The ECE cutoff ended at 8,904.
NIT Calicut: CSE admissions concluded at 5,769, and ECE closed at 8,179.
MNIT Jaipur: The CSE branch saw a closing rank of 5,868, with ECE wrapping up at 9,309
Candidates can check the table below
|
Institute Name
|
Branch
|
Round 1
Opening Rank
|
Round 5
Closing Rank
|
NIT Rourkela
|
Computer Science and Engineering
|
2,286
|
4,266
|
Electronics and Communication
|
2,525
|
5,456
|
MNNIT Allahabad
|
Computer Science and Engineering
|
1,641
|
5,375
|
Electronics and Communication
|
5,261
|
8,904
|
NIT Calicut
|
Computer Science and Engineering
|
2,405
|
5,769
|
Electronics and Communication
|
4,661
|
8,179
|
MNIT Jaipur
|
Computer Science and Engineering
|
2,955
|
5,868
|
Electronics and Communication
|
5,081
|
9,309
JoSAA Cutoff 2026: Closing Ranks for VNIT Nagpur, NIT Kurukshetra, and NIT Durgapur
Aspirants with ranks between 7,000 and 15,000 had better chances at these prominent institutes, though securing CSE still required a rank well within the top 13,000.
VNIT Nagpur: CSE seats closed at 7,419. The ECE branch ended at 11,029.
NIT Kurukshetra: CSE admissions stopped at 8,701, and ECE closed at 13,924.
NIT Durgapur: CSE closed at 12,281, while the ECE cutoff stretched to 16,370.
Candidates can check the table below
|
Institute Name
|
Branch
|
Round 1
Opening Rank
|
Round 5
Closing Rank
|
VNIT Nagpur
|
Computer Science and Engineering
|
4,088
|
7,419
|
Electronics and Communication
|
7868
|
11,029
|
NIT Kurukshetra
|
Computer Science and Engineering
|
5,675
|
8,701
|
Electronics and Communication
|
9,290
|
13,924
|
NIT Durgapur
|
Computer Science and Engineering
|
6,910
|
12,281
|
Electronics and Communication
|
10,383
|
16,370
Also Check,
NIT Warangal CSE Cutoff 2026: Check Round-Wise Closing Ranks for HS & OS Quota
NIT Trichy CSE Cutoff 2026: Check Round-Wise Closing Ranks for HS & OS Quota
JoSAA Round 5 Opening and Closing Rank 2026: Category-wise Cutoffs for IIT Madras
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