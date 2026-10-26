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JoSAA 2026 Cutoff Data: Check Closing Ranks for CSE and ECE at Top 10 NITs

By Mohd Salman
Last Updated: Oct 26, 2026, 17:47 IST

The JoSAA 2026 counselling data shows the closing ranks for Computer Science and Engineering (CSE) and Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE) across India's top 10 NITs. Premier institutes like Trichy, Surathkal, and Warangal closed admissions early, while other prominent NITs extended up to rank 16,370. Candidates can check the detailed analysis below

Top 10 NITs CSE and ECE Closing Ranks 2026
Top 10 NITs CSE and ECE Closing Ranks 2026

Top 10 NIT Colleges in India 2026: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) 2026 all rounds counselling data is out, and the closing ranks for core branches at the top National Institutes of Technology (NITs) were highly competitive.
General Category students seeking admission through the Other State (OS) Open Quota, getting a seat in Computer Science and Engineering (CSE) or Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE) at NITs, require an exceptionally high JEE Main percentile.
Here we have done an analysis of the closing ranks for CSE and ECE across the top 10 NITs based on the latest 2026 allocation data.

JoSAA 2026 Cutoffs: Top 3 NITs

The demand for the top three NITs remains unmatched, with CSE seats completely filled before the 3,000 rank for out-of-state candidates.
NIT Tiruchirappalli (Trichy): The CSE branch was opening at AIR 103 and closed at AIR 1,373. Its ECE branch also saw immense demand and closed at 3,285.
NIT Karnataka (Surathkal): CSE seats started at 678 and closed at 1,954. Aspirants looking for ECE needed a rank under 3,947.
NIT Warangal: The closing rank for CSE was 2,581. The ECE branch closed at 4,623, leaving very little room for error in the JEE Main percentiles. Candidates can check the table below

Institute Name

Branch

Round 1 Opening Rank

Round 5 Closing Rank

NIT Tiruchirappalli (Trichy)

Computer Science and Engineering

103

1,373

Electronics and Communication

1,819

3,285

NIT Karnataka (Surathkal)

Computer Science and Engineering

678

1,954

Electronics and Communication

1,330

3,947

NIT Warangal

Computer Science and Engineering

1,998

2,581

Electronics and Communication

3,779

4,623

JoSAA 2026 Cutoffs: Mid-Tier NITs

Students who missed the top three cutoffs, the next tier NITs also showed highly competitive closing ranks.
NIT Rourkela: CSE closed at 4,266, while ECE seats were filled up by rank 5,456.
MNNIT Allahabad: Known for strong placements, CSE closed at 5,375. The ECE cutoff ended at 8,904.
NIT Calicut: CSE admissions concluded at 5,769, and ECE closed at 8,179.
MNIT Jaipur: The CSE branch saw a closing rank of 5,868, with ECE wrapping up at 9,309
Candidates can check the table below

Institute Name

Branch

Round 1

Opening Rank

Round 5 

Closing Rank

NIT Rourkela

Computer Science and Engineering

2,286

4,266

Electronics and Communication

2,525

5,456

MNNIT Allahabad

Computer Science and Engineering

1,641

5,375

Electronics and Communication

5,261

8,904

NIT Calicut

Computer Science and Engineering

2,405

5,769

Electronics and Communication

4,661

8,179

MNIT Jaipur

Computer Science and Engineering

2,955

5,868

Electronics and Communication

5,081

9,309

JoSAA Cutoff 2026: Closing Ranks for VNIT Nagpur, NIT Kurukshetra, and NIT Durgapur

Aspirants with ranks between 7,000 and 15,000 had better chances at these prominent institutes, though securing CSE still required a rank well within the top 13,000.

VNIT Nagpur: CSE seats closed at 7,419. The ECE branch ended at 11,029.

NIT Kurukshetra: CSE admissions stopped at 8,701, and ECE closed at 13,924.

NIT Durgapur: CSE closed at 12,281, while the ECE cutoff stretched to 16,370.

Candidates can check the table below

 

Institute Name

Branch

Round 1

Opening Rank

Round 5

Closing Rank

VNIT Nagpur

Computer Science and Engineering

4,088

7,419

Electronics and Communication

7868

11,029

NIT Kurukshetra

Computer Science and Engineering

5,675

8,701

Electronics and Communication

9,290

13,924

NIT Durgapur

Computer Science and Engineering

6,910

12,281

Electronics and Communication

10,383

16,370

 

 Also Check,

 NIT Warangal CSE Cutoff 2026: Check Round-Wise Closing Ranks for HS & OS Quota

 NIT Trichy CSE Cutoff 2026: Check Round-Wise Closing Ranks for HS & OS Quota

 JoSAA Round 5 Opening and Closing Rank 2026: Category-wise Cutoffs for IIT Madras

Mohd Salman
Mohd Salman

Senior Executive - Editorial

Mohd Salman is a Senior Content Expert with over 6.5 years of experience in the education industry. He has a successful track record of building and scaling major content categories for exams such as SSC, Railways, Defence, Police, and State Government Exams. With his technical background, Salman connects editorial strategy with product innovation. Currently, he is driving the conceptualisation and development of interactive digital tools such as Rank Predictors and College Predictors for high stake competitive national examinations such as JEE, NEET and MBA.

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First Published: Oct 26, 2026, 17:47 IST
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