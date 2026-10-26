JoSAA 2026 Cutoff Data: Check Closing Ranks for CSE and ECE at Top 10 NITs

Top 10 NIT Colleges in India 2026: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) 2026 all rounds counselling data is out, and the closing ranks for core branches at the top National Institutes of Technology (NITs) were highly competitive.

General Category students seeking admission through the Other State (OS) Open Quota, getting a seat in Computer Science and Engineering (CSE) or Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE) at NITs, require an exceptionally high JEE Main percentile.

Here we have done an analysis of the closing ranks for CSE and ECE across the top 10 NITs based on the latest 2026 allocation data.

JoSAA 2026 Cutoffs: Top 3 NITs

The demand for the top three NITs remains unmatched, with CSE seats completely filled before the 3,000 rank for out-of-state candidates.

NIT Tiruchirappalli (Trichy): The CSE branch was opening at AIR 103 and closed at AIR 1,373. Its ECE branch also saw immense demand and closed at 3,285.

NIT Karnataka (Surathkal): CSE seats started at 678 and closed at 1,954. Aspirants looking for ECE needed a rank under 3,947.

NIT Warangal: The closing rank for CSE was 2,581. The ECE branch closed at 4,623, leaving very little room for error in the JEE Main percentiles. Candidates can check the table below