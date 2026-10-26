Beloved Bugs Bunny Star Eric Bauza Dies at 46: Tracing His Historic Emmy Win, Final Legacy, and Biography
Three-time Emmy winner Eric Bauza, celebrated as the modern voice of Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, and Tweety, has died at 46. Official coroner records confirmed natural causes from hypertensive heart disease. Here is how the Canadian-Filipino artist built a towering animation legacy.
Canadian Filipino voice artist Eric Bauza who was best known as the modern Bugs Bunny voice actor died on Sunday October 25th 2026 at age 46.
He passed away at his home in Los Angeles. His family shared the news in a brief public statement on Instagram, writing that he "passed away suddenly".
Eric Bauza gave life to dozens of classic cartoon figures for over twenty years. Fans and peers around the globe are now revisiting the many voices he left behind.
Read more about the life of Eric Bauza beyond Luny Toons voice actor, his career milestone to commemorate his legacy hereon.
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How did Eric Bauza Die?
Public records from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner confirmed that Bauza died from hypertensive cardiovascular disease. The coroner classified the manner of death as natural.
The sudden news of Eric Bauza death brought tributes from studio heads and fellow voice actors alike.
Warner Bros. Television Group Chairman Channing Dungey praised his talent in an official statement:
"Eric Bauza was a unique voice talent who brought joy and laughter to millions around the world. During his 15 years at Warner Bros. Animation, he was the voice of Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck among countless other characters."
Bauza had recently helped promote Coyote vs. Acme. He voiced multiple characters in Coyote vs. Acme.
How Eric Bauza became a Voice Over Artist from a Cartoonist?
Bauza grew up in the Toronto suburb of Scarborough. As a boy, he loved drawing cartoons with his father and grandfather while copying the noises on the television set.
He graduated from Centennial College in 2000 after studying radio, television, and film.
He started out as an animator and character designer at small studios in third year of his college. While working on production teams directors noticed he could do funny accurate impressions on demand. That talent opened doors to full-time voice acting.
Biographical Facts about Eric Bauza
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Fact
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Career Details
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Lifespan
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December 7, 1979 - October 25, 2026
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Birthplace
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Scarborough, Ontario, Canada
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Major Accolades
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3 Children's and Family Emmy Awards
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Famous Eric Bauza Voices
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Bugs Bunny,
Daffy Duck,
Tweety,
Porky Pig
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Total Voice Roles
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Over 400 screen credits across TV and film
When did Eric Bauza Won Emmy Awards?
Bauza gained widespread industry respect because he did more than repeat old lines. He gave each character sharp comedic timing and warmth.
His hard work earned him three Children's & Family Emmy Awards:
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2022: Won the inaugural Emmy for Outstanding Voice Performance in an Animated Program for Looney Tunes Cartoons.
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2023: Won Outstanding Voice Performance in a Preschool Animated Program for Bugs Bunny Builders.
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2025: Won Outstanding Voice Performance for his guest work on Teen Titans Go!
He made history by winning top honors while voicing both Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck in the very same project.
What are Major Eric Bauza Looney Tunes Roles?
Bauza stepped directly into the shoes of voice legend Mel Blanc. Over his career, he voiced more than twenty classic Looney Tunes characters across major streaming shows and theatrical releases.
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S. No.
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Show and Feature Title
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Release Timeline
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Eric Bauza’s Voice Over Characters
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1
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Looney Tunes Cartoons
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2020–2024
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Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Tweety, Porky Pig, Marvin the Martian, Claude Cat
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2
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Bugs Bunny Builders
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2022–2025
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Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Tweety, Sylvester, Taz, supporting roles
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3
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Space Jam: A New Legacy
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2021
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Daffy Duck, Porky Pig, Foghorn Leghorn, Elmer Fudd, Marvin the Martian
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4
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King Tweety
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2022
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Tweety, Sylvester the Cat, Larry Bird
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5
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The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie
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2024
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Daffy Duck, Porky Pig
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6
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Coyote vs. Acme
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2026
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Daffy Duck, Porky Pig, Foghorn Leghorn, Elmer Fudd
Who did Eric Bauza Voice Beyond Luny Toons Characters?
Bauza has also been the voice behind these famous cartoon charachters apart from Luny Toons:
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DreamWorks & Nickelodeon: Voiced Puss in Boots in The Adventures of Puss in Boots and characters in El Tigre and The Fairly OddParents.
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Universal and Disney: Voiced for Woody Woodpecker and played roles across DuckTales and Muppet Babies.
Bauza leaves behind his wife and young son. His work will keep playing in living rooms for years to come. Every time a child hears Bugs Bunny crack a joke Bauza's playful energy will live on.
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