Canadian Filipino voice artist Eric Bauza who was best known as the modern Bugs Bunny voice actor died on Sunday October 25th 2026 at age 46.

He passed away at his home in Los Angeles. His family shared the news in a brief public statement on Instagram, writing that he "passed away suddenly".

Eric Bauza gave life to dozens of classic cartoon figures for over twenty years. Fans and peers around the globe are now revisiting the many voices he left behind.

Read more about the life of Eric Bauza beyond Luny Toons voice actor, his career milestone to commemorate his legacy hereon.

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How did Eric Bauza Die?

Public records from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner confirmed that Bauza died from hypertensive cardiovascular disease. The coroner classified the manner of death as natural.