Gold Price Today: What Additional Charges Do Buyers Pay? Check Hidden Costs And State-Wise Gold Rates Before Diwali And Dhanteras

Gold Price Today: Diwali and Dhanteras are on the way, and Indians are all set to buy gold as a tradition. There will be a surge in the demand for gold jewellery, gold coins and bullion, along with other precious metals, like silver. As we see a short correction in gold prices and the falling graph, it has given Indians an exciting window to buy gold at a lower price. However, while a falling gold price offers some relief to buyers, the final amount paid at a jewellery store can be significantly higher than the market rate. In the bills, there are several other charges that we do not know in just one overview. Additional charges, including making charges, Goods and Services Tax (GST), hallmarking fees and wastage charges, can increase the total bill. Buyers usually overlook these charges in the bill, as compared to the gold prices, which are already very high.

Before anyone buys gold, understanding these charges is essential for making informed purchases and managing festive shopping budgets without unexpected expenses. Before we decode the list of additional charges, let’s first look at the prices across the nation. This will make it easier for you to understand the additional charges and know the final price. Also Read: Gold Price Today: Why Are Gold Rates Falling Ahead Of Dhanteras And Diwali? Check The 30-Day Trend Gold Price Today Across The Nation: Statewise Price List State Capital City 22K Gold (per 10g) 24K Gold (per 10g) Andhra Pradesh Amaravati (Vijayawada) ₹1,34,360 ₹1,45,950 Arunachal Pradesh Itanagar ₹1,34,260 ₹1,45,840 Assam Dispur (Guwahati) ₹1,34,400 ₹1,45,995 Bihar Patna ₹1,34,450 ₹1,46,050 Chhattisgarh Raipur ₹1,34,450 ₹1,46,050 Goa Panaji ₹1,34,360 ₹1,45,950 Gujarat Gandhinagar ₹1,34,400 ₹1,46,000 Haryana Chandigarh ₹1,34,165 ₹1,45,736 Himachal Pradesh Shimla ₹1,34,260 ₹1,45,840 Jharkhand Ranchi ₹1,34,400 ₹1,45,995 Karnataka Bengaluru ₹1,34,588 ₹1,46,195 Kerala Thiruvananthapuram ₹1,34,624 ₹1,46,235 Madhya Pradesh Bhopal ₹1,34,400 ₹1,46,000 Maharashtra Mumbai ₹1,34,363 ₹1,45,951 Manipur Imphal ₹1,34,100 ₹1,45,650 Meghalaya Shillong ₹1,34,200 ₹1,45,750 Mizoram Aizawl ₹1,34,200 ₹1,45,750 Nagaland Kohima ₹1,34,250 ₹1,45,800 Odisha Bhubaneswar ₹1,34,360 ₹1,45,950 Punjab Chandigarh ₹1,34,165 ₹1,45,736 Rajasthan Jaipur ₹1,34,260 ₹1,45,840 Sikkim Gangtok ₹1,34,300 ₹1,45,900 Tamil Nadu Chennai ₹1,34,624 ₹1,46,235 Telangana Hyderabad ₹1,34,360 ₹1,45,950 Tripura Agartala ₹1,34,200 ₹1,45,750 Uttar Pradesh Lucknow ₹1,34,165 ₹1,45,736 Uttarakhand Dehradun ₹1,34,260 ₹1,45,840 West Bengal Kolkata ₹1,34,403 ₹1,45,995

Gold Prices Across Union Territories Union Territory Capital City / Administrative Centre 22K Gold (per 10g) 24K Gold (per 10g) Andaman and Nicobar Islands Port Blair ₹1,34,500 ₹1,46,100 Chandigarh Chandigarh ₹1,34,165 ₹1,45,736 Delhi (NCT) New Delhi ₹1,34,165 ₹1,45,736 Jammu and Kashmir Srinagar / Jammu (winter/summer capitals) ₹1,34,260 ₹1,45,840 Also Read: Gold Price Surge From 2022 To 2026: What Fueled The Rise In 5 Years And Why Are Prices Falling Today? Check Year-by-Year Comparison List Of Additional Charges On Gold Price in India There are several charges that are implemented on gold pieces. Buyers sometimes discover this after they get the final bill. The following charges may apply when purchasing physical gold jewellery in India. The exact amount depends on the jeweller, the design and the applicable tax rules.

Making Charges What are making charges? We can call the making charges the basic fees for the labour and hard work the artisans and jewellers do. So, making charges are the fees jewellers collect for designing and crafting gold jewellery. These making charges differ from place to place. These charges vary according to the complexity of the design, the craftsmanship involved and the manufacturing method. Typical range: Around 3% to 25% or more of the gold value, depending on the jewellery.

Intricate handmade designs may attract higher charges than simpler, machine-made pieces.

Buyers should compare making charges across jewellers and check whether they are calculated as a percentage or a fixed amount per gram. Goods And Services Tax (GST) How much is the GST on gold? GST is not a foreign term to Indians. We all know it is a government-imposed tax on gold purchases that increases the final bill, including the applicable charges for making jewellery. The GST on Gold Is 3%.

Gold jewellery GST: 3% on the total transaction value of the jewellery, including making charges.

The applicable GST is separate from the quoted gold rate.

Buyers should check the tax amount on the final invoice. Hallmarking Charges What is a hallmark? The hallmark is a small identity mark for the real gold. Hallmarking helps buyers verify the purity of gold jewellery through the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) system. A hallmarking fee may be included in the jeweller's bill.

The fee depends on the applicable BIS charges and service arrangements.

Buyers should check for the six-character alphanumeric Hallmark Unique Identification (HUID) code on applicable hallmarked jewellery. Important: Hallmarking fees should not be confused with making charges or GST. The exact amount charged to a customer may vary according to the jeweller's billing practices and applicable rules.

Wastage Charges Did you know there are ‘wastage charges’ as well? So, some jewellers add wastage charges to account for gold lost during the manufacturing process, including cutting, shaping and soldering. These charges may be calculated as a percentage of the gold value or weight.

The amount varies by design and jeweller; some businesses include these costs in making charges.

Buyers should ask whether wastage is being charged separately to avoid paying twice for overlapping costs. Jeweller Premiums And Other Costs Different shops have different structures for adding charges and other charges to the bill. Except for the 3% GST, everything else varies from shop to shop. Higher-end shops have higher charges. The final price may also differ because of the jeweller's pricing policy, product design, brand premium or the type of gold item purchased.