Rajasthan Women Supervisor Result 2026: Download Mahila Supervisor Result, Link Active Before Diwali
Rajasthan Women Supervisor Result 2026 for the Women Supervisor (Mahila Supervisor) is expected to be released before Diwali. Alok Raj, the chairman of the Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has shared the latest update according to which the result might be released before Diwali. Check all details here.
Rajasthan Women Supervisor Result 2026: If you are a part of the selection process for the Rajasthan Women Supervisor recruitment drive, then there is a latest update for you. The Rajasthan Women Supervisor (Mahila Supervisor)Result 2026 is expected to be released before Diwali. As per the latest update from Alok Raj, Chairman of the Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB), the results for the Rajasthan Women Supervisor (Mahila Supervisor) might be released before Diwali. All those candidates who appeared in the written exam held on July 24, 2026, are eagerly awaiting the result date. Once the results are announced, candidates will be able to check the merit list and their selection status on the Board's official website-https://rssb.rajasthan.gov.in.
A total of 72 Women Supervisor (Mahila Supervisor) posts are to be filled through the recruitment drive launched by RSSB across the state.
Rajasthan Women Supervisor Result 2026 Date
However, the Board has not officially confirmed the exact date for the release of the results. According to the latest update from Alok Raj, Chairman of the Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB), the results for the Rajasthan Women Supervisor (Mahila Supervisor) might be released before Diwali. The examination for this recruitment was held on July 24, 2026. The examination was organised in a single shift from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM to fill a total of 72 vacancies across the state under the Child Development & Welfare Department. Once the results are declared, candidates will be able to check them on the official website. You can download the same directly through the link given below.
वूमेन सुपरवाइजर परीक्षा का रिजल्ट भी दिवाली से पहले ही निकालने का प्रयास होगा।— Alok Raj (@alokrajRSSB) October 23, 2026
RSSB Mahila Supervisor Result 2026 Key Highlights
The RSSB Female Supervisor (Mahila Paryaveksak) examination was conducted on July 24, 2026 for 72 Rajasthan Women Supervisor (Mahila Supervisor) posts. The Check the table below for key highlights related to the recruitment.
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Authority
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Rajasthan Staff Selection Board
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Name of the Exam
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RSSB Forester Exam 2026
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Total Posts
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72
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Exam Date
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July 24, 2026
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Result Status
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To be announced
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Expected Result Timing
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Likely to be released before Diwali
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Official Result Date
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To be announced
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Job Location
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Rajasthan
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Official Website
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rssb.rajasthan.gov.in
How to Check Rajasthan Women Supervisor Result 2026?
Once the Rajasthan Women Supervisor Result 2026 is released, candidates will be able to check their results by visiting the official website of the Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB). Usually, the RSSB released in PDF format and thus candidates will need to search for their roll number within the document. By locating their roll number in the merit list for the Rajasthan Women Supervisor Result 2026, candidates can verify their selection status. Check the following steps to-
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First, visit the official website of the Rajasthan Staff Selection Board at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in.
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Open the 'Results' section on the website's homepage.
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Locate the result link related to the 'Women Supervisor Direct Recruitment 2026'.
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Click on the relevant link once it becomes available.
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Download the result PDF.
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Use the search option to find your roll number within the PDF.
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Once you have located your roll number, check your selection status.
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Keep the downloaded PDF safe for future reference.
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Manish Kumar, an education Journalist and content professional with 15+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and others. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create high-quality, engaging educational content for Education and Career sections including News/Notifications/Current Affairs/Preparation etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.