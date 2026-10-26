Rajasthan Women Supervisor Result 2026: Download Mahila Supervisor Result, Link Active Before Diwali

Rajasthan Women Supervisor Result 2026: If you are a part of the selection process for the Rajasthan Women Supervisor recruitment drive, then there is a latest update for you. The Rajasthan Women Supervisor (Mahila Supervisor)Result 2026 is expected to be released before Diwali. As per the latest update from Alok Raj, Chairman of the Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB), the results for the Rajasthan Women Supervisor (Mahila Supervisor) might be released before Diwali. All those candidates who appeared in the written exam held on July 24, 2026, are eagerly awaiting the result date. Once the results are announced, candidates will be able to check the merit list and their selection status on the Board's official website-https://rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. A total of 72 Women Supervisor (Mahila Supervisor) posts are to be filled through the recruitment drive launched by RSSB across the state.

Rajasthan Women Supervisor Result 2026 Date However, the Board has not officially confirmed the exact date for the release of the results. According to the latest update from Alok Raj, Chairman of the Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB), the results for the Rajasthan Women Supervisor (Mahila Supervisor) might be released before Diwali. The examination for this recruitment was held on July 24, 2026. The examination was organised in a single shift from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM to fill a total of 72 vacancies across the state under the Child Development & Welfare Department. Once the results are declared, candidates will be able to check them on the official website. You can download the same directly through the link given below.

वूमेन सुपरवाइजर परीक्षा का रिजल्ट भी दिवाली से पहले ही निकालने का प्रयास होगा। — Alok Raj (@alokrajRSSB) October 23, 2026

RSSB Mahila Supervisor Result 2026 Key Highlights The RSSB Female Supervisor (Mahila Paryaveksak) examination was conducted on July 24, 2026 for 72 Rajasthan Women Supervisor (Mahila Supervisor) posts. The Check the table below for key highlights related to the recruitment. Particulars Details Conducting Authority Rajasthan Staff Selection Board Name of the Exam RSSB Forester Exam 2026 Total Posts 72 Exam Date July 24, 2026 Result Status To be announced Expected Result Timing Likely to be released before Diwali Official Result Date To be announced Job Location Rajasthan Official Website rssb.rajasthan.gov.in How to Check Rajasthan Women Supervisor Result 2026? Once the Rajasthan Women Supervisor Result 2026 is released, candidates will be able to check their results by visiting the official website of the Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB). Usually, the RSSB released in PDF format and thus candidates will need to search for their roll number within the document. By locating their roll number in the merit list for the Rajasthan Women Supervisor Result 2026, candidates can verify their selection status. Check the following steps to-