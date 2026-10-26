RRB ALP City Intimation Slip 2026 Released: Download CBT 1 City Details Here

RRB ALP City Slip 2026: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is going to conduct the first stage of the Computer Based Test (CBT-1) on 03-05 November 2026 for the Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) recruitment under CEN 01/2026. The RRB has released the city intimation slip for the CBT 1 on 24 October 2026. The city slip has been released for 03 November CBT exam. The candidates should download the city slip and plan their travel accordingly. The RRB has released a public notice mentioning the city slip dates and admit card release dates. As per the notice, the admit card will be released 04 days prior to the exam date.

RRB ALP City Slip 2026 Highlights

Through this recruitment drive, the RRB is going to fill a total of 11,127 ALP vacancies. The candidates who are going to appear for the exam should download the city intimation slip. Check the highlights in the table below: