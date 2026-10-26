RRB ALP City Intimation Slip 2026 Released: Download CBT 1 City Details Here
RRB ALP City Slip 2026: The RRB has released the city intimation slip for the ALP CBT 1 exam on 24 October 2026. The candidates who have applied for the recruitment can download the exam city intimation slip from the official website, rrbapply.gov.in. Check this article to get the direct link and know the admit card details.
Key Points
- The first stage CBT-1 exam for ALP recruitment is scheduled for 03-05 November 2026.
- RRB released the CBT-1 city intimation slip for candidates on 24 October 2026.
- Admit cards for the CBT-1 exam will be released 4 days prior to the exam date.
RRB ALP City Slip 2026: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is going to conduct the first stage of the Computer Based Test (CBT-1) on 03-05 November 2026 for the Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) recruitment under CEN 01/2026. The RRB has released the city intimation slip for the CBT 1 on 24 October 2026. The city slip has been released for 03 November CBT exam. The candidates should download the city slip and plan their travel accordingly. The RRB has released a public notice mentioning the city slip dates and admit card release dates. As per the notice, the admit card will be released 04 days prior to the exam date.
RRB ALP City Slip 2026 Highlights
Through this recruitment drive, the RRB is going to fill a total of 11,127 ALP vacancies. The candidates who are going to appear for the exam should download the city intimation slip. Check the highlights in the table below:
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Particulars
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Details
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Recruiting Authority
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Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs)
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Notification No.
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CEN 01/2026
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Post Name
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Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP)
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No. of Vacancies
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11,127
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Pay Level
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Level-2
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Initial Salary
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₹19,900
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CBT 1 Date
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03-05 November 2026
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City Intimation Slip Release Date
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24 October 2026
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Official Website
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rrbapply.gov.in
RRB ALP City Slip 2026 Download Link
The candidates can use the direct link provided here to download the RRB ALP CBT 1 city intimation slip. You need to login to download the city details.
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RRB ALP City Slip 2026
How to Download RRB ALP City Slip 2026
To download the RRB ALP City Slip 2026, the candidates can follow the steps given below:
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Visit the official website at rrb.indianrailways.gov.in.
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On the homepage, click on any regional RRB link for which you have applied.
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In the Update About Recruitments section, click on the Examination Phase tab.
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Now, click on the “(01/2026) City Intimation (Exam) (23-10-2026)” link.
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Then click on the “LINK REGARDING CITY INTIMATION SLIP & HELPDESK LINK FOR COMPUTER BASED TEST (CBT I) OF CEN No 01/2026 (ALP)”.
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Enter your registration number, date of birth, and security code to login.
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Download the exam city intimation slip.
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Check the details carefully and plan your journey.
Details Mentioned on the RRB ALP City Slip 2026
The following details are mentioned on the RRB ALP CBT 1 city intimation slip 2026:
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Candidate’s Name
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Candidate’s Roll Number
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Candidate’s Category
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Candidate’s Sub-Category
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Exam Date
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Exam Timings
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Exam Shift
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Candidate’s Signature
Executive - Editorial
Upasna is an education journalist and subject matter expert with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape. Currently contributing to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, Upasna specializes in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations. Her academic expertise, coupled with her own firsthand experience preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination, helps her provide strategic preparation insights and a comprehensive perspective to aspirants. She holds a Master's degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences. Apart from delivering valuable exam resources, Upasna is a passionate communications professional who also enjoys reading and writing.