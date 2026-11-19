CLAT Cut-Off 2027: CLAT Aspirants appearing for CLAT 2027 on 6th December 2026 can check previous year trends along withe expected cutoff provided here. This will help them create a realistic preferences for NLUs based on previous cut-off ranks as well as possible rank predictions. However, the provided cutoffs are estimated and actual cut-offs may vary every year depending upon various factors including the level of the question paper, the number of applicants, seat matrices, quota systems, and domicile criteria, historical records prove to be a much better predictor. It is advisable for aspirants to take note of the dynamics of current ranks in leading NLUs, good NLUs, and new law schools. Check| AIBE 22 Passing Marks 2026: Check Category-Wise Qualifying Marks, and Previous Year Trends CLAT 2027: Exam Overview

Check CLAT 2027 exam details and updates provided in the table below. Feature Details Exam Name Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) Conducting Body Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) Courses Offered 5-Year Integrated LLB (UG) and LLM (PG) Age Limit There is no upper age limit for candidates applying for the UG programme. Educational Eligibility (UG) Minimum 45% marks in the 10+2 board exams (40% for SC/ST/PwD candidates). Maximum Marks 120 Marks CLAT 2027 Expected Cutoff Ranks The expected CLAT 2027 cutoff ranks of the five institutes such as NLSIU Bengaluru, NALSAR Hyderabad, WBNUJS Kolkata, NLU Jodhpur, and GNLU Gandhinagar has been provided below. The previous year shows an increasing trend in terms of rank numbers from the highest ranked institute to the fifth one with variations within General, OBC, EWS, SC, and ST categories.

NLSIU Bengaluru is located at the tightest end, which includes Rank 100 (General), Rank 110 (EWS), Rank 130 (OBC), Rank 300 (SC), and Rank 500 (ST), whereas NALSAR Hyderabad follows at Rank 150 (General), Rank 170 (EWS), Rank 200 (OBC), Rank 400 (SC), and Rank 600 (ST). Check complete expected cutoff ranks provided in the table below. NLU General OBC EWS SC ST NLSIU Bengaluru Rank 100 Rank 130 Rank 110 Rank 300 Rank 500 NALSAR Hyderabad Rank 150 Rank 200 Rank 170 Rank 400 Rank 600 WBNUJS Kolkata Rank 300 Rank 380 Rank 330 Rank 700 Rank 900 NLU Jodhpur Rank 450 Rank 550 Rank 480 Rank 900 Rank 1,200 GNLU Gandhinagar Rank 530 Rank 650 Rank 570 Rank 1,100 Rank 1,400 CLAT 2025 Closing Ranks The table presents CLAT 2025 closing ranks for different categories. Check to analyse and estimate the possibilities based on the previous year trends.

NLU General OBC SC ST NLSIU Bengaluru 102 1,324 3,014 3,396 NALSAR Hyderabad 155 1,219 3,177 3,433 WBNUJS Kolkata (BA LLB) 285 State Domicile 3,952 6,343 NLU Jodhpur 357 1,699 4,659 5,232 GNLU Gandhinagar 402 2,138 5,791 7,639 CLAT 2024 Closing Ranks The table provides CLAT 2024 closing ranks for different categories. Candidates can check to estimate and establish an expected range based on the previous year trends. NLU General OBC SC ST NLSIU Bengaluru 102 971 3,007 7,487 NALSAR Hyderabad 167 1,116 3,574 6,083 WBNUJS Kolkata (BA LLB) 279 State Domicile 4,503 8,860 NLU Jodhpur 379 1,424 5,178 8,960 GNLU Gandhinagar 464 1,858 6,175 11,580 CLAT 2022 Closing Ranks

Candidates can check CLAT 2022 closing ranks provided below. It highlights the top National Law University and its closing ranks for different categories. National Law University General OBC SC ST NLSIU Bengaluru 85 638 2,224 3,428 NALSAR Hyderabad 162 7,849 2,761 5,158 WBNUJS Kolkata 257 11,472 4,933 7,238 NLU Jodhpur 378 Not Applicable 5,881 7,620 GNLU Gandhinagar 430 1,747 6,527 12,014 CLAT 2027 Marks vs. Rank Analysis For CLAT 2027 mark vs rank, out of a total of 120, candidates can observe the All India Rank (AIR) range. The chances of getting admitted in the General category change according to score ranges from AIR 1-50 for 105+ to AIR 700-2,500 for the 75-84.75 range. The score ranges of 105+ (AIR 1-50) are associated with an excellent standing among the top three NLUs, the 100-104.75 (AIR 1-150). The score range suggests that one has strong chances of getting into top NLUs such as NLSIU and NALSAR, while 95-99.75 (AIR 50-350) is highly competitive for multiple top NLUs. Check rank range provided below.