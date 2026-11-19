BOI SO Admit Card 2026: Bank of India (BOI) has released the admit card for its Specialist Officer (SO) recruitment 2026. Candidates who applied online can now download their call letter from the official website, bankofindia.co.in. The CBT examination is schedule for November 27, 2026. The admit card is a must-have document. Without it, no candidate will be allowed to enter the exam or interview venue. To download it, applicants need their registration number and password or date of birth. In this article, we have shared the direct link, simple steps to download, important documents to carry, and key instructions. Download it early. Read on to check every detail before your exam day.

Bank of India SO Admit Card 2026 Highlights

Bank of India has activated the download link for the Specialist Officer admit card. The table below gives the key details at a glance, so candidates can quickly check the important points before downloading their call letter.