BOI SO Admit Card 2026 (OUT): Download Specialist Officer Call Letter PDF
BOI SO Admit Card 2026: Bank of India has released the Specialist Officer admit card 2026 on bankofindia.co.in. Candidates must log in with their registration number and password or date of birth, download, and print the call letter. Carry it with a valid photo ID.
Key Points
- Bank of India (BOI) released Specialist Officer (SO) admit card for 2026 recruitment.
- The CBT examination for the SO posts is scheduled for November 27, 2026.
- Admit card download link is active from Nov 18 to Nov 27, 2026; mandatory for exam.
BOI SO Admit Card 2026: Bank of India (BOI) has released the admit card for its Specialist Officer (SO) recruitment 2026. Candidates who applied online can now download their call letter from the official website, bankofindia.co.in. The CBT examination is schedule for November 27, 2026. The admit card is a must-have document. Without it, no candidate will be allowed to enter the exam or interview venue. To download it, applicants need their registration number and password or date of birth. In this article, we have shared the direct link, simple steps to download, important documents to carry, and key instructions. Download it early. Read on to check every detail before your exam day.
Bank of India SO Admit Card 2026 Highlights
Bank of India has activated the download link for the Specialist Officer admit card. The table below gives the key details at a glance, so candidates can quickly check the important points before downloading their call letter.
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Bank of India (BOI)
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Recruitment Project No.
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2026-27/02 (Recruitment of Officers in various streams up to Scale IV)
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Post Name
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Specialist Officer (SO) — 205 Vacancies across Scale I, II, III, and IV
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Admit Card Status
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Released(Active from 18 November to 27 November 2026)
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Mode of Download
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Online (via IBPS Call Letter Portal)
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Login Details Required
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Registration Number / Roll Number, Password / Date of Birth (DD-MM-YY), and Captcha / Security Code
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Online Examination Date
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27 November 2026
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Selection Process
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Online Written Examination and Personal Interview (100 Marks)
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Official Websites
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bankofindia.bank.in / bankofindia.co.in(Admit Card Portal: ibpsreg.ibps.in)
BOI SO Admit Card 2026 PDF Download
Candidates can download the call letter directly from the Bank of India career portal. Use the link below and log in with your registration number and password or date of birth. Keep a printed copy ready for the exam or interview day.
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BOI SO Admit Card 2026 Link
Steps to Download BOI SO Admit Card 2026
Downloading the call letter takes only a few minutes. Follow the steps below carefully, and keep your login details ready before you start.
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Visit the official website of Bank of India, bankofindia.co.in.
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Go to the "Careers" section and open the "Recruitment" tab.
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Click on the link for the Specialist Officer (SO) admit card or call letter.
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Enter your registration number and password or date of birth.
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Fill in the captcha code, if asked, and click "Submit".
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Your admit card will appear on the screen.
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Check all the details carefully, then download the PDF.
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Take 2 to 3 printouts and keep them safe for the exam or interview day.
Login Details Required to Download the Admit Card
Candidates need a few basic credentials to access the call letter. These were created during the online application process, so keep them handy before you log in to the portal.
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Registration Number: The unique number generated when you submitted your application form.
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Password / Date of Birth: The password set during registration, or your date of birth in the format asked on the login page.
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Captcha Code: The verification code shown on the screen, if the portal asks for it.
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If you have forgotten your registration number or password, use the "Forgot Password" or "Forgot Registration Number" option on the login page. If it doesn't work, contact the Bank of India recruitment helpdesk through the official website.
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com