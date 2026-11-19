India’s First Bullet Train: Undersea Tunnel, 12-Storey Bridge and Underground Station, Check Route and Launch Date
India’s first bullet train will connect Mumbai and Ahmedabad through a 508-km high-speed rail corridor. Check its route, 12 stations, undersea tunnel, Sabarmati bridge and expected launch date.
India’s first bullet train project is moving towards a major milestone, with construction progressing on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail corridor. The 508-km project will introduce high-speed rail travel in India and feature several major engineering structures, including an undersea tunnel beneath Thane Creek, an underground station in Mumbai and a tall railway bridge over the Sabarmati River. The project is being developed with Japanese Shinkansen technology. The Railways is targeting August 15, 2027, for the launch of the first bullet train service. Keep reading to read in detail.
Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train: Key Project Details
|Feature
|Details
|Project name
|Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail (MAHSR)
|Total route length
|Approximately 508 km
|Starting point
|Mumbai, Maharashtra
|Destination
|Ahmedabad, Gujarat
|Number of stations
|12
|Technology
|Japanese Shinkansen high-speed rail technology
|Implementing agency
|National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL)
|Target launch
|August 15, 2027
|Maximum planned train speed
|Up to 320 kmph
|Initial B28 train’s operational speed
|250 kmph
Which Are the 12 Stations on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Route?
The high-speed rail corridor will have 12 stations, connecting major cities and towns across the two states.
|No.
|Bullet train station
|State/Region
|1
|Mumbai (Bandra Kurla Complex)
|Maharashtra
|2
|Thane
|Maharashtra
|3
|Virar
|Maharashtra
|4
|Boisar
|Maharashtra
|5
|Vapi
|Gujarat
|6
|Bilimora
|Gujarat
|7
|Surat
|Gujarat
|8
|Bharuch
|Gujarat
|9
|Vadodara
|Gujarat
|10
|Anand
|Gujarat
|11
|Ahmedabad
|Gujarat
|12
|Sabarmati
|Gujarat
India’s First Undersea Rail Tunnel: Bullet Train to Pass Beneath Thane Creek
One of the most significant features of the project is a 21-km underground tunnel section in Maharashtra. Around 7 km of this tunnel will pass beneath Thane Creek, making it India’s first undersea rail tunnel.
Tunnel feature Details
|Feature
|Details
|Total underground tunnel section
|21 km
|Undersea portion
|Around 7 km
|Location
|Thane Creek, Maharashtra
|Construction technology
|Tunnel Boring Machines (TBMs) and NATM
|TBM weight
|Around 3,200 tonnes
|TBM cutterhead diameter
|13.6 metres
Mumbai to Get an Underground Bullet Train Station at BKC
The Mumbai-Ahmedabad corridor will have an underground station at Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), one of Mumbai’s major business districts. The station is being constructed approximately 100 feet below ground level. It will be the only underground station on the corridor, according to the project details shared by NHSRCL.
12-Storey-High Sabarmati River Bridge: Check Its Length and Height
Another major structure is the bullet train bridge over the Sabarmati River in Ahmedabad. The bridge is approximately 480 metres long and 36 metres high, which is comparable to the height of a 12-storey building.
|Feature
|Details
|Structure
|Bullet train bridge
|River
|Sabarmati
|Location
|Ahmedabad, Gujarat
|Length
|480 metres
|Height
|36 metres
|Approximate building equivalent
|12 storeys
When Will India’s First Bullet Train Start Running?
The Railways is targeting August 15, 2027, for the launch of India’s first bullet train service. The initial operation is planned on a section of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad corridor in Gujarat, before the service is extended further. A major development is scheduled for November 20, 2026, when the overhead electrical equipment system on the 50-km Surat-Bilimora section is set to be energised.
Executive - Editorial
Jasreet Kaur is a journalist with over 3 years of experience in digital media and news content creation. She specializes in covering Trending News, including major National and International developments, with a focus on delivering accurate, engaging, and reader-friendly stories. Prior to this, she worked with Zee News as a Content Writer, where she gained extensive experience in news reporting and content strategy. Driven by curiosity, credibility, and a passion for impactful journalism, Jasreet aims to contribute to informed public discourse while supporting positive growth in organizations, society, and the world.