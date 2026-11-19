India’s first bullet train project is moving towards a major milestone, with construction progressing on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail corridor. The 508-km project will introduce high-speed rail travel in India and feature several major engineering structures, including an undersea tunnel beneath Thane Creek, an underground station in Mumbai and a tall railway bridge over the Sabarmati River. The project is being developed with Japanese Shinkansen technology. The Railways is targeting August 15, 2027, for the launch of the first bullet train service. Keep reading to read in detail. Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train: Key Project Details Feature Details Project name Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail (MAHSR) Total route length Approximately 508 km Starting point Mumbai, Maharashtra Destination Ahmedabad, Gujarat Number of stations 12 Technology Japanese Shinkansen high-speed rail technology Implementing agency National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) Target launch August 15, 2027 Maximum planned train speed Up to 320 kmph Initial B28 train’s operational speed 250 kmph

Which Are the 12 Stations on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Route? The high-speed rail corridor will have 12 stations, connecting major cities and towns across the two states. No. Bullet train station State/Region 1 Mumbai (Bandra Kurla Complex) Maharashtra 2 Thane Maharashtra 3 Virar Maharashtra 4 Boisar Maharashtra 5 Vapi Gujarat 6 Bilimora Gujarat 7 Surat Gujarat 8 Bharuch Gujarat 9 Vadodara Gujarat 10 Anand Gujarat 11 Ahmedabad Gujarat 12 Sabarmati Gujarat India’s First Undersea Rail Tunnel: Bullet Train to Pass Beneath Thane Creek One of the most significant features of the project is a 21-km underground tunnel section in Maharashtra. Around 7 km of this tunnel will pass beneath Thane Creek, making it India’s first undersea rail tunnel. Tunnel feature Details

Feature Details Total underground tunnel section 21 km Undersea portion Around 7 km Location Thane Creek, Maharashtra Construction technology Tunnel Boring Machines (TBMs) and NATM TBM weight Around 3,200 tonnes TBM cutterhead diameter 13.6 metres Mumbai to Get an Underground Bullet Train Station at BKC The Mumbai-Ahmedabad corridor will have an underground station at Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), one of Mumbai’s major business districts. The station is being constructed approximately 100 feet below ground level. It will be the only underground station on the corridor, according to the project details shared by NHSRCL. 12-Storey-High Sabarmati River Bridge: Check Its Length and Height Another major structure is the bullet train bridge over the Sabarmati River in Ahmedabad. The bridge is approximately 480 metres long and 36 metres high, which is comparable to the height of a 12-storey building.