Winter has arrived earlier than expected in South India. The Nilgiris district recorded the season’s first ground frost on the morning of November 18, 2026. Local weather observations, Udhagamandalam (Ooty) registered a minimum temperature of 5.9°C on November 18.

A thin white sheet of ice covered open grasslands, parked vehicles, and wetland borders across Ooty Kandal Triangle, Thalaikundha, Lovedale, Race Course Ground, Government Botanical Garden, and HPF.

Winter frost in South India usually peaks after December 15. But this mid-November chill signals a sharp seasonal shift in Tamil Nadu’s hill stations.

What is Ground Frost and How does It Form?

Many visitors mistake Ooty’s white winter mornings for snowfall yet the two weather events are completely different. Snow falls from clouds. And ground frost forms directly on earth bound surfaces when ground temperatures drop to or below 0°C.