Ooty Turns White as Nilgiris Records First Ground Frost on Nov 18: How Have Frost Dates Shifted?
Early winter has arrived in Tamil Nadu as Ooty recorded the season’s first ground frost on November 18, 2026, with temperatures dipping to 5.9°C. Discover which areas turned white, how ground frost forms, and how Nilgiris frost arrival dates have shifted over the past decade.
Winter has arrived earlier than expected in South India. The Nilgiris district recorded the season’s first ground frost on the morning of November 18, 2026. Local weather observations, Udhagamandalam (Ooty) registered a minimum temperature of 5.9°C on November 18.
A thin white sheet of ice covered open grasslands, parked vehicles, and wetland borders across Ooty Kandal Triangle, Thalaikundha, Lovedale, Race Course Ground, Government Botanical Garden, and HPF.
Winter frost in South India usually peaks after December 15. But this mid-November chill signals a sharp seasonal shift in Tamil Nadu’s hill stations.
What is Ground Frost and How does It Form?
Many visitors mistake Ooty’s white winter mornings for snowfall yet the two weather events are completely different. Snow falls from clouds. And ground frost forms directly on earth bound surfaces when ground temperatures drop to or below 0°C.
This happens through a process called radiation cooling.
On clear, cloudless winter nights, the ground loses heat quickly into the open sky. Heavy, cold air then sinks into low-lying valleys and hollows which freezes surface dew into tiny ice crystals.
Where did Nilgiris Record Season’s First Ground Frost in 2026?
Normally, frost in the Nilgiris (blue mountains) occurs between December and January. And it gains strength after December 15. But clear skies and dry winds this time triggered an early drop in night temperatures in mid November.
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Low-lying basins like Thalaikundha and Lovedale trap cold air much faster than town centers.
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Lack of cloud cover allowed daytime heat to escape rapidly after sunset.
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Areas near lakes and wetlands saw heavier ice deposits due to higher surface moisture.
Regions That Witnessed First Ground Frost on November 18
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Ooty Kandal Triangle
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Thalaikundha
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Lovedale
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Race Course Ground
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Government Botanical Garden
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Hindustan Photo Films (HPF) Area
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Wetland Borders and Open Grasslands
#WATCH | Ooty, Tamil Nadu: Frost blanketed Ooty and nearby areas in the Nilgiris district early this morning; the minimum temperature dropped to 5.9 degrees Celsius.— ANI (@ANI) November 18, 2026
The frost season in the Nilgiris usually begins after December 15, but it has arrived early this year.… pic.twitter.com/a1ihZP52ga
When did Season’s First Ground Frost Record in Nilgiris Past 10 Years?
Tracking the arrival of the first frost over the past decade tells us how winter onset fluctuates between mid-November and December across the Western Ghats. Take a look at the following table for example:
|
S. No.
|
Winter Season
|
First Ground Frost Date and Window
|
Major Affected Locations
|
Notable Temperature
|
1
|
2026–2027
|
November 18, 2026 (Early onset)
|
Kandal Triangle,
Thalaikundha,
Lovedale
|
5.9°C in Ooty town
|
2
|
2025–2026
|
December 14, 2025 (mid-Dec onset)
|
Thalaikundha,
Kanthal,
Parsons Valley
|
Delayed onset; dipped to -1.0°C by Dec 24
|
3
|
2024–2025
|
December 2024 (exact date unarchived)
|
Avalanche,
Thalaikundah
|
~1.5°C in open grasslands
|
4
|
2023–2024
|
December 24, 2023 (first major spell)
|
Thalaikundha,
Ooty grasslands
|
Hit 0.0°C in Thalaikundha
|
5
|
2022–2023
|
January 10, 2023 (delayed onset)
|
Ooty,
Coonoor,
Wellington
|
2.8°C in Ooty due to erratic late rain
|
6
|
2021–2022
|
December 2021 (exact date unarchived)
|
Sandynallah,
Lovedale
|
~1.8°C in early winter
|
7
|
2020–2021
|
December 2020 (exact date unarchived)
|
Thalaikundah,
Glenmorgan
|
~2.2°C in low-lying areas
|
8
|
2019–2020
|
January 2020 (second week)
|
Avalanche,
Sandynallah
|
Delayed by weeks compared to normal
|
9
|
2018–2019
|
November 2018 (exact date unarchived)
|
Wenlock Downs,
Ooty
|
~0.5°C near wetlands
|
10
|
2017–2018
|
December 2017 (exact date unarchived)
|
Sandynallah,
Upper Bhavani
|
Severe December frost dipped to -5.0°C
(Note: For years where daily local news archives do not specify a single calendar day, the verified onset month and earliest documented cold-spell date are listed.)
How Ground Frosts Impact Farming, and Tourism in Ooty?
The sudden cold wave disrupted early-morning routines across Udhagamandalam. Plantation workers and morning commuters lit small bonfires along roadsides to stay warm before sunrise.
For local farmers, early frost brings serious crop risks. Sub-zero surface temperatures can burn tender tea leaves and damage winter vegetables like potatoes and carrots.
The scenic white meadows meanwhile have already started drawing a slight rise in early winter tourists.
Senior Executive - Editorial
Harshita Singh is an education and general knowledge journalist with over 5 years of experience in educational writing. Specializing in US affairs and GK, Harshita has a track record of breaking down intricate geopolitical and historical subjects into clear, digestible insights for learners. Her strong background in text analysis, coupled with a Bachelor of Arts (Hons) in English from the University of Delhi, helps her produce authoritative, thoroughly researched content that empowers readers to engage confidently with global current affairs. For inquiries or academic insights, you can reach out to her directly at harshita.singh@jagrannewmedia.com.