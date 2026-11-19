All About Ajit Kumar Doval: He is currently India's National Security Advisor (NSA), and, to note, he is also one of the country's most prominent intelligence and security experts. He is not a normal person, as everyone claims. His career trajectory shows what he has done to safeguard the security of the nation. With a career spanning over five decades, he has served as an Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, Intelligence Bureau (IB) chief and national security strategist. From conducting undercover operations in Pakistan to handling negotiations during the IC-814 hijacking, Doval has been associated with several significant security missions. Since becoming NSA in 2014, he has played a key role in shaping India's counter-terrorism strategies, handling cross-border threats and strengthening national security. His career offers a glimpse into India's complex world of intelligence and strategy.

Who Is Ajit Doval? Ajit Kumar Doval is a veteran intelligence officer known for his contributions to India's internal security and counter-terrorism efforts. He has served in the Kerala Police cadre and then led the Intelligence Bureau. He has held several important positions. As NSA, he continues to play a significant role in India's national security strategy. Full Name: Ajit Kumar Doval

Date of Birth: January 20, 1945

Birthplace: Pauri Garhwal, Uttarakhand

Profession : Retired IPS officer and intelligence official

IPS Batch: 1968

IPS Cadre : Kerala

Former Position : Director of the Intelligence Bureau (IB)

Current Position: India's National Security Advisor (NSA)

NSA Appointment: 2014

Major Recognition: Kirti Chakra (1988)

Key Areas of Expertise: Intelligence gathering, counter-terrorism, covert operations and national security.

List of Ajit Doval's Major Missions and Operations The following list covers major operations and security developments associated with Ajit Doval. Some details of intelligence assignments remain classified, while others are documented through public accounts. 1. Thalassery Riots (1971): As a young IPS officer in Kerala, Doval helped control communal violence in Thalassery and restore law and order within approximately a week. 2. Sikkim Merger (1975): Doval has been associated with intelligence activities surrounding Sikkim's integration into India, although the precise details of his involvement remain limited. 3. Undercover Operations in Pakistan (1980s): Doval reportedly spent several years undercover in Pakistan, gathering intelligence about militant networks and security developments. 4. Mizoram Insurgency (1986): He played an important intelligence and negotiation role in efforts to weaken the Mizo National Front insurgency, which culminated in the Mizoram Peace Accord.

5. Operation Black Thunder II (1988): Doval gathered intelligence inside the Golden Temple complex in Amritsar, helping security forces plan their operation against armed militants. 6. Kashmir Counter-Insurgency Operations: He was associated with efforts to encourage militant defections and strengthen counter-insurgency networks in Jammu and Kashmir. 7. IC-814 Hijacking Negotiations (1999): Doval was part of India's negotiating team in Kandahar, Afghanistan, during the hijacking of Indian Airlines Flight IC-814. 8. Rescue of Indian Nurses in Iraq (2014): As National Security Advisor, Doval coordinated diplomatic and intelligence efforts that helped secure the release of 46 Indian nurses held in conflict-hit Iraq. 9. Myanmar Cross-Border Operation (2015): He was associated with India's response to the ambush of Army personnel in Manipur and the subsequent cross-border operation targeting militant camps.

10. Uri Surgical Strikes (2016): Doval was among the senior officials involved in India's security response to the Uri terror attack, which included surgical strikes across the Line of Control. 11. Doklam Standoff (2017): Doval participated in high-level diplomatic discussions with China during the 73-day military standoff at Doklam, which ended with a disengagement agreement. 12. Balakot Airstrike (2019): Following the Pulwama terror attack, Doval was among the senior security officials involved in India's response, including the Balakot airstrike. 13. Abrogation of Article 370 (2019): Doval played a prominent role in overseeing the security arrangements in Jammu and Kashmir following the government's decision to revoke its special status. 14. Operation Sindoor (2025): Following the Pahalgam terror attack, Doval was associated with India's national security response, including the military operation targeting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.