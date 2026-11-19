KFD Beat Forest Recruitment 2026: The Karnataka Forest Department (KFD) has released the official notification for Forest Guard (Aranya Rakshaka) recruitment 2026-27. The notification is dated 17 November 2026. A total of 450 vacancies have been announced, including 413 regular and 37 backlog posts. The posts are divided into two parts: 95 for the Kalyana Karnataka region and 355 for the rest of the state. The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will conduct the objective-type aptitude test. Candidates can apply online only from November 23 to December 22, 2026. Check the vacancy details, notification PDF and application process below.

KFD Beat Forester Recruitment 2026 Highlights

The Karnataka Forest Department has announced Forest Guard vacancies in two separate notifications. Here are the key details of the recruitment at a glance.