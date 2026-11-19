KFD Beat Forest Recruitment 2026: Notification Out for 450 Posts; Check Eligibility & Other Details Here
KFD Beat Forest Recruitment 2026: The Karnataka Forest Department released notifications for 450 Forest Guard (Beat Forester) posts, including 95 in Kalyana Karnataka and 355 in the rest of Karnataka. Candidates aged 18 to 32 with 12th pass can apply online through the KEA website.
Key Points
- KFD announced 450 Forest Guard vacancies; notification released 17 Nov 2026.
- Online applications for KFD Forest Guard are open from 23 Nov to 22 Dec 2026.
- Candidates must have passed 2nd PUC (Class 12) or equivalent qualification.
KFD Beat Forest Recruitment 2026: The Karnataka Forest Department (KFD) has released the official notification for Forest Guard (Aranya Rakshaka) recruitment 2026-27. The notification is dated 17 November 2026. A total of 450 vacancies have been announced, including 413 regular and 37 backlog posts. The posts are divided into two parts: 95 for the Kalyana Karnataka region and 355 for the rest of the state. The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will conduct the objective-type aptitude test. Candidates can apply online only from November 23 to December 22, 2026. Check the vacancy details, notification PDF and application process below.
KFD Beat Forester Recruitment 2026 Highlights
The Karnataka Forest Department has announced Forest Guard vacancies in two separate notifications. Here are the key details of the recruitment at a glance.
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Particulars
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Details
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Department
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Karnataka Forest Department (KFD)
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Conducting Body
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Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA)
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Post Name
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Forest Guard (Aranya Rakshaka) / Beat Forester
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Post Group & Pay Scale
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Group C — ₹37,500 – ₹76,100(Starting Basic Pay: ₹37,500)
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Recruitment Type
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Direct Recruitment, 2026–27
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Notification Date
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17 November 2026
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Total Vacancies
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450(413 Regular + 37 Backlog)
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Cadre-Wise Vacancy Split
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• Residual Parent Cadre (RPC / Non-HK):355(320 Regular + 35 Backlog)
• Kalyana Karnataka Local Cadre (KK / HK):95(93 Regular + 2 Backlog)
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Educational Qualification
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Passed 2nd PUC (Class 12) or equivalent qualification from a recognised board
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Age Limit(as on 22 Dec 2026)
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Minimum: 18 Years
Maximum: 32 Years (General Merit) | 35 Years (Cat 2A, 2B, 3A, 3B) | 37 Years (SC, ST, Cat-I)
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Physical Standards (PST)
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Male: Height 163 cm | Chest 79 cm (+5 cm expansion)
Female: Height 150 cm | Minimum Weight 40 kg
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Application Mode
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Online only (via KEA Portal)
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Online Application Dates
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23 November 2026 to 22 December 2026
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Last Date for Fee Payment
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23 December 2026
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Selection Process
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PUC Merit Shortlisting, Physical Standard & Endurance/Efficiency Test (PST/PET), Objective-Type Aptitude Written Examination (by KEA), and Document Verification
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Official Websites
KFD Forest Guard Recruitment 2026 Notification PDF
The department released both notifications on 17 November 2026. The Kalyana Karnataka PDF covers 95 posts (35 pages), and the Residual Parent Cadre PDF covers 355 posts (46 pages). Candidates can download them using the links below.
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Region / Cadre
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Total Vacancies
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Official Notification PDF
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Kalyana Karnataka (KK / Local Cadre)
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95
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Residual Parent Cadre (RPC / Non-HK)
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355
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Total Vacancies
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450
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KFD Beat Forester Recruitment 2026 Eligibility Criteria
Candidates should check the eligibility criteria before starting the online application. It covers nationality, educational qualification and age limit. Check each point below carefully.
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Nationality: The candidate must be an Indian citizen.
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Educational qualification: The candidate must have passed PUC (Class 12) or an equivalent qualification recognised under the prescribed rules.
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Minimum qualification: 12th pass
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Minimum age: 18 years
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Maximum age (General Merit): 32 years
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Maximum age for reserved categories: [To be added]
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Region-wise rules: The Kalyana Karnataka (KK) and Residual Parent Cadre (RPC) notifications have separate eligibility conditions, and candidates should check the PDF for their region
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com