4 New Universities to Come Up in Andhra Pradesh With ₹3,500 Crore Investment; 18,000 Jobs Expected
The Andhra Pradesh government has signed agreements to establish four new private and deemed university campuses, including GUS in Amaravati and Thapar in Vizag worth Rs, 3500 crore. Read completed details in the article below.
Key Points
- Andhra Pradesh finalizes agreements for 4 new university campuses with Rs. 3500 Cr investment.
- The 4 new campuses are projected to create 18,000 employment opportunities.
- Amaravati and Visakhapatnam secured GUS and Thapar Institute, investing Rs. 700 Cr.
In a major push to transform Andhra Pradesh into a premier higher education and innovation hub, the state government has finalised agreements to establish four new private and deemed university campuses across the state. Together, these institutions represent a proposed capital investment of Rs. 3500 crore and are projected to generate 18000 employment opportunities which will include roughly 6000 direct jobs and 12000 indirect jobs. The four institutions, which include two new private universities and two-off-campus centres of established NIRF Top 70 deemed universities will require approximately 160 to 200 acres of land across Anaravati, Visakhapatnam, and other designated education zones as per the latest media reports.
Proposed Universities in Andhra Pradesh
Given below is the list of the proposed universities in Andhra Pradesh, along with the university type and location and the expecte employment opportunities it might produce:-
|
Institution Name
|
University Type
|
Location
|
Exepected Employment Opportunities
|
Global University Systems (GUS)
|
Private University
|
Amravati
|
1600 Direct Jobs + 3000 Indirect
|
Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology
|
Deemed Off-Campus
|
Visakhapatnam
|
Approximately 1400 + 3000 Direct
|
Shoolini Uiversity
|
Private Univeristy
|
To be Finalised
|
1500 Direct+ 3000 Indirect
|
NMIMS (Narsee Monjee Institute)
|
Deemed Off Campus
|
To be Finalised
|
1500 Direct+ 3000 Indirect
|
Total Combined Impact
|
4 Campuses Across AP
|
18000 total jobs expected
Also check, QS Sustainability Rankings 2027: IIT Delhi Enters Global Top 200; 13 Indian Universities Feature in Top 500
Amaravati and Visakhapatnam Lead Higher Education Expansion
As per the media reports under the agreements signed with Andhra Pradesh Higher Education Department, two flagship locations have already been cleared:-
- Amaravati:- UK headquartered international education network Global University Systems (GUS) which operated 36 institutions worldwide will invest Rs. 200 crore to set up a private university on 50 acres of land allocated in two phases.
- Visakhapatnam:- Patiala-based Thapar Institute of Engineering adn Technology will establis an off-campus engineering and technology hub with Rs. 500 crore investment across 50 crores.
Meanwhile the state government is yet to finalise the land allotments for Shoolini University and NMIMS (Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies), each proposing Rs. 500 crore investments on 30 to 50 acres. State officials have also noted that attracting top 70 NIRF ranked institutoons and global education networks will stem the annual oytflow of thousands of students from Andhra Pradesh tp other states and overseas destinations. Alongside academic and administrative hiring, the campuses are expected to encourage local demand across housing, transport, hospitality, and ancillary services once land handovers and regulatory approvals are completed.
Executive - Editorial
Pratyasha is a Communications Professional with over 2.2 years of experience in the education sector. Having worked with top names like Arihant Publications and Jagran Josh, she specializes in board exam results, education news, and government job updates. She also brings a unique perspective as a former Subject Matter Expert for nearly a year. Currently, she is a key part of the Exam Prep and Sarkari Naukri team at Jagran Josh. Pratyasha holds an Honours degree in Ancient Indian History, Culture, and Archaeology, and loves reading and traveling in her free time.