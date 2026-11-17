In a major push to transform Andhra Pradesh into a premier higher education and innovation hub, the state government has finalised agreements to establish four new private and deemed university campuses across the state. Together, these institutions represent a proposed capital investment of Rs. 3500 crore and are projected to generate 18000 employment opportunities which will include roughly 6000 direct jobs and 12000 indirect jobs. The four institutions, which include two new private universities and two-off-campus centres of established NIRF Top 70 deemed universities will require approximately 160 to 200 acres of land across Anaravati, Visakhapatnam, and other designated education zones as per the latest media reports.

Proposed Universities in Andhra Pradesh

Given below is the list of the proposed universities in Andhra Pradesh, along with the university type and location and the expecte employment opportunities it might produce:-