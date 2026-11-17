NEET PG Counselling 2026: MCC Releases All India Quota/ Deemed/ Central State Quota Schedule
NEET PG Counselling 2026 schedule for All India Quota and State Quota counselling has been released online. Students participating in the counselling round can check the schedule at mcc.nic.in
The Medical Counselling Committee has released a revised schedule for the All India Quota/ Deemed / Central State Quota counselling. The schedule provides details of all three rounds of counselling along with the stray vacancy round.
From the previous schedule released, there is a slight change in the dates for the second round of NEET PG Counselling 2026. According to the schedule released earlier, the last date for joining for round 2 of counselling was November 23, 2026, which has now been changed to November 24, 2026. The date for sharing of Joined candidates' data by MCC was November 24, 2026, which has now been changed to November 25, 2026. The last date for state counselling in the older schedule was November 23, 2026, which has been changed to November 24, 2026. Candidates participating in the All India Quota and State counselling rounds are advised to refer to the new schedule issued on the official website.
NEET PG Counselling 2026 AIQ, State Quota Schedule - Click Here
NEET PG 2026 Revised Counselling Schedule
The schedule for the All India Quota and State Quota counselling for NEET PG 2026 has been issued on November 16, 2026. Check the complete schedule below.
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S.No.
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Schedule for Admission
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All India Quota/ Deemed & Central Universities
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Sharing of joined candidates' data by MCC
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State Counselling
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Sharing of Joined candidates' data by state DMEs/ State Counselling Authorities
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1.
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Round-1
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October 12 to 24, 2026
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November 3, 2026
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October 21 to November 3, 2026
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November 11, 2026
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2.
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Last date of joining for Round-1
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November 2, 2026
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November 10, 2026
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3.
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Round-2
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November 6 to 14, 2026
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November 25, 2026
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November 14 to 24, 2026
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December 1, 2026
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4.
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Last date of joining for Round-2
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November 24, 2026
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November 30, 2026
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5.
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Round-3
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November 26 to December 4, 2026
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December 14, 2026
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December 4 to 12, 2026
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December 19, 2026
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6.
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Last date of joining for Round 3
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December 12, 2026
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December 18, 2026
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7.
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Stray Vacancy
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December 16 to 24, 2026
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Data of allotted candidates will be shared by MCC on December 24, 2026
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December 22 to 25, 2026
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8.
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Last date of joining for Stray Vacancy Round
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December 31, 2026
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December 31, 2026
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9.
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Commencement of Academic Session for PG Courses
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November 20, 2026
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NEET PG 2026 Seat Allotment
The NEET PG 2026 second-round provisional allotment result has yet to be released online. Candidates who have entered their choices for the third round of counselling are required to visit the official website to check the allotment status. The provisional allotment result was scheduled to be released on November 16, 2026, and the final allotment result was to be released on November 17, 2026. It is expected that MCC will release the seat allotment result today.
Also Read: NEET PG Counselling 2026 LIVE: MCC NEET PG Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Releasing Today at mcc.nic.in, Check Latest Updates Here
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Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.