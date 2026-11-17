The Medical Counselling Committee has released a revised schedule for the All India Quota/ Deemed / Central State Quota counselling. The schedule provides details of all three rounds of counselling along with the stray vacancy round.

From the previous schedule released, there is a slight change in the dates for the second round of NEET PG Counselling 2026. According to the schedule released earlier, the last date for joining for round 2 of counselling was November 23, 2026, which has now been changed to November 24, 2026. The date for sharing of Joined candidates' data by MCC was November 24, 2026, which has now been changed to November 25, 2026. The last date for state counselling in the older schedule was November 23, 2026, which has been changed to November 24, 2026. Candidates participating in the All India Quota and State counselling rounds are advised to refer to the new schedule issued on the official website.