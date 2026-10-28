Where to Watch WPL Auction 2027 Live? Streaming Channels, Team Purse Balance, and New Squad Rules (Updated)
The WPL auction 2027 takes place in Kochi as five franchises bid from an ₹8.15 crore pool to fill 27 squad spots. Here is everything you need to know about live streaming, remaining budgets, squad retention, and mini-auction rules.
The Women’s Premier League is set for its next phase of squad building via the WPL auction 2027. The mini auction is underway at the Grand Hyatt in Kochi.
Five WPL franchises hold a combined remaining purse of ₹8.15 crore to fill just 27 vacant spots (that would be 20 Indian and seven overseas) from a shortlist of 146 registered players. WPL Auction 2027 edition unlike the total squad resets of earlier years offers clubs a focused chance to plug tactical gaps ahead of Season 5.
Hereon you will learn more about when and where to watch the WPL Auction 2027 live stream and how it differs from a mega auction to improve your sports trivia and general knowledge.
What is WPL Auction 2027 Time, Date, and Live Streaming Details
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) scheduled the player bidding event for Wednesday, October 28, 2026. The mini auction is going to start at 5:30 PM IST.
Cricket fans across the globe can track every bid forWPL 2027 live:
-
Where to Watch Television Broadcast (in India)? Star Sports Network channels.
-
How to Watch Live Streaming? JioHotstar application and official website.
Global access to the WPL Auction will be by broadcast partners across regional territories and real-time updates via the official WPL website (wplt20.com).
How Many Teams will Play in WPL 2027?
Five original franchises will compete in WPL 2027. The BCCI maintained the existing five-team model before evaluating any future league expansion.
Each team works under a salary ceiling of ₹15 crore. Because player retention amounts are deducted from that cap, franchises enter the room with very different spending power:
|
S. No.
|
WPL Franchise
|
Remaining Purse
|
Open Slots
|
Overseas Slots
|
1
|
UP Warriorz
|
₹3.75 crore
|
8
|
3
|
2
|
Gujarat Giants
|
₹1.25 crore
|
3
|
1
|
3
|
Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|
₹1.15 crore
|
5
|
2
|
4
|
Delhi Capitals
|
₹1.10 crore
|
5
|
1
|
5
|
Mumbai Indians
|
₹0.90 crore
|
6
|
0
Auction Briefing ✅— Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) October 28, 2026
Thinking caps 🔛
The 5️⃣ franchises are set for Auction Action! 🔨
Catch the #TATAWPLAuction at 5:30 PM today ⏰ pic.twitter.com/7vVEtNcufc
Which Franchise has the Biggest and Smallest Purse in WPL Auction 2027?
UP Warriorz enter with the largest war chest and must fill eight spots in the mini auction. But the Two time champions Mumbai Indians have the tightest budget at ₹90 lakh. They have all overseas positions already locked in.
WPL Auction 2027 Player List: Top Brackets and Key Names
The final auction pool features 146 players divided across clear base price tiers.
Four players placed themselves in the highest ₹40 lakh bracket:
- Kiran Navgire,
- Heather Graham,
- Jess Jonassen, and
- G. Kamalini.
Another 30 players are listed at a ₹30 lakh base price. Then there are 106 domestic and emerging talents at the base price of ₹10 lakh. The budgets are tight this year so smart buys from the lower brackets will likely decide squad balance.
Mini Auction vs Mega Auction: What are the Differences?
Cricket followers often confuse mini-auctions with mega-auctions. The structure changes squad management completely:
Player Turnover
A mega-auction forces teams to release most of their roster and retain only 4 to 5 core players.
A mini-auction allows teams to keep their primary squad intact and drop only select players.
Right to Match (RTM)
Mega-auctions typically feature RTM cards to buy back released names. But the BCCI confirmed RTM cards are not available in this mini-auction.
Auction Purse
Mega-auctions reset the entire budget. In a mini-auction, a club's purse equals ₹15 crore minus the exact salaries of their retained players.
Fifth season of Women’s Premier League would commence from 14 January to 7 February 2027. The cricketing world would soon switch their focus to men’s circuit when IPL 2027 mini-auction is organised by the BCCI mid-December.
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