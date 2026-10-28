The Women’s Premier League is set for its next phase of squad building via the WPL auction 2027. The mini auction is underway at the Grand Hyatt in Kochi.

Five WPL franchises hold a combined remaining purse of ₹8.15 crore to fill just 27 vacant spots (that would be 20 Indian and seven overseas) from a shortlist of 146 registered players. WPL Auction 2027 edition unlike the total squad resets of earlier years offers clubs a focused chance to plug tactical gaps ahead of Season 5.

Hereon you will learn more about when and where to watch the WPL Auction 2027 live stream and how it differs from a mega auction to improve your sports trivia and general knowledge.

What is WPL Auction 2027 Time, Date, and Live Streaming Details

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) scheduled the player bidding event for Wednesday, October 28, 2026. The mini auction is going to start at 5:30 PM IST.