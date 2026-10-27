Which Top MBA Colleges Don’t Have Sectional Cutoffs? Check B-Schools List

Typically to get into top MBA colleges, candidates need to qualify for CAT or XAT exam. This mostly about meeting the sectional quotas in VARC (Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension) DILR (Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning) and Quantitative Aptitude rather than the overall total. Students who have done well in the overall examination may get excluded from the admission process of the MBA program because of missing few marks in any of the exam sections. However, many leading institutions, such as FMS Delhi, some IIT DMS faculties, or many private universities, are more interested in total percentile than specific exam scores. Therefore, if someone has a good understanding of all the topics covered in the exam but was unlucky in one of the parts, they can apply to these universities. To help candidates figure out the admission possibilities to MBA colleges that don’t have sectional cutoffs, we have provided a complete list of colleges along with safe scores to get into top B-schools.

Check| Top 20 Colleges for MBA 2026: NIRF Ranking, ROI & More What Are Sectional Cutoffs? A sectional cutoff is defined as the least score you acquire to get in each of the sections in an exam like CAT or XAT (for example, Verbal, Data Interpretation or Quant). It is not just about qualifying the exams but is also about the total score. For many top B-schools, one of the hardest tasks is overcoming the sectional cutoffs. While candidates who have secured a high aggregate score can have their MBA aspirations dissolved because of a weak performance in any of the sections. However, many B-schools, such as FMS Delhi, some IIT management programs, and some of the top private institutions, evaluate admission possibility based on your total score and overall profile. Instead of removing you from the the admissions process on the basis of one section score. If you have a good overall profile but a poor score in one section, you can get admitted to the top-ranked B-schools in this manner.