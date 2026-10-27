UP TGT Salary 2026: Check Pay Level, In-Hand Salary, Allowances & Perks Here

Key Points UP TGTs are paid at 7th CPC Pay Level 7, with a starting basic pay of ₹44,900.

DA for state employees increased from 58% to 60% in 2026, impacting TGT salaries.

Starting in-hand salary for 2026 is estimated at ₹71,576 to ₹80,556 monthly.

UP TGT Salary 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) job is one of the most popular teaching jobs for graduates in the state. Every year, lakhs of candidates apply for this post through the Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC). The post also offers a good salary and many benefits. In this article, we explain the UP TGT salary 2026, including the pay level, basic pay, in-hand salary, allowances, and career growth. If you are preparing for the exam or want to know what a TGT teacher earns each month, this guide will help you understand everything clearly. UP TGT Salary 2026 UPESSC appoints UP TGTs. TGTs are paid at 7th CPC Pay Level 7 (Grade Pay ₹4,600), with a starting basic pay of ₹44,900. The UP government raised DA for state employees from 58% to 60% in 2026. One estimate puts the starting in-hand salary at roughly ₹71,576 to ₹80,556 a month, depending on your city's HRA class.

UP TGT Pay Level and Pay Scale The pay level decides your starting salary and how far it can grow. UP follows the 7th Pay Commission matrix for teachers. TGT is placed in Pay Level 7. The pay scale for Level 7 runs from ₹44,900 to ₹1,42,400. Your basic pay rises through yearly increments and promotions. UP TGT Basic Pay and Grade Pay Basic pay is the base for every other part of your salary. A higher basic means higher DA and HRA. The grade pay for TGT is ₹4,600, and it maps to a starting basic of ₹44,900 in the 7th CPC matrix. PGT teachers with ₹4,800 grade pay start higher, at ₹47,600. UP TGT In-Hand Salary 2026 In-hand salary is what reaches your bank account after deductions. It is the figure most candidates search for. DA at 60% on a ₹44,900 basic comes to ₹26,940, so basic plus DA is ₹71,840 before HRA, TA, and deductions. Estimates for the starting in-hand salary are about ₹71,576 to ₹80,556 per month, based on 60% DA and the city's HRA class. Your actual take-home depends on your posting city, NPS contribution, and tax. DA may change again at the next revision.

UP TGT Salary Structure: Allowances (DA, HRA, TA) Allowances add a large share to your basic pay. They are the reason gross salary is much higher than basic. Component Details Basic Pay ₹44,900 (entry) DA 60% of basic = ₹26,940 HRA Depends on city class (X, Y, Z) TA Transport allowance, depends on city class Deductions NPS/pension contribution, income tax, GPF/insurance if applicable DA is revised twice a year, following the Centre. HRA and TA rates are set by the UP government, so check the latest order for your city. UP TGT Salary Slip The salary slip shows exactly how your pay is calculated. It is useful for loans, visas, and tax filing. A typical slip lists these items: Basic pay, DA, HRA, and TA under earnings

NPS or pension contribution, tax, and other recoveries under deductions

Gross pay, total deductions, and net pay

Your department issues the slip every month, and you can usually access it online.

UP TGT Job Profile and Duties A TGT's work goes beyond teaching in the classroom. The role carries real responsibility in secondary education. A TGT teaches one subject, such as Maths, Science, English, Hindi or Social Science, mainly to Classes 9 and 10. Other duties include preparing lesson plans, taking tests and exams, evaluating answer sheets, maintaining records, and helping with school activities and government programmes. UP TGT Promotion and Career Growth A TGT can move up with experience. Promotions bring higher pay and bigger responsibility. The usual path is TGT, then PGT, then Vice Principal, then Principal. Promotion depends on seniority, service rules, and departmental vacancies. You can also move up by passing departmental exams or applying for PGT recruitment directly. UP TGT Perks and Benefits