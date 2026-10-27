UP TGT Salary 2026: Check Pay Level, In-Hand Salary, Allowances & Perks Here
UP TGT Salary 2026: UP TGT teachers are paid at 7th CPC Pay Level 7, with ₹44,900 starting basic pay and 60% DA. The in-hand salary is roughly ₹71,500–₹80,500 monthly. Check this article to know more about its pay level, allowances, and perks.
Key Points
- UP TGTs are paid at 7th CPC Pay Level 7, with a starting basic pay of ₹44,900.
- DA for state employees increased from 58% to 60% in 2026, impacting TGT salaries.
- Starting in-hand salary for 2026 is estimated at ₹71,576 to ₹80,556 monthly.
UP TGT Salary 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) job is one of the most popular teaching jobs for graduates in the state. Every year, lakhs of candidates apply for this post through the Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC). The post also offers a good salary and many benefits. In this article, we explain the UP TGT salary 2026, including the pay level, basic pay, in-hand salary, allowances, and career growth. If you are preparing for the exam or want to know what a TGT teacher earns each month, this guide will help you understand everything clearly.
UP TGT Salary 2026
UPESSC appoints UP TGTs. TGTs are paid at 7th CPC Pay Level 7 (Grade Pay ₹4,600), with a starting basic pay of ₹44,900. The UP government raised DA for state employees from 58% to 60% in 2026. One estimate puts the starting in-hand salary at roughly ₹71,576 to ₹80,556 a month, depending on your city's HRA class.
UP TGT Pay Level and Pay Scale
The pay level decides your starting salary and how far it can grow. UP follows the 7th Pay Commission matrix for teachers. TGT is placed in Pay Level 7. The pay scale for Level 7 runs from ₹44,900 to ₹1,42,400. Your basic pay rises through yearly increments and promotions.
UP TGT Basic Pay and Grade Pay
Basic pay is the base for every other part of your salary. A higher basic means higher DA and HRA. The grade pay for TGT is ₹4,600, and it maps to a starting basic of ₹44,900 in the 7th CPC matrix. PGT teachers with ₹4,800 grade pay start higher, at ₹47,600.
UP TGT In-Hand Salary 2026
In-hand salary is what reaches your bank account after deductions. It is the figure most candidates search for. DA at 60% on a ₹44,900 basic comes to ₹26,940, so basic plus DA is ₹71,840 before HRA, TA, and deductions. Estimates for the starting in-hand salary are about ₹71,576 to ₹80,556 per month, based on 60% DA and the city's HRA class. Your actual take-home depends on your posting city, NPS contribution, and tax. DA may change again at the next revision.
UP TGT Salary Structure: Allowances (DA, HRA, TA)
Allowances add a large share to your basic pay. They are the reason gross salary is much higher than basic.
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Component
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Details
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Basic Pay
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₹44,900 (entry)
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DA
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60% of basic = ₹26,940
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HRA
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Depends on city class (X, Y, Z)
|
TA
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Transport allowance, depends on city class
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Deductions
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NPS/pension contribution, income tax, GPF/insurance if applicable
DA is revised twice a year, following the Centre. HRA and TA rates are set by the UP government, so check the latest order for your city.
UP TGT Salary Slip
The salary slip shows exactly how your pay is calculated. It is useful for loans, visas, and tax filing. A typical slip lists these items:
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Basic pay, DA, HRA, and TA under earnings
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NPS or pension contribution, tax, and other recoveries under deductions
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Gross pay, total deductions, and net pay
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Your department issues the slip every month, and you can usually access it online.
UP TGT Job Profile and Duties
A TGT's work goes beyond teaching in the classroom. The role carries real responsibility in secondary education. A TGT teaches one subject, such as Maths, Science, English, Hindi or Social Science, mainly to Classes 9 and 10. Other duties include preparing lesson plans, taking tests and exams, evaluating answer sheets, maintaining records, and helping with school activities and government programmes.
UP TGT Promotion and Career Growth
A TGT can move up with experience. Promotions bring higher pay and bigger responsibility. The usual path is TGT, then PGT, then Vice Principal, then Principal. Promotion depends on seniority, service rules, and departmental vacancies. You can also move up by passing departmental exams or applying for PGT recruitment directly.
UP TGT Perks and Benefits
A government teaching job comes with security as well as salary. These benefits are why the post is so popular.
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Job security and a regular salary with yearly increments
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Pension coverage under the scheme in force at joining (NPS for recent recruits)
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Medical benefits, paid leave, and other leave as per rules
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Fixed working hours, school holidays and vacations
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Respect and stability in the community
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Exact benefits follow government rules at the time of joining.
UP TGT Salary vs PGT Salary
PGT is the next step above TGT, and its pay is higher. Comparing them shows what the promotion is worth.
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Point
|
TGT
|
PGT
|
Grade Pay
|
₹4,600
|
₹4,800
|
Entry Basic
|
₹44,900
|
₹47,600
|
Classes Taught
|
Mainly 9–10
|
Classes 11–12
PGT also requires a postgraduate degree and B.Ed.
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com