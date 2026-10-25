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JEE Main 2027 Syllabus Released, Check Topics for Paper 1 and Paper 2

By Faham Ehraj
Last Updated: Oct 27, 2026, 14:26 IST

JEE Main 2027 syllabus has been released at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Download the official PDF and check Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics and other paper details.

JEE Main 2027 Syllabus Released
JEE Main 2027 Syllabus Released
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The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the JEE Mains 2027 syllabus on October 25, 2026. Candidates preparing for the Joint Entrance Exam (Main) can access the official syllabus on jeemain.nta.nic.in. The document covers Paper 1 (BE/BTech), Paper 2A (BArch) and Paper 2B (BPlanning). For Paper 1, candidates must prepare Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics. The official syllabus PDF provides the prescribed units and topics for exam preparation. Candidates should refer to the document while making their study plans to ensure that they cover the required content. Scroll down to get direct link to download the JEE Mains 2027 syllabus PDF. 

JEE Main 2027 Syllabus PDF Download

Candidates preparing for JEE Main 2027 can download the official syllabus PDF to check the topics prescribed for each paper and subject. The syllabus will help students plan their preparation and ensure they cover all the required topics. For your convenience, we have attached the direct link to download the JEE Main 2027 syllabus PDF below. 

Download JEE Main 2027 Syllabus PDF

JEE Main 2027 Syllabus: Subject-Wise Topics

The JEE Main 2027 syllabus for Paper 1 covers three subjects: Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics. The supplied syllabus details list 20 units each for Physics and Chemistry and 14 units for Mathematics.

Physics Syllabus: 20 Units

The Physics syllabus covers mechanics, thermal physics, electricity, magnetism, optics, modern physics and experimental skills. The units listed in the supplied material are:

  1. Units and Measurements
  2. Kinematics
  3. Laws of Motion
  4. Work, Energy and Power
  5. Rotational Motion
  6. Gravitation
  7. Properties of Solids and Liquids
  8. Thermodynamics
  9. Kinetic Theory of Gases
  10. Oscillations and Waves
  11. Electrostatics
  12. Current Electricity
  13. Magnetic Effects of Current and Magnetism
  14. Electromagnetic Induction and Alternating Currents
  15. Electromagnetic Waves
  16. Optics
  17. Dual Nature of Matter and Radiation
  18. Atoms and Nuclei
  19. Electronic Devices
  20. Experimental Skills

Chemistry Syllabus: 20 Units

Chemistry includes topics from physical, inorganic and organic chemistry, along with practical chemistry. The units listed in the supplied material are:

  1. Some Basic Concepts in Chemistry
  2. Atomic Structure
  3. Chemical Bonding and Molecular Structure
  4. Chemical Thermodynamics
  5. Solutions
  6. Equilibrium
  7. Redox Reactions and Electrochemistry
  8. Chemical Kinetics
  9. Classification of Elements and Periodicity in Properties
  10. p-Block Elements
  11. d- and f-Block Elements
  12. Coordination Compounds
  13. Purification and Characterisation of Organic Compounds
  14. Some Basic Principles of Organic Chemistry
  15. Hydrocarbons
  16. Organic Compounds Containing Halogens
  17. Organic Compounds Containing Oxygen
  18. Organic Compounds Containing Nitrogen
  19. Biomolecules
  20. Principles Related to Practical Chemistry

Mathematics Syllabus: 14 Units

The Mathematics syllabus includes algebra, calculus, coordinate geometry, vectors, probability and trigonometry. The units listed in the supplied material are:

  1. Sets, Relations and Functions
  2. Complex Numbers and Quadratic Equations
  3. Matrices and Determinants
  4. Permutations and Combinations
  5. Binomial Theorem
  6. Sequence and Series
  7. Limits, Continuity and Differentiability
  8. Integral Calculus
  9. Differential Equations
  10. Coordinate Geometry
  11. Three-Dimensional Geometry and Vectors
  12. Statistics and Probability
  13. Trigonometry
  14. Vectors and 3D

To check the full Syllabus of JEE Main 2027: Click Here

Is there any change in the JEE Mains 2027 syllabus?

According to the supplied information, the JEE Main 2027 syllabus remains unchanged from the previous year. Candidates should verify this by comparing the official 2027 syllabus with the JEE Main 2026 syllabus before relying on the claim. Even when the syllabus remains the same, candidates should use the latest official document for their preparation. This helps them follow the prescribed topics for the correct examination year instead of depending only on coaching materials or unofficial chapter lists.

Also Check: Latest JEE Main 2027 Exam Pattern for Paper 1 and 2: Question Format, Marking Scheme and Paper-Wise Details

How to Download the JEE Main 2027 Syllabus

Candidates can follow these steps to access the syllabus:

  1. Visit the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.
  2. Open the syllabus section for JEE Main 2027.
  3. Select the syllabus PDF or its view/download option.
  4. Download and save the document for future reference.
  5. Check the relevant paper and subject sections before planning revision.

Also Read:

JEE Mains 2027 Syllabus For Paper 1 and Paper 2: Subject-Wise Topics and Chapter-Wise Weightage

JEE Main 2027 Maths Syllabus: Download PDF, Chapter-Wise Topics

JEE Main 2027 Chemistry Syllabus: Check Physical, Organic and Inorganic Chemistry Topics

JEE Main 2027 Eligibility Criteria: Age Limit, Class 12 Marks, Subjects, Attempts and Qualification

JEE Main 2027 Exam Centres: Check State-Wise City List and Exam Centre Details

Faham Ehraj
Faham Ehraj

Executive - Editorial

Faham is an education specialist and has over three years of experience in the education and edtech industry, specializing in digital and educational content creation. He holds an MBA in Marketing and Human Resources from Swami Vivekanand University. Throughout his career, Faham has developed expertise in creating engaging and informative content across diverse educational domains.

In addition to his edtech experience, he worked for two years as a Public Speaking and Creative Writing Expert, helping learners enhance their communication and writing skills. He has also been associated with Testbook and Adda Education as a Content Writer, where he created high-quality content for K–12 education, Management Entrance Examinations, UPSC, Law, and State Defence examinations. His strong understanding of educational content and exam preparation enables him to simplify complex topics and deliver valuable learning resources to students.

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First Published: Oct 25, 2026, 08:57 IST
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