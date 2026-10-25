JEE Main 2027 Syllabus Released, Check Topics for Paper 1 and Paper 2

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the JEE Mains 2027 syllabus on October 25, 2026. Candidates preparing for the Joint Entrance Exam (Main) can access the official syllabus on jeemain.nta.nic.in. The document covers Paper 1 (BE/BTech), Paper 2A (BArch) and Paper 2B (BPlanning). For Paper 1, candidates must prepare Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics. The official syllabus PDF provides the prescribed units and topics for exam preparation. Candidates should refer to the document while making their study plans to ensure that they cover the required content. Scroll down to get direct link to download the JEE Mains 2027 syllabus PDF. JEE Main 2027 Syllabus PDF Download Candidates preparing for JEE Main 2027 can download the official syllabus PDF to check the topics prescribed for each paper and subject. The syllabus will help students plan their preparation and ensure they cover all the required topics. For your convenience, we have attached the direct link to download the JEE Main 2027 syllabus PDF below.

Download JEE Main 2027 Syllabus PDF JEE Main 2027 Syllabus: Subject-Wise Topics The JEE Main 2027 syllabus for Paper 1 covers three subjects: Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics. The supplied syllabus details list 20 units each for Physics and Chemistry and 14 units for Mathematics. Physics Syllabus: 20 Units The Physics syllabus covers mechanics, thermal physics, electricity, magnetism, optics, modern physics and experimental skills. The units listed in the supplied material are: Units and Measurements Kinematics Laws of Motion Work, Energy and Power Rotational Motion Gravitation Properties of Solids and Liquids Thermodynamics Kinetic Theory of Gases Oscillations and Waves Electrostatics Current Electricity Magnetic Effects of Current and Magnetism Electromagnetic Induction and Alternating Currents Electromagnetic Waves Optics Dual Nature of Matter and Radiation Atoms and Nuclei Electronic Devices Experimental Skills

Chemistry Syllabus: 20 Units Chemistry includes topics from physical, inorganic and organic chemistry, along with practical chemistry. The units listed in the supplied material are: Some Basic Concepts in Chemistry Atomic Structure Chemical Bonding and Molecular Structure Chemical Thermodynamics Solutions Equilibrium Redox Reactions and Electrochemistry Chemical Kinetics Classification of Elements and Periodicity in Properties p-Block Elements d- and f-Block Elements Coordination Compounds Purification and Characterisation of Organic Compounds Some Basic Principles of Organic Chemistry Hydrocarbons Organic Compounds Containing Halogens Organic Compounds Containing Oxygen Organic Compounds Containing Nitrogen Biomolecules Principles Related to Practical Chemistry Mathematics Syllabus: 14 Units