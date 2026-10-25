JEE Main 2027 Syllabus Released, Check Topics for Paper 1 and Paper 2
JEE Main 2027 syllabus has been released at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Download the official PDF and check Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics and other paper details.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the JEE Mains 2027 syllabus on October 25, 2026. Candidates preparing for the Joint Entrance Exam (Main) can access the official syllabus on jeemain.nta.nic.in. The document covers Paper 1 (BE/BTech), Paper 2A (BArch) and Paper 2B (BPlanning). For Paper 1, candidates must prepare Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics. The official syllabus PDF provides the prescribed units and topics for exam preparation. Candidates should refer to the document while making their study plans to ensure that they cover the required content. Scroll down to get direct link to download the JEE Mains 2027 syllabus PDF.
JEE Main 2027 Syllabus PDF Download
Candidates preparing for JEE Main 2027 can download the official syllabus PDF to check the topics prescribed for each paper and subject. The syllabus will help students plan their preparation and ensure they cover all the required topics. For your convenience, we have attached the direct link to download the JEE Main 2027 syllabus PDF below.
Download JEE Main 2027 Syllabus PDF
JEE Main 2027 Syllabus: Subject-Wise Topics
The JEE Main 2027 syllabus for Paper 1 covers three subjects: Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics. The supplied syllabus details list 20 units each for Physics and Chemistry and 14 units for Mathematics.
Physics Syllabus: 20 Units
The Physics syllabus covers mechanics, thermal physics, electricity, magnetism, optics, modern physics and experimental skills. The units listed in the supplied material are:
- Units and Measurements
- Kinematics
- Laws of Motion
- Work, Energy and Power
- Rotational Motion
- Gravitation
- Properties of Solids and Liquids
- Thermodynamics
- Kinetic Theory of Gases
- Oscillations and Waves
- Electrostatics
- Current Electricity
- Magnetic Effects of Current and Magnetism
- Electromagnetic Induction and Alternating Currents
- Electromagnetic Waves
- Optics
- Dual Nature of Matter and Radiation
- Atoms and Nuclei
- Electronic Devices
- Experimental Skills
Chemistry Syllabus: 20 Units
Chemistry includes topics from physical, inorganic and organic chemistry, along with practical chemistry. The units listed in the supplied material are:
- Some Basic Concepts in Chemistry
- Atomic Structure
- Chemical Bonding and Molecular Structure
- Chemical Thermodynamics
- Solutions
- Equilibrium
- Redox Reactions and Electrochemistry
- Chemical Kinetics
- Classification of Elements and Periodicity in Properties
- p-Block Elements
- d- and f-Block Elements
- Coordination Compounds
- Purification and Characterisation of Organic Compounds
- Some Basic Principles of Organic Chemistry
- Hydrocarbons
- Organic Compounds Containing Halogens
- Organic Compounds Containing Oxygen
- Organic Compounds Containing Nitrogen
- Biomolecules
- Principles Related to Practical Chemistry
Mathematics Syllabus: 14 Units
The Mathematics syllabus includes algebra, calculus, coordinate geometry, vectors, probability and trigonometry. The units listed in the supplied material are:
- Sets, Relations and Functions
- Complex Numbers and Quadratic Equations
- Matrices and Determinants
- Permutations and Combinations
- Binomial Theorem
- Sequence and Series
- Limits, Continuity and Differentiability
- Integral Calculus
- Differential Equations
- Coordinate Geometry
- Three-Dimensional Geometry and Vectors
- Statistics and Probability
- Trigonometry
- Vectors and 3D
To check the full Syllabus of JEE Main 2027: Click Here
Is there any change in the JEE Mains 2027 syllabus?
According to the supplied information, the JEE Main 2027 syllabus remains unchanged from the previous year. Candidates should verify this by comparing the official 2027 syllabus with the JEE Main 2026 syllabus before relying on the claim. Even when the syllabus remains the same, candidates should use the latest official document for their preparation. This helps them follow the prescribed topics for the correct examination year instead of depending only on coaching materials or unofficial chapter lists.
Also Check: Latest JEE Main 2027 Exam Pattern for Paper 1 and 2: Question Format, Marking Scheme and Paper-Wise Details
How to Download the JEE Main 2027 Syllabus
Candidates can follow these steps to access the syllabus:
- Visit the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.
- Open the syllabus section for JEE Main 2027.
- Select the syllabus PDF or its view/download option.
- Download and save the document for future reference.
- Check the relevant paper and subject sections before planning revision.
Also Read:
JEE Mains 2027 Syllabus For Paper 1 and Paper 2: Subject-Wise Topics and Chapter-Wise Weightage
JEE Main 2027 Maths Syllabus: Download PDF, Chapter-Wise Topics
JEE Main 2027 Chemistry Syllabus: Check Physical, Organic and Inorganic Chemistry Topics
JEE Main 2027 Eligibility Criteria: Age Limit, Class 12 Marks, Subjects, Attempts and Qualification
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