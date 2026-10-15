JEE Mains 2027 Syllabus For Paper 1 and Paper 2: Subject-Wise Topics and Chapter-Wise Weightage
The JEE Mains 2027 syllabus covers Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics for Paper 1, while for Paper 2 it includes Mathematics, Aptitude and B.Arch or B.Planning as the subjects. Candidates can use the latest available NTA syllabus to understand the important topics weightage for better understanding for their preparation for the exam. The article below contains the NTA syllabus and weightage as per the previous year question papers.
The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains is a national level examination conducted by National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates who are interested in pursuing Engineering or Architecture from institutions like NITs, IITs and other government institutions appear for the JEE exam. This exam is a qualifying test for the JEE Advance exam, which is required for the admissions in IIT. The JEE Mains 2027 syllabus is important for the students who want to appear for the 2027 exams or for the students who want to plan their preparation and understand the topics they need to study. The syllabus released by NTA should be your roadmap for preparation for the exam. For detailed information, make sure to read the full article for better understanding.
The JEE Mains exam occurs in two sessions, session 1 that occurs in January and session 2 occurs in April, this year the dates for session 1 are 22-30 January and the buffer date is 31 January.
Important: The 2027 syllabus must be confirmed by the official NTA notification once it is released. Until then, candidates can use the latest syllabus available for preparation.
Also Check: JEE Mains 2027: Exam Date, Syllabus, Pattern, Eligibility, Application Process, Preparation Tips, Previous Year Cutoff
What the JEE Mains 2027: Subjects and Topics
The table mentioned below shows what subject is covered in both paper 1 and paper 2 for session 1. The exam duration for the paper is 3 hours, and most of the section is covered in online mode.
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Paper
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Course
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Subjects
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Paper 1
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B.E./B.Tech
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Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics
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Paper 2A
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B.Arch
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Mathematics, Aptitude, Drawing
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Paper 2B
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B.Planning
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Mathematics, Aptitude, Planning
JEE Mains 2027 Subject-wise Syllabus
The JEE Mains syllabus is largely based on the NCERT Class 11 and Class 12 curriculum for Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics.
JEE Mains Physical Chemistry Syllabus 2027
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Some Basic Concepts In Chemistry
Matter and its nature, Dalton's Atomic Theory: Concept of atom, molecule, element, and compound, Laws of Chemical Combination, Atomic and molecular masses, Mole Concept, molar mass, percentage composition, empirical and molecular formulae: Chemical equations and stoichiometry
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Atomic Structure
Nature of electromagnetic radiation, photoelectric effect; Spectrum of the hydrogen atom. Bohr model of a hydrogen atom - its postulates, derivation of the relations for the energy of the electron and radii of the different orbits, limitations of Bohr's model; Dual nature of matter, de Broglie's relationship. Heisenberg uncertainty principle. Elementary ideas of quantum mechanics, quantum mechanics, the quantum mechanical model of the atom, and its important features. Concept of atomic orbitals as one-electron wave functions: Variation of and 2 with r for 1s and 2s orbitals; various quantum numbers (principal, angular momentum, and magnetic quantum numbers) and their significance; shapes of s, p, and d - orbitals, electron spin, and spin quantum number: Rules for filling electrons in orbitals – Aufbau principle. Pauli's exclusion principle and Hund's rule, electronic configuration of elements, and extra stability of half-filled and completely filled orbitals.
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Chemical Bonding And Molecular Structure
Kossel-Lewis approach to chemical bond formation, the concept of ionic and covalent bonds. Ionic Bonding: Formation of ionic bonds, factors affecting the formation of ionic bonds; calculation of lattice enthalpy. Covalent Bonding: Concept of electronegativity. Fajan’s rule, dipole moment: Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion (VSEPR ) theory and shapes of simple molecules. Quantum mechanical approach to covalent bonding: Valence Bond Theory (VBT) - its important features, the concept of hybridization involving s, p, and d orbitals; Resonance. Molecular Orbital Theory - Its important features. LCAOs, types of molecular orbitals (bonding, antibonding), sigma and pi-bonds, molecular orbital electronic configurations of homonuclear diatomic molecules, the concept of bond order, bond length, and bond energy. Elementary idea of metallic bonding. Hydrogen bonding and its applications.
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Chemical Thermodynamic
Fundamentals of thermodynamics: System and surroundings, extensive and intensive properties, state functions, Entropy, types of processes. The first law of thermodynamics - Concept of work, heat internal energy and enthalpy, heat capacity, molar heat capacity; Hess’s law of constant heat summation; Enthalpies of bond dissociation, combustion, formation, atomization, sublimation, phase transition, hydration, ionization, and solution. The second law of thermodynamics - Spontaneity of processes; S of the universe and G of the system as criteria for spontaneity. G (Standard Gibbs energy change) and equilibrium constant.
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Redox Reactions And Electrochemistry
Electronic concepts of oxidation and reduction, redox reactions, oxidation number, rules for assigning oxidation number, and balancing of redox reactions. Electrolytic and metallic conduction, conductance in electrolytic solutions, molar conductivities and their variation with concentration: Kohlrausch’s law and its applications. Electrochemical cells - Electrolytic and Galvanic cells, different types of electrodes, electrode potentials including standard electrode potential, half-cell and cell reactions, emf of a Galvanic cell and its measurement: Nernst equation and its applications; Relationship between cell potential and Gibbs' energy change: Dry cell and lead accumulator; Fuel cells.
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Chemical Kinetics
Rate of a chemical reaction, factors affecting the rate of reactions: concentration, temperature, pressure, and catalyst; elementary and complex reactions, order and molecularity of reactions, rate law, rate constant and its units, differential and integral forms of zero and first-order reactions, their characteristics and half-lives, the effect of temperature on the rate of reactions, Arrhenius theory, activation energy and its calculation, collision theory of bimolecular gaseous reactions (no derivation).
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Solutions
Different methods for expressing the concentration of solution - molality, molarity, mole fraction, percentage (by volume and mass both), the vapour pressure of solutions and Raoult's Law - Ideal and non-ideal solutions, vapour pressure - composition, plots for ideal and nonideal solutions; Colligative properties of dilute solutions - a relative lowering of vapour pressure, depression of freezing point, the elevation of boiling point and osmotic pressure; Determination of molecular mass using colligative properties; Abnormal value of molar mass, Van’t Hoff factor and its significance.
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Equilibrium
Equilibria involving physical processes: Solid-liquid, liquid-gas - gas and solid-gas equilibria, Henry's law. General characteristics of equilibrium involving physical processes. Equilibrium involving chemical processes: Law of chemical equilibrium, equilibrium constants (Kp and Kc) and their significance, factors affecting equilibrium concentration, pressure, temperature, the effect of catalyst; Le Chatelier’s principle. Ionic equilibrium: Weak and strong electrolytes, ionization of electrolytes, various concepts of acids and bases (Arrhenius. Bronsted - Lowry and Lewis) and their ionization, acid-base equilibria (including multistage ionization) and ionization constants, ionization of water. pH scale, common ion effect, hydrolysis of salts and pH of their solutions, the solubility of sparingly soluble salts and solubility products, and buffer solutions.
JEE Mains Inorganic Chemistry Syllabus 2027
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Classification of Elements and Periodicity in Properties
Modem periodic law and present form of the periodic table, s, p. d and f block elements, periodic trends in properties of elements of atomic and ionic radii, ionization enthalpy, electron gain enthalpy, valence, oxidation states, and chemical reactivity.
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P- Block Elements
Group -13 to Group 18 Elements
General Introduction: Electronic configuration and general trends in physical and chemical properties of elements across the periods and down the groups; unique behaviour of the first element in each group.
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d - and f- Block Elements
Transition Elements General introduction, electronic configuration, occurrence and characteristics, general trends in properties of the first-row transition elements - physical properties, ionization enthalpy, oxidation states, atomic radii, colour, catalytic behaviour, magnetic properties, complex formation, interstitial compounds, alloy formation; Preparation, properties, and uses of K2Cr2O7, and KMnO4. Inner Transition Elements Lanthanoids - Electronic configuration, oxidation states, and lanthanoid contraction. Actinoids - Electronic configuration and oxidation states.
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Co-ordination Compounds
Introduction to coordination compounds. Werner's theory; ligands, coordination number, denticity. chelation; IUPAC nomenclature of mononuclear co-ordination compounds, isomerism; Bonding-Valence bond approach and basic ideas of Crystal field theory, colour and magnetic properties; Importance of co-ordination compounds (in qualitative analysis, extraction of metals, and in biological systems).
JEE Mains Organic Chemistry Syllabus 2027
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Purification And Characterisation Of Organic Compounds
Purification - Crystallization, sublimation, distillation, differential extraction, and chromatography - principles and their applications. Qualitative analysis - Detection of nitrogen, sulphur, phosphorus, and halogens.
Quantitative analysis (basic principles only) - Estimation of carbon, hydrogen, nitrogen, halogens, sulphur, and phosphorus. Calculations of empirical formulae and molecular formulae: Numerical problems in organic quantitative analysis.
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Some Basic Principles Of Organic Chemistry
Tetravalency of carbon: Shapes of simple molecules - hybridization (s and p): Classification of organic compounds based on functional groups: and those containing halogens, oxygen, nitrogen, and sulphur; Homologous series: Isomerism - structural and stereoisomers. Nomenclature (Trivial and IUPAC) Covalent bond fission - Homolytic and heterolytic: free radicals, carbocations, and carbanions; stability of carbocations and free radicals, electrophiles, and nucleophiles. Electronic displacement in a covalent bond - Inductive effect, electromeric effect, resonance, and hyperconjugation. Common types of organic reactions - Substitution, addition, elimination, and rearrangement.
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Hydrocarbons
Classification, isomerism, IUPAC nomenclature, general methods of preparation, properties, and reactions. Alkanes - Conformations: Sawhorse and Newman projections (of ethane): Mechanism of halogenation of alkanes. Alkenes - Geometrical isomerism: Mechanism of electrophilic addition: addition of hydrogen, halogens, water, hydrogen halides (Markownikoffs and peroxide effect): Ozonolysis and polymerization. Alkynes - Acidic character: Addition of hydrogen, halogens, water, and hydrogen halides: Polymerization. Aromatic hydrocarbons - Nomenclature, benzene - structure and aromaticity: Mechanism of electrophilic substitution: halogenation, nitration. Friedel-Craft's alkylation and acylation, directive influence of the functional group in monosubstituted benzene.
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Organic Compounds Containing Halogens
General methods of preparation, properties, and reactions; Nature of C-X bond; Mechanisms of substitution reactions. Uses; Environmental effects of chloroform, iodoform freons, and DDT
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Organic Compounds Containing Oxygen
Alcohols: Identification of primary, secondary, and tertiary alcohols: mechanism of dehydration. Phenols: Acidic nature, electrophilic substitution reactions: halogenation. nitration and sulphonation. Reimer - Tiemann reaction. Ethers: Structure. Aldehyde and Ketones: Nature of carbonyl group; Nucleophilic addition to >C=O group, relative reactivities of aldehydes and ketones; Important reactions such as - Nucleophilic addition reactions (addition of HCN. NH3, and its derivatives), Grignard reagent; oxidation: reduction (Wolf Kishner and Clemmensen); the acidity of-hydrogen. aldol condensation, Cannizzaro reaction. Haloform reaction, Chemical tests to distinguish between aldehydes and Ketones. Carboxylic Acids Acidic strength and factors affecting it,
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Organic Compounds Containing Nitrogen
General methods of preparation. Properties, reactions, and uses. Amines: Nomenclature, classification structure, basic character, and identification of primary, secondary, and tertiary amines and their basic character. Diazonium Salts: Importance in synthetic organic chemistry.
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Biomolecules
General introduction and importance of biomolecules. Carbohydrates - Classification; aldoses and ketoses: monosaccharides (glucose and fructose) and constituent monosaccharides of oligosaccharides (sucrose, lactose, and maltose). Proteins - Elementary Idea of α-amino acids, peptide bond, polypeptides. Proteins: primary, secondary, tertiary, and quaternary structure (qualitative idea only), denaturation of proteins, enzymes. Vitamins– Classification and functions. Nucleic Acids – Chemical constitution of DNA and RNA. Biological functions of nucleic acids. Hormones (General introduction)
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Principles Related To Practical Chemistry
Detection of extra elements (Nitrogen, Sulphur, halogens) in organic compounds; Detection of the following functional groups; hydroxyl (alcoholic and phenolic), carbonyl (aldehyde and ketones) carboxyl, and amino groups in organic compounds.• The chemistry involved in the preparation of the following: Inorganic compounds; Mohr’s salt, potash alum.Organic compounds: Acetanilide, p-nitro acetanilide, aniline yellow, iodoform. • The chemistry involved in the titrimetric exercises- Acids, bases, and the use of indicators, oxalic-acid vs KMnO4, Mohr’s salt vs KMnO4 • Chemical principles involved in the qualitative salt analysis: Cations - Pb2+, Cu2+, Al3+, Fe3+, Zn2+, Ni2+, Ca2+, Ba2+, Mg2, NH+4
Anions - CO2−3, S 2- ,SO2−4, NO 3- , NO2- , Cl- , Br- , I- ( Insoluble salts excluded).
Chemical principles involved in the following experiments:
1. Enthalpy of solution of CuSO4
2. Enthalpy of neutralization of strong acid and strong base.
3. Preparation of lyophilic and lyophobic sols.
4. Kinetic study of the reaction of iodide ions with hydrogen peroxide at room temperature.
JEE Mains Physics Syllabus 2027
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Units and Measurement
Units of measurements, System of Units, S I Units, fundamental and derived units, least count, significant figures, Errors in measurements, Dimensions of Physics quantities, dimensional analysis, and its applications
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Kinematics
The frame of reference, motion in a straight line, Position- time graph, speed and velocity; Uniform and non-uniform motion, average speed and instantaneous velocity, uniformly accelerated motion, velocity-time, position-time graph, relations for uniformly accelerated motion. Relative Velocity, Motion in A Plane, Projectile Motion, Uniform Circular Motion.
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Laws Of Motion
Force and inertia, Newton’s First law of motion; Momentum, Newton’s Second Law of Motion, Impulses; Newton’s Third Law of motion. Law of conservation of linear momentum and its applications. Equilibrium of concurrent forces. Static and Kinetic friction, laws of friction, rolling friction. Dynamics of uniform circular motion: centripetal force and its applications: vehicle on a level circular road, vehicle on a banked road.
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Work, Energy, And Power
Work done by a constant force and a variable force; kinetic and potential energies, work-energy theorem, power. The potential energy of spring conservation of mechanical energy, conservative and nonconservative forces; motion in a vertical circle: Elastic and inelastic collisions in one and two dimensions.
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Rotational Motion
Centre of the mass of a two-particle system, Centre of the mass of a rigid body; Basic concepts of rotational motion; moment of a force; torque, angular momentum, conservation of angular momentum and its applications; The moment of inertia, the radius of gyration, values of moments of inertia for simple geometrical objects, parallel and perpendicular axes theorems, and their applications. Equilibrium of rigid bodies, rigid body rotation and equations of rotational motion, comparison of linear and rotational motions.
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Gravitation
The universal law of gravitation. Acceleration due to gravity and its variation with altitude and depth. Kepler’s law of planetary motion. Gravitational potential energy; gravitational potential. Escape velocity, Motion of a satellite, orbital velocity, time period, and energy of satellite.
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Properties Of Liquids and Solid
Elastic behaviour, Stress-strain relationship, Hooke's Law. Young's modulus, bulk modulus, and modulus of rigidity. Pressure due to a fluid column; Pascal's law and its applications. Effect of gravity on fluid pressure. Viscosity. Stokes' law. terminal velocity, streamline, and turbulent flow.critical velocity. Bernoulli's principle and its applications. Surface energy and surface tension, angle of contact, excess of pressure across a curved surface, application of surface tension - drops, bubbles, and capillary rise. Heat, temperature, thermal expansion; specific heat capacity, calorimetry; change of state, latent heat. Heat transfer conduction, convection, and radiation.
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Thermodynamics
Thermal equilibrium, zeroth law of thermodynamics, the concept of temperature. Heat, work, and internal energy. The first law of thermodynamics, isothermal and adiabatic processes. The second law of thermodynamics: reversible and irreversible processes.
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Kinetic Theory Of Gases
Equation of state of a perfect gas, work done on compressing a gas, Kinetic theory of gases - assumptions, the concept of pressure. Kinetic interpretation of temperature: RMS speed of gas molecules: Degrees of freedom. Law of equipartition of energy and applications to specific heat capacities of gases; Mean free path. Avogadro's number.
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Oscillations & Waves
Oscillations and periodic motion - time period, frequency, displacement as a function of time. Periodic functions. Simple harmonic motion (S.H.M.) and its equation; phase: oscillations of a spring -restoring force and force constant: energy in S.H.M. - Kinetic and potential energies; Simple pendulum - derivation of expression for its time period: Wave motion. Longitudinal and transverse waves, speed of the travelling wave. Displacement relation for a progressive wave. Principle of superposition of waves, reflection of waves. Standing waves in strings and organ pipes, fundamental mode, and harmonics. Beats.
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Electrostatic
Electric Charges And Fields: Conservation of charge. Coulomb's law forces between two point charges, forces between multiple charges: superposition principle and continuous charge distribution.
Electric field: Electric field due to a point charge, Electric field lines. Electric dipole, Electric field due to a dipole. Torque on a dipole in a uniform electric field.
Electric flux. Gauss's law and its applications to find fields due to infinitely long uniformly charged straight wire, uniformly charged infinite plane sheet, and uniformly charged thin spherical shell. Electric potential and its calculation for a point charge, electric dipole and system of charges; potential difference, Equipotential surfaces, Electric Potential And Capacitance, energy of a system of two point charges and electric dipole in an electrostatic field. Conductors and insulators. Dielectrics and electric polarization, capacitors and capacitances, the combination of capacitors in series and parallel, and capacitance of a parallel plate capacitor with and without dielectric medium between the plates. Energy stored in a capacitor.
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Current Electricity
Electric current. Drift velocity, mobility, and their relation with electric current. Ohm's law. Electrical resistance. V-l characteristics of Ohmic and non-ohmic conductors. Electrical energy and
power. Electrical resistivity and conductivity. Series and parallel combinations of resistors; Temperature dependence of resistance. Internal resistance, potential difference, and emf of a cell, a combination of cells in series and parallel. Kirchhoff’s laws and their applications. Wheatstone bridge. Metre Bridge.
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Magnetic Effects of Current & Magnetism
Biot - Savart law and its application to the current carrying circular loop. Ampere's law and its applications to infinitely long current carrying straight wire and solenoid.
Moving Charges And Magnetism- Force on a moving charge in uniform magnetic and electric fields. Force on a current-carrying conductor in a uniform magnetic field. The force between two parallel currents carrying conductors-definition of ampere.
Torque experienced by a current loop in a uniform magnetic field: Moving coil galvanometer, its sensitivity, and conversion to ammeter and voltmeter. Current loop as a magnetic dipole and its magnetic dipole moment. Bar magnet as an equivalent solenoid, magnetic field lines; Magnetic field due to a magnetic dipole (bar magnet) along its axis and perpendicular to its axis. Torque on a magnetic dipole in a uniform magnetic field. Para-, dia- and ferromagnetic substances with examples, the effect of temperature on magnetic properties
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Electromagnetic Induction and Alternating Current
Electromagnetic induction: Faraday's law. Induced emf and current: Lenz’s Law, Eddy currents. Self and mutual inductance. Alternating currents, peak and RMS value of alternating current/ voltage: reactance and impedance: LCR series circuit, resonance: power in AC circuits, wattless current. AC generator and transformer.
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Electromagnetic Waves
Displacement current. Electromagnetic waves and their characteristics, Transverse nature of electromagnetic waves, Electromagnetic spectrum (radio waves, microwaves, infrared, visible, ultraviolet. X-rays. Gamma rays), Applications of e.m. waves
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Optics
Reflection of light, spherical mirrors, mirror formula. Refraction of light at plane and spherical surfaces, thin lens formula, and lens maker formula. Total internal reflection and its applications. Magnification. Power of a Lens. Combination of thin lenses in contact. Refraction of light through a prism. Microscope and Astronomical Telescope (reflecting and refracting ) and their magnifying powers.
Wave optics: wavefront and Huygens' principle. Laws of reflection and refraction using Huygens principle. Interference, Young's double-slit experiment, and expression for fringe width, coherent sources, and sustained interference of light. Diffraction due to a single slit, width of central maximum. Polarization, plane-polarized light: Brewster's law, uses of planepolarized light and Polaroid.
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Dual Nature Of Matter and Radiation
Dual nature of radiation. Photoelectric effect. Hertz and Lenard's observations; Einstein's photoelectric equation: particle nature of light. Matter waves-wave nature of particles, de Broglie relation.
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Atoms and Nuclei
Alpha-particle scattering experiment; Rutherford's model of atom; Bohr model, energy levels, hydrogen spectrum. Composition and size of nucleus, atomic masses, Mass-energy relation, mass defect; binding energy per nucleon and its variation with mass number, nuclear fission, and fusion
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Semiconductor Electronic Materials Device
Semiconductors; semiconductor diode: I-V characteristics in forward and reverse bias; diode as a rectifier; I-V characteristics of LED. the photodiode, solar cell, and Zener diode; Zener diode as a voltage regulator. Logic gates (OR. AND. NOT. NAND and NOR).
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Experimental Skills
Familiarity with the basic approach and observations of the experiments and activities:
JEE Mains Mathematics Syllabus 2026
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Complex Numbers And Quadratic Equations
Complex numbers as ordered pairs of reals, Representation of complex numbers in the form a + ib and their representation in a plane, Argand diagram, algebra of complex number, modulus, and argument (or amplitude) of a complex number, Quadratic equations in real and complex number system and their solutions Relations between roots and co-efficient, nature of roots, the formation of quadratic equations with given roots.
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Matrices and Determinants
Matrices, algebra of matrices, type of matrices, determinants, and matrices of order two and three, evaluation of determinants, area of triangles using determinants, Adjoint, and evaluation of inverse of a square matrix using determinants and, Test of consistency and solution of simultaneous linear equations in two or three variables using matrices.
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Sets and Relations And Functions
Sets and their representation: Union, intersection, and complement of sets and their algebraic properties; Power set; Relation, Type of relations, equivalence relations, functions; one-one, into and onto functions, the composition of functions
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Permutations And Combinations
The fundamental principle of counting, permutation as an arrangement and combination as section, Meaning of P (n,r) and C (n,r), simple applications.
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Binomial Theorem
Binomial theorem for a positive integral index, general term and middle term, and simple applications.
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Sequence And Series
Arithmetic and Geometric progressions, insertion of arithmetic, geometric means between two given numbers, Relation between A.M and G.M
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Limits And Derivatives and Continuity And Differentiability
Real-valued functions, algebra of functions, polynomials, rational, trigonometric, logarithmic, and exponential functions, inverse function. Graphs of simple functions. Limits, continuity, and differentiability. Differentiation of the sum, difference, product, and quotient of two functions. Differentiation of trigonometric, inverse trigonometric, logarithmic, exponential, composite, and implicit functions; derivatives of order up to two, Applications of derivatives: Rate of change of quantities, monotonic-Increasing and decreasing functions, Maxima and minima of functions of one variable.
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Integrals
Integral as an anti-derivative, Fundamental integral involving algebraic, trigonometric, exponential, and logarithmic functions. Integrations by substitution, by parts, and by partial functions. Integration using trigonometric identities.
The fundamental theorem of calculus, properties of definite integrals. Evaluation of definite integrals, determining areas of the regions bounded by simple curves in standard form
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Differential Equations
Ordinary differential equations, their order, and degree, the solution of differential equation by the method of separation of variables, solution of a homogeneous and linear differential equation of the type
Three- Dimensional Geometry
Coordinates of a point in space, the distance between two points, section formula, directions ratios, and direction cosines, and the angle between two intersecting lines. Skew lines, the shortest distance between them, and its equation. Equations of a line
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Trigonometric Functions
Inverse Trigonometric Functions
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Statistics And Probability
Measures of discretion; calculation of mean, median, mode of grouped and ungrouped data calculation of standard deviation, variance, and mean deviation for grouped and ungrouped data.
Probability: Probability of an event, addition and multiplication theorems of probability, Baye's theorem, probability distribution of a random variate
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Vector Algebra
Vectors and scalars, the addition of vectors, components of a vector in two dimensions and three-dimensional space, scalar and vector products.
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CO-ORDINATE GEOMETRY
Cartesian system of rectangular coordinates in a plane, distance formula, sections formula, locus, and its equation, the slope of a line, parallel and perpendicular lines, intercepts of a line on the co-ordinate axis.
Straight line- Various forms of equations of a line, intersection of lines, angles between two lines, conditions for concurrence of three lines, the distance of a point form a line, co-ordinate of the centroid, orthocentre, and circumcentre of a triangle,
Circle, conic section- A standard form of equations of a circle, the general form of the equation of a circle, its radius and central, equation of a circle when the endpoints of a diameter are given, points of intersection of a line and a circle with the centre at the origin and sections of conics, equations of conic sections (parabola, ellipse, and hyperbola) in standard forms.
Also Check: JEE Main Question Paper 2026: Direct Link to Download PDF
JEE Mains 2027 Chapter-Wise Weightage
This section covers the estimated chapter-wise weightage for physics, chemistry and mathematics for JEE Mains 2027 according to the previous year question paper.
JEE Mains 2027 Physics Chapter-Wise Weightage
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Chapters
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Weightage
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Electrostatics
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3.3%
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Capacitors
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3.3%
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SHM
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3.3%
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Sound Waves
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3.3%
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Elasticity
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3.3%
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Error in Measurement
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3.3%
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Circular Motion
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3.3%
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Electromagnetic Waves
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3.3%
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Semiconductors
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3.3%
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Magnetism
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6.6%
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AC
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6.6%
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Thermodynamics + KTG
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6.6%
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Kinematics
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6.6%
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Work, Energy & Power
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6.6%
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Laws of Motion
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6.6%
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Centre of Mass
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6.6%
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Rotational Motion
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6.6%
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Modern Physics
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6.6%
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Wave Optics
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6.6%
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Current Electricity
|
9.9%
JEE Mains 2027: Chemistry Chapter-Wise Weightage
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Chapters
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Weightage
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Mole Concept
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3.3%
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Redox Reactions
|
3.3%
|
Electrochemistry
|
3.3%
|
Chemical Kinetics
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3.3%
|
Solutions
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3.3%
|
GOC
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3.3%
|
Stereochemistry
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3.3%
|
Hydrocarbons
|
3.3%
|
Alkyl Halides
|
3.3%
|
Carboxylic Acids
|
3.3%
|
Polymers / Biomolecules
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3.3%
|
Aromatic Compounds
|
3.3%
|
Atomic Structure
|
6.6%
|
Chemical Bonding
|
6.6%
|
Equilibrium
|
6.6%
|
Solid State & Surface Chemistry
|
6.6%
|
Thermodynamics/Gases
|
6.6%
|
Nuclear/Environmental Chemistry
|
6.6%
|
Coordination Compounds
|
9.9%
|
p-Block Elements
|
9.9%
JEE Mains 2027 Mathematics Chapter-Wise Weightage
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Chapters
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Weightage
|
Sets
|
3.3%
|
P&C
|
3.3%
|
Probability
|
3.3%
|
Complex Numbers
|
3.3%
|
Binomial Theorem
|
3.3%
|
Limits
|
3.3%
|
Differentiation
|
3.3%
|
Indefinite Integration
|
3.3%
|
Definite Integration
|
3.3%
|
Differential Equations
|
3.3%
|
Heights & Distances
|
3.3%
|
Trigonometric Equations
|
3.3%
|
Area Under Curve
|
3.3%
|
Quadratic Equations
|
3.3%
|
Vectors
|
3.3%
|
Tangents & Normals
|
3.3%
|
Maxima & Minima
|
3.3%
|
Statistics
|
3.3%
|
Parabola
|
3.3%
|
Ellipse
|
3.3%
|
Hyperbola
|
3.3%
|
Sequences & Series
|
6.6%
|
Straight Lines
|
6.6%
|
3D Geometry
|
6.6%
|
Determinants
|
6.6%
JEE Mains 2027 Paper 2 Syllabus (B. Arch)
JEE Mains Syllabus for paper 2 B. Arch consists of mathematics, general aptitude and drawing in which the mathematics syllabus for paper 2 is the same as of paper 1.
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Aptitude: Part-I
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Aptitude: Part-II
JEE Mains 2027 Paper 2 Syllabus (B. Planning)
JEE Mains Syllabus for paper 2 B. Planning consists of mathematics, general aptitude and planning in which the mathematics and general aptitude syllabus is the same as of paper 1 B. Arch.
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Unit-1 (General Awareness)
General knowledge questions and knowledge about prominent cities, development issues, government programs, etc.
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Unit-2 (Social Science)
The idea of Nationalism, nationalism in India, the pre-modern world, 19th-century global economy, colonialism, and colonial cities, industrialization, resources, and development, types of resources, agriculture, water, mineral resources, industries, national economy; Human Settlements. Power-sharing, federalism, democracy, political parties, The constitution of India. Economic development- economic sectors/ globalization, the concept of development, poverty; Population structure, social exclusion, and inequality, urbanization, rural development, colonial cities.
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Unit-3 (Thinking Skills)
Comprehension (unseen passage); map reading skills, scale, distance, direction, area, etc. Critical Reasoning; Understanding of charts, graphs, and tables; Basic concepts of Statistics & Quantitative Reasoning.
Executive - Editorial
Apeksha Agarwal is an Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience. She covers a wide range of topics, including school board examinations, entrance tests, admissions, results, scholarships, and higher education updates. Over the years, she has closely tracked major examinations such as JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET, and various state-level entrance exams, helping students stay informed throughout their academic journey. Apeksha has a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a certificate in Digital Journalism. She is passionate about transforming complex educational developments into clear, accessible, and useful information. Her reporting focuses on providing students, parents, and educators with accurate updates and practical insights on examinations, results, and policy changes. She believes that quality education journalism can make a meaningful difference by helping students make informed decisions about their future.