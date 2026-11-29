UKPSC PCS Answer Key 2026 at psc.uk.gov.in: Download Prelims Response Sheet PDF Link Soon
The UKPSC PCS Answer Key 2026 will be released shortly on the official website at psc.uk.gov.in. Candidates who have taken part in the Preliminary examination can download the provisional answer key and response sheet to calculate their expected scores. Check details here.
Key Points
- The UKPSC PCS Prelims 2026 exam was successfully conducted on November 29, 2026.
- The provisional answer key is expected soon on psc.uk.gov.in, likely 5-7 days post-exam.
- Candidates can raise objections against the provisional answer key within prescribed dates.
UKPSC PCS Answer Key 2026: The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has successfully conducted the Prelims examination today November 29, 2026. Paper 1 (General Studies) was held from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM while Paper 2 (General Aptitude Test) was conducted from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM. With the examination now over, candidates are waiting for the UKPSC PCS Answer Key 2026 which is expected to be released soon on the official website at psc.uk.gov.in. All those who appeared for the Uttarakhand Combined State Civil/Upper Subordinate Services Preliminary Examination can check and download the provisional answer key and response sheet once released. Through this recruitment drive a total of 67 Group 'A' and Group 'B' gazetted vacancies are to be filled across various departments.
Along with the release of the provisional answer key candidates can also raise objections against any discrepancies within the prescribed dates.
UKPSC PCS Answer Key 2026 Release Date
The UKPSC PCS Prelims Answer Key 2026 will be released shortly after the completion of the examination. The commission has not yet announced the confirmed release date. As per previous year trends it is expected that the answer can be released 5 to 7 days after the exam. Once the provisional answer key is published candidates can access it through the official website.
The answer key will contain the correct answers to questions asked in both General Studies and General Aptitude Test papers. Check the previous year release date of the UKPCS Upper PCS Prelims exam in the table below.
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Exam Year
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Prelims Exam Date
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Provisional Answer Key Release Date
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Days After Exam
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Final / Revised Answer Key Date
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UKPSC PCS 2025
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June 29, 2025
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July 4, 2025
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5 days
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September 3, 2025 (Revised: Jan 6, 2026)
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UKPSC PCS 2024
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July 14, 2024
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July 23 2024
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9 days
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Released with Prelims Result
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UKPSC PCS 2021
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April 3, 2022
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13 / 14 April 2022
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10–11 days
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May 26, 2022
UKPSC PCS Prelims Answer Key 2026: Overview
The UKPSC PCS Preliminary Examination 2026 was conducted on November 29, 2026 in offline mode. The exam was held in 2 separate shifts. Candidates can check the important examination details in the table below.
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Uttarakhand Public Service Commission
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Exam Name
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UKPSC PCS Prelims 2026
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Total Vacancies
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67
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Exam Date
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November 29, 2026
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Paper 1
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General Studies (Code 98)
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Paper 2
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General Aptitude Test (Code 99)
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Paper 1 Timing
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10:00 AM to 12:00 PM
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Paper 2 Timing
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2:00 PM to 4:00 PM
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Answer Key Status
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Awaited
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Answer Key Release Date
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Expected Soon
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Official Website
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psc.uk.gov.in
UKPSC PCS Answer Key 2026 Download Link
The UKPSC PCS Answer Key 2026 download link will be activated shortly on the official website once the commission publishes the provisional answer key. Candidates can then access and download the answer key PDFs for both Paper 1 and Paper 2. We will also provide a direct link to download the answer key once it is officially released.
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Particulars
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Direct Link
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UKPSC PCS General Studies Answer Key 2026 (Paper 1)
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Click Here (Available Soon)
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UKPSC PCS General Aptitude Test Answer Key 2026 (Paper 2)
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Click Here (Available Soon)
How to Download UKPSC PCS Prelims Answer Key 2026?
Candidates can follow the steps given below to download the UKPSC PCS Preliminary Answer Key 2026-
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Visit the official website of UKPSC at psc.uk.gov.in.
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On the homepage go to the latest notification or the answer key section.
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Now click on the link titled “Combined State Civil/Upper Subordinate Services Preliminary Examination 2026”
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Click on the provisional answer key link.
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Select the question paper and booklet series.
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The answer key PDF will appear on the screen.
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Download the PDF and save it for future reference.
UKPSC PCS Answer Key 2026 Raise Objection Process
After releasing the provisional answer key the commission will provide an opportunity for candidates to challenge incorrect answers. Candidates who find any mistakes in the published answers can then submit their objections through the online process. To raise objections candidates must visit the official UKPSC website and access the answer key objection link. They will have to select the relevant question, provide a valid explanation and upload supporting documents within prescribed dates.
The commission will then examine the objections submitted by candidates before preparing the final answer key. The UKPSC PCS Prelims Result 2026 will be prepared based on the final answer key.
Executive - Editorial
Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.