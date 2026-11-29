Key Points The UKPSC PCS Prelims 2026 exam was successfully conducted on November 29, 2026.

The provisional answer key is expected soon on psc.uk.gov.in, likely 5-7 days post-exam.

Candidates can raise objections against the provisional answer key within prescribed dates.

UKPSC PCS Answer Key 2026: The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has successfully conducted the Prelims examination today November 29, 2026. Paper 1 (General Studies) was held from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM while Paper 2 (General Aptitude Test) was conducted from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM. With the examination now over, candidates are waiting for the UKPSC PCS Answer Key 2026 which is expected to be released soon on the official website at psc.uk.gov.in. All those who appeared for the Uttarakhand Combined State Civil/Upper Subordinate Services Preliminary Examination can check and download the provisional answer key and response sheet once released. Through this recruitment drive a total of 67 Group 'A' and Group 'B' gazetted vacancies are to be filled across various departments. Along with the release of the provisional answer key candidates can also raise objections against any discrepancies within the prescribed dates.

UKPSC PCS Answer Key 2026 Release Date The UKPSC PCS Prelims Answer Key 2026 will be released shortly after the completion of the examination. The commission has not yet announced the confirmed release date. As per previous year trends it is expected that the answer can be released 5 to 7 days after the exam. Once the provisional answer key is published candidates can access it through the official website. The answer key will contain the correct answers to questions asked in both General Studies and General Aptitude Test papers. Check the previous year release date of the UKPCS Upper PCS Prelims exam in the table below. Exam Year Prelims Exam Date Provisional Answer Key Release Date Days After Exam Final / Revised Answer Key Date UKPSC PCS 2025 June 29, 2025 July 4, 2025 5 days September 3, 2025 (Revised: Jan 6, 2026) UKPSC PCS 2024 July 14, 2024 July 23 2024 9 days Released with Prelims Result UKPSC PCS 2021 April 3, 2022 13 / 14 April 2022 10–11 days May 26, 2022

UKPSC PCS Prelims Answer Key 2026: Overview The UKPSC PCS Preliminary Examination 2026 was conducted on November 29, 2026 in offline mode. The exam was held in 2 separate shifts. Candidates can check the important examination details in the table below. Particulars Details Conducting Body Uttarakhand Public Service Commission Exam Name UKPSC PCS Prelims 2026 Total Vacancies 67 Exam Date November 29, 2026 Paper 1 General Studies (Code 98) Paper 2 General Aptitude Test (Code 99) Paper 1 Timing 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM Paper 2 Timing 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM Answer Key Status Awaited Answer Key Release Date Expected Soon Official Website psc.uk.gov.in UKPSC PCS Answer Key 2026 Download Link The UKPSC PCS Answer Key 2026 download link will be activated shortly on the official website once the commission publishes the provisional answer key. Candidates can then access and download the answer key PDFs for both Paper 1 and Paper 2. We will also provide a direct link to download the answer key once it is officially released.

Particulars Direct Link UKPSC PCS General Studies Answer Key 2026 (Paper 1) Click Here (Available Soon) UKPSC PCS General Aptitude Test Answer Key 2026 (Paper 2) Click Here (Available Soon) How to Download UKPSC PCS Prelims Answer Key 2026? Candidates can follow the steps given below to download the UKPSC PCS Preliminary Answer Key 2026- Visit the official website of UKPSC at psc.uk.gov.in.

On the homepage go to the latest notification or the answer key section.

Now click on the link titled “Combined State Civil/Upper Subordinate Services Preliminary Examination 2026”

Click on the provisional answer key link.

Select the question paper and booklet series.

The answer key PDF will appear on the screen.

Download the PDF and save it for future reference. UKPSC PCS Answer Key 2026 Raise Objection Process