JKSSB SI Answer Key 2026 at jkssb.nic.in: Download Response Sheet PDF and Raise Objection Link shortly
JKSSB SI Answer Key 2026: The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has successfully conducted the Sub Inspector (Home Department) exam on November 29, 2026. The Commission will release the JKSSB SI Answer Key 2026 soon. The answer key will help you in assessing your performance in the exam.
JKSSB SI Answer Key 2026: The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has successfully conducted the Sub Inspector (Home Department) on November 29, 2026, across the state. This recruitment drive aims to fill 669 Sub Inspector (Home Department) vacancies. Now all those candidates who appeared in the exam are eagerly waiting for the release of the JKSSB SI Answer Key 2026. The JKSSB SI Answer Key 2026 will be released on the official website shortly. The answer key allows candidates to cross-check their responses to what they have marked in the exam.
JKSSB SI Answer Key 2026 Download
The JKSSB SI Answer Key 2026 will be released on the official website of JKSSB soon. However, there is no official announcement in this regard; it is expected that the answer key will be released soon. Once released, you can download the jkpsi answer key with the response sheet and the objection link.
Steps to Download the JKSSB SI Answer Key 2026
Candidates will be able to download the answer key once it is released officially. Below we have listed the steps to download Sub Inspector response sheets for the ease of candidates.
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Step 1: Visit the official website – jkssb.nic.in
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Step 2: Go to the concerned answer window on the home page.
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Step 3: Click on the "JKSSB SI Answer Key 2026" link.
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Step 4: You will get the answer key PDF in a new window.
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Step 5: Download and take a printout for future reference.
JKSSB SI Answer Key 2026 Steps to Raise Objection
The Board will soon release the JKSSB SI Answer Key 2026 for the Sub Inspector (Home Department) vacancies. The answer key will be released with a process to raise objections for the same. Candidates are advised to download the response sheet and can raise their objection, if any, through the guidelines available on the official website.
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