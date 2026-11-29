Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has fielded a power-sharing arrangement under in which opposition leader Gadi Eisenkot would serve as prime minister in a rotating government, with Netanyahu will get the second turn in office, amid a deadlock over government formation. Netanyahu has offered opposition leader Gadi Eisenkot the first turn as prime minister in a proposed unity government, a major concession as he faces the possibility of being pushed out of office. Under the arrangement, Eisenkot would become prime minister first, while Netanyahu would initially serve as alternate prime minister. The offer, announced on November 28, follows Israel’s October 27 election, which produced no majority in the 120-member Knesset. A government needs at least 61 lawmakers. Netanyahu’s Likud won 27 seats, while Eisenkot’s centrist Yashar party secured 21.

Why Netanyahu changed position on leadership Netanyahu had argued that Likud, as the largest party, should lead a unity government or take the first turn in a rotating premiership. He now says Israel’s security threats require him to set that principle aside. He called for immediate negotiations and urged Eisenkot’s camp to make comparable compromises. Netanyahu said a unity government should include ultra-Orthodox parties, while rejecting a coalition dependent on Arab-led parties. He framed the proposal around Israel’s security and its ability to respond to what he described as existential threats. 24 hours to decide the Israel PM offer Eisenkot did not accept the proposal outright. He invited Netanyahu and the Likud negotiating team to talks, saying he would assess within 24 hours whether the offer was genuine.

Eisenkot said his team had spent nearly three weeks seeking negotiations but encountered refusals and delays. He added that Likud had not responded to a detailed proposal on policy and governing principles, sent through a channel established at Netanyahu’s request. The two leaders agreed to meet on Sunday, November 29. Eisenkot said a unity arrangement must address issues and shared values, not simply the distribution of government posts. Israel Election 2026 Row: Number Game — and the Resistance Eisenkot has signed coalition agreements with Avigdor Liberman’s Yisrael Beiteinu and Yair Golan’s Democrats. Along with Naftali Bennett’s B’Yachad, his broader bloc has 48 seats, short of the 61 needed. Support from Arab-led or ultra-Orthodox parties could prove decisive, but both options are politically contentious.