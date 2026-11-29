The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has cancelled the School Librarian Eligibility Test 2026 for 155 candidates after a technical problem disrupted the examination at a centre in Gaya. The board has decided to conduct a re-examination for all affected candidates. The new exam date will be announced separately.

The issue occurred during the second shift of the examination on November 27 at the L&T EduTech Exam Centre in Manpur, Gaya. A total of 476 candidates were scheduled to appear at the centre, out of whom 417 were present.

According to the board’s notice, a server problem occurred at around 3:30 pm in one of the computer laboratories where 155 candidates were taking the examination. The technical issue took considerable time to resolve, affecting the candidates’ ability to complete the test as scheduled.