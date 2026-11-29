BSEB Cancels School Librarian Eligibility Test For 155 Candidates In Gaya, Re-Exam To Be Held
The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has cancelled the School Librarian Eligibility Test 2026 for 155 candidates after a server failure disrupted the second shift at an examination centre in Gaya on November 27. The board will conduct a re-examination, with the revised date to be announced separately.
The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has cancelled the School Librarian Eligibility Test 2026 for 155 candidates after a technical problem disrupted the examination at a centre in Gaya. The board has decided to conduct a re-examination for all affected candidates. The new exam date will be announced separately.
The issue occurred during the second shift of the examination on November 27 at the L&T EduTech Exam Centre in Manpur, Gaya. A total of 476 candidates were scheduled to appear at the centre, out of whom 417 were present.
According to the board’s notice, a server problem occurred at around 3:30 pm in one of the computer laboratories where 155 candidates were taking the examination. The technical issue took considerable time to resolve, affecting the candidates’ ability to complete the test as scheduled.
BSEB Orders Re-Examination for 155 Candidates
Following the incident, the BSEB chairman ordered the cancellation of the affected examination shift and directed that a fresh examination be conducted for all 155 candidates.
The board has also asked the Gaya District Magistrate to submit a detailed inquiry report into the incident. An explanation has been sought from L&T EduTech, the agency responsible for conducting the examination at the centre.
The board has further directed the district administration to take action against the officials deployed at the centre for alleged negligence and failure to inform senior authorities about the incident on time.
#Bihar #BSEB #BiharBoard @BiharEducation_ @IPRDBihar https://t.co/Xm0z16oGXq— Bihar School Examination Board (@officialbseb) November 28, 2026
When Will the Re-Exam Be Conducted?
The BSEB has not announced the revised examination date yet. The affected candidates will receive separate information about the new schedule.
The board has advised candidates who appeared in the second shift at the concerned Gaya centre on November 27 not to pay attention to rumours. All 155 affected candidates will be required to appear for the re-examination.
The School Librarian Eligibility Test 2026 is being conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode from November 23 to December 6.
Executive - Editorial
Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV’s Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department’s social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy. Sahil holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.