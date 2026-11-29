CAT 2026 Slot 1 Analysis by TIME: Section-Wise Difficulty, Good Attempts & Paper Review
The Common Admission Test (CAT) 2026 morning slot was termed as moderate to difficult overall. Check the section-wise analysis of VARC, DILR and Quantitative Ability, including question distribution and difficulty level.
The Common Admission Test (CAT) 2026 is being conducted today, November 29, 2026, in three shifts across the country. The first shift concluded at 10:30 AM, while the second shift will be held from 12:30 PM to 2:30 PM and the third shift from 4:30 PM to 6:30 PM. Around 2.84 lakh candidates are appearing for the management entrance examination this year.
According to the analysis by TIME, the overall difficulty level of the CAT 2026 morning slot was moderate to difficult, with Quantitative Ability being the most challenging section. While the VARC section included a new question type, Data Interpretation & Logical Reasoning (DILR) was slightly easier than last year.
Here is the section-wise analysis of the CAT 2026 morning slot, including the difficulty level, question distribution and important highlights.
CAT 2026 Morning Slot Analysis
As per the TIME analysis, the morning slot was moderate to difficult overall. The paper was slightly easier than last year’s CAT, which was on the tougher side.
|
Section
|
Number of Questions
|
Difficulty Level
|
VARC
|
24
|
Moderate to Difficult
|
DILR
|
22
|
Moderate to Difficult
|
Quantitative Ability
|
22
|
Difficult
|
Total
|
68
|
Moderate to Difficult
The examination had 68 questions across three sections, to be attempted within 120 minutes. Candidates were given 40 minutes for each section. A detailed analysis, including expected cut-offs, will be available soon.
CAT 2026 VARC Analysis
The Verbal Ability & Reading Comprehension (VARC) section was moderate to difficult overall. While the overall pattern was similar to last year, the section included a new type of Verbal Ability question based on the Cloze Test.
There were 24 questions in the section, including 16 Reading Comprehension questions and eight Verbal Ability questions. The section was easier than last year’s CAT, which was on the tougher side.
Reading Comprehension: 16 Questions
The Reading Comprehension part included four passages, with four questions from each passage. According to TIME, this part was difficult overall.
Verbal Ability: 8 Questions
The Verbal Ability part included three Para Formation questions, two Para Summary questions and three Cloze Test questions. The overall difficulty level of this part was moderate to difficult.
CAT 2026 DILR Analysis
The Data Interpretation & Logical Reasoning section was moderate to difficult overall. It was slightly easier than last year’s CAT paper.
The section included five sets with 4, 4, 4, 5 and 5 questions, respectively. The paper had a slightly greater focus on Logical Reasoning than Data Interpretation.
Although the section was time-consuming, it was described as doable. Candidates had 40 minutes to attempt all 22 questions.
CAT 2026 Quantitative Ability Analysis
The Quantitative Ability section was rated moderate to difficult overall and was the most challenging section of the morning slot. However, it was slightly easier than last year’s CAT.
The section had a strong focus on Arithmetic, along with questions from Algebra and Geometry & Mensuration.
TIME summed up the section with the observation, “Algebra scares, Arithmetic rules!” The section had 22 questions, which candidates had to attempt within the 40-minute sectional time limit.
ALSO CHECK| CAT 2026 Exam Analysis SLOT 1 (OUT) LIVE: Check Difficulty Level, Good Attempts & Section Wise Questions Level
ALSO CHECK| CAT 2026 Slot 1 Analysis: Difficulty Level, Good Attempts & Topic-Wise Weightage
Executive - Editorial
Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV’s Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department’s social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy. Sahil holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.