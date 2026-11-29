The Common Admission Test (CAT) 2026 is being conducted today, November 29, 2026, in three shifts across the country. The first shift concluded at 10:30 AM, while the second shift will be held from 12:30 PM to 2:30 PM and the third shift from 4:30 PM to 6:30 PM. Around 2.84 lakh candidates are appearing for the management entrance examination this year. According to the analysis by TIME, the overall difficulty level of the CAT 2026 morning slot was moderate to difficult, with Quantitative Ability being the most challenging section. While the VARC section included a new question type, Data Interpretation & Logical Reasoning (DILR) was slightly easier than last year. Here is the section-wise analysis of the CAT 2026 morning slot, including the difficulty level, question distribution and important highlights.

CAT 2026 Morning Slot Analysis As per the TIME analysis, the morning slot was moderate to difficult overall. The paper was slightly easier than last year’s CAT, which was on the tougher side. Section Number of Questions Difficulty Level VARC 24 Moderate to Difficult DILR 22 Moderate to Difficult Quantitative Ability 22 Difficult Total 68 Moderate to Difficult The examination had 68 questions across three sections, to be attempted within 120 minutes. Candidates were given 40 minutes for each section. A detailed analysis, including expected cut-offs, will be available soon. CAT 2026 VARC Analysis The Verbal Ability & Reading Comprehension (VARC) section was moderate to difficult overall. While the overall pattern was similar to last year, the section included a new type of Verbal Ability question based on the Cloze Test.

There were 24 questions in the section, including 16 Reading Comprehension questions and eight Verbal Ability questions. The section was easier than last year’s CAT, which was on the tougher side. Reading Comprehension: 16 Questions The Reading Comprehension part included four passages, with four questions from each passage. According to TIME, this part was difficult overall. Verbal Ability: 8 Questions The Verbal Ability part included three Para Formation questions, two Para Summary questions and three Cloze Test questions. The overall difficulty level of this part was moderate to difficult. CAT 2026 DILR Analysis The Data Interpretation & Logical Reasoning section was moderate to difficult overall. It was slightly easier than last year’s CAT paper. The section included five sets with 4, 4, 4, 5 and 5 questions, respectively. The paper had a slightly greater focus on Logical Reasoning than Data Interpretation.