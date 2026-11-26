Rajasthan CET 12th Level Admit Card 2026: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) is all set to release the RSSB CET 12th Level Admit Card 2026 today November 26, 2026. Earlier the board released the district allotment details on November 21, 2026. All those candidates who have registered and applied for the Common Eligibility Test (CET) 12th Level examination can then check and download their hall tickets from the official websites at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in and recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in. The admit card contains crucial details such as the name, roll number, examination centre, date and timing. Candidates can check this live blog for the latest updates, direct download links and instructions on how to download the admit card.

The RSSB CET 12th Level examination is a qualifying test for various Rajasthan state government recruitments at the senior secondary level. The RSSB had earlier stated that a total of 23.56 lakh applications were received making it one of the largest examinations in terms of the number of applications received.

Check- Rajasthan CET 12th Level Exam Center List 2026

Rajasthan CET 12th Level Admit Card 2026: Overview

The RSSB CET 12th Level examination will be held from December 1 to 3, 2026. The board will organise the examination in two daily sessions. The first shift will be conducted from 10:00 AM to 12:30 PM, while the second shift will be held from 3:00 PM to 5:30 PM. Candidates can check the examination schedule and other important details below.

Particulars Details Exam Name Rajasthan CET 12th Level 2026 Conducting Authority Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) Category Admit Card City Slip Release Date November 21, 2026 Admit Card Release Date November 26, 2026 Exam Level Senior Secondary (12th Level) Exam Date December 1, 2, and 3 2026 Admit Card Mode Online Login Credentials Application Number and Date of Birth (or SSO ID) Official Website rssb.rajasthan.gov.in or recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in

Rajasthan CET 12th Level Admit Card 2026 PDF Download Link

The RSSB CET 12th Level Admit Card 2026 download link will be activated on the official website. According to the latest tweet by RSSB Chairman Alok Raj, the Centre Allotment (Admit Card) will be available for download from today November 26, 2026. Candidates can then check their hall tickets by entering their application number and date of birth. We will also provide the direct download link here as soon as it is activated.

Rajasthan CET 12TH Level Admit Card 2026 Link Click Here (Activated Soon)

How to Download RSSB CET Admit Card 2026 Through SSO Rajasthan?

Candidates can follow the steps below to download their Rajasthan CET 12th Level Hall Ticket 2026-

Visit the official state recruitment portal at recruitment rajasthan.gov.in or sso.rajasthan.gov.in

On the homepage you have to click on the “Admit Card” Tab.

Now click on the link titled “Rajasthan CET Senior Secondary Level Examination 2026”

Now enter the login details displayed on the screen such as your application number, date of birth and Captcha Code.

Your admit card will appear on the screen.

Download the PDF and take a printout for the examination.

Details Mentioned on RSSB CET Hall Ticket 2026 PDF

The admit card will inform candidates about their allotted examination centre. After downloading their hall tickets candidates can check the following details mentioned on it-

Candidate name and roll number

Registration or application number

Photograph and signature

Examination date and reporting time

Examination centre name and address

Important exam day guidelines.

In case of any discrepancy candidates must immediately contact the concerned authorities before the examination.