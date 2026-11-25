Schools across most parts of India are expected to function normally on Thursday, November 26, 2026, as no statewide school holiday or fresh closure order has been announced so far. Students in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan, Maharashtra and several other states are likely to attend regular classes. While there are no major school closure announcements, changing weather conditions have brought attention to school schedules in some regions. In Jammu and Kashmir, the government is considering an early winter break for students up to Class 5 from December 1 amid falling temperatures. However, the proposal is yet to receive official approval. Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast rainfall in parts of South India and foggy conditions across several northern states. Here is a look at the state-wise school holiday status and weather updates for November 26.

School Holiday Tomorrow: State-Wise Updates for November 26 State/UT School Holiday Status Delhi Schools are expected to remain open. No fresh closure order announced. Uttar Pradesh No statewide school holiday was announced. Regular classes expected. Bihar Schools are expected to remain open. No fresh closure notification. Rajasthan No school holiday announced for November 26. Haryana Schools expected to function normally. Fog alert for some areas. Punjab No statewide school closure announcement. Dense fog likely. Himachal Pradesh Schools are expected to remain open. Foggy conditions likely in some areas. Jammu and Kashmir No new holiday announced for November 26. Winter vacation proposal under consideration for younger students. Maharashtra No statewide school holiday was announced. West Bengal Schools are expected to follow regular academic schedules. Odisha No fresh statewide school closure announcement. Tamil Nadu Schools are expected to remain open, but rainfall is forecast in several areas. Kerala Schools are expected to function normally, although rainfall is likely. Karnataka No statewide school holiday was announced. Rainfall is possible in some southern and coastal areas. Andhra Pradesh No statewide closure announcement. Rainfall is likely in some areas. Telangana Schools expected to remain open. Isolated rainfall is possible.

Kashmir School Holiday Update: Winter Break Proposed for Classes 1 to 5 The Jammu and Kashmir government is considering announcing winter vacations for students from nursery to Class 5 from December 1, 2026, due to falling temperatures in the Kashmir Valley. Education Minister Shamima Firdous said on November 23 that the government was examining the proposal, keeping the health and safety of younger children in mind. However, the final decision is still awaited. Meanwhile, the Directorate of School Education Kashmir has already revised school timings. As per the revised schedule: Nursery to Class 8: 10:30 AM to 2:30 PM

Classes 9 to 12: 10:30 AM to 3:30 PM The revised timings came into effect on November 17 and apply to government and recognised private schools across the Kashmir division. Weather Updates for November 26: What Does IMD Forecast?

Weather conditions are likely to remain different across various parts of the country. According to the IMD’s November 24 bulletin, the following weather conditions are expected: Delhi-NCR: Mainly clear skies with mist or shallow fog at a few places during morning hours. The minimum temperature is likely to remain between 9°C and 11°C.

Punjab and Haryana: Dense fog conditions are likely at isolated places between November 26 and 27.

Himachal Pradesh: Fog is likely at isolated places. Temperatures will remain relatively low in higher areas.

Tamil Nadu and Puducherry: Rainfall, thunderstorms and lightning are likely in isolated areas. Heavy rainfall is also possible.

Kerala: Fairly widespread rainfall is forecast, with isolated heavy showers possible.

Andhra Pradesh: Scattered rainfall and thunderstorms are likely in some areas.

Karnataka: Rainfall is possible in coastal and southern interior regions.

Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Rajasthan: No significant rainfall is forecast for November 26.