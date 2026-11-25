Key Points UPSSSC released Cane Supervisor Main Exam Admit Card on 25 November 2026.

The Cane Supervisor Main Examination is scheduled for 29 November 2026.

Candidates must carry printed admit card and valid photo ID to the exam center.

UPSSSC Cane Supervisor Admit Card 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the Cane Supervisor Admit Card 2026 on 25 November 2026. The admit card is for the Main Examination, which will be held on 29 November 2026. Candidates who are shortlisted for the exam can download the hall ticket from the official website, upsssc.gov.in. This recruitment is being conducted to fill 1,182 posts of Cane Supervisor (Ganna Paryavekshak). Candidates must carry a printed copy of the admit card along with a valid photo ID to the exam centre. Without it, entry will not be allowed. Check all the important details below. UPSSSC Cane Supervisor Admit Card 2026 PDF Download Link UPSSSC has activated the admit card link on its official website. Candidates can open the link, log in with their details and download the hall ticket in PDF format. The table below gives the link status. Keep a clear printout of the PDF for exam day.

UP Cane Supervisor Admit Card 2026 Click Here Also Check: India Post GDS 2nd Merit List 2026 LIVE UPSSSC Cane Supervisor Admit Card 2026 Highlights UPSSSC has released the admit card for the Cane Supervisor Main Examination. The table below gives the key details of the recruitment, the admit card and the exam in one place. Particulars Details Conducting Body Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) Post Name Cane Supervisor (Ganna Paryavekshak) Advertisement No. 13-Exam/2026 Total Vacancies 1,182 Exam Name Cane Supervisor Main Examination 2026 Exam City Slip Released On 19 November 2026 Admit Card Released On 25 November 2026 Admit Card Status Out Exam Date 29 November 2026 (Sunday) Exam Time 10:00 AM to 12:00 Noon (Single Shift) Exam Mode Offline (OMR-based), Objective Type Download Mode Online Official Website upsssc.gov.in