UPSSSC Cane Supervisor Admit Card 2026 (OUT): Download Mains Hall Ticket PDF at upsssc.gov.in
UP Cane Supervisor Admit Card 2026: UPSSSC has released the Cane Supervisor Admit Card 2026 on 25 November for the Main Examination on 29 November 2026. It covers 1,182 posts. Candidates can download the hall ticket from upsssc.gov.in and must carry a printout and photo ID.
Key Points
- UPSSSC released Cane Supervisor Main Exam Admit Card on 25 November 2026.
- The Cane Supervisor Main Examination is scheduled for 29 November 2026.
- Candidates must carry printed admit card and valid photo ID to the exam center.
UPSSSC Cane Supervisor Admit Card 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the Cane Supervisor Admit Card 2026 on 25 November 2026. The admit card is for the Main Examination, which will be held on 29 November 2026. Candidates who are shortlisted for the exam can download the hall ticket from the official website, upsssc.gov.in. This recruitment is being conducted to fill 1,182 posts of Cane Supervisor (Ganna Paryavekshak). Candidates must carry a printed copy of the admit card along with a valid photo ID to the exam centre. Without it, entry will not be allowed. Check all the important details below.
UPSSSC Cane Supervisor Admit Card 2026 PDF Download Link
UPSSSC has activated the admit card link on its official website. Candidates can open the link, log in with their details and download the hall ticket in PDF format. The table below gives the link status. Keep a clear printout of the PDF for exam day.
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UP Cane Supervisor Admit Card 2026
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UPSSSC Cane Supervisor Admit Card 2026 Highlights
UPSSSC has released the admit card for the Cane Supervisor Main Examination. The table below gives the key details of the recruitment, the admit card and the exam in one place.
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC)
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Post Name
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Cane Supervisor (Ganna Paryavekshak)
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Advertisement No.
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13-Exam/2026
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Total Vacancies
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1,182
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Exam Name
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Cane Supervisor Main Examination 2026
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Exam City Slip Released On
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19 November 2026
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Admit Card Released On
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25 November 2026
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Admit Card Status
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Out
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Exam Date
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29 November 2026 (Sunday)
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Exam Time
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10:00 AM to 12:00 Noon (Single Shift)
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Exam Mode
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Offline (OMR-based), Objective Type
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Download Mode
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Online
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Official Website
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upsssc.gov.in
Steps to Download UPSSSC Cane Supervisor Admit Card 2026
Candidates can download the hall ticket online from the official website. Follow the steps given below to get the UPSSSC Cane Supervisor admit card 2026 PDF.
1. Visit the official website of UPSSSC, upsssc.gov.in.
2. On the homepage, open the "Notice Board" or "Admit Card" section.
3. Click on the link "Download Main Examination Admit Card for Cane Supervisor (Advt. No. 13-Exam/2026)".
4. Enter the login details asked on the screen, such as registration number and date of birth.
5. Click on the "Download Admit Card" button.
6. The admit card will appear on the screen. Download the PDF.
7. Take a clear printout and check all the details on it.
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com