The Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) are planning to introduce around 6,000 seats in emerging technology programmes, including Robotics, Physical Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Space Engineering and Technology. The first batches of students are expected to begin in the 2027 academic session. The initiative is being undertaken by the Bhupat and Jyoti Mehta Family Foundation in partnership with multiple IITs. The proposed expansion will take place over the next eight to ten years and will cover undergraduate, postgraduate and doctoral programmes. According to the announced plan, 5,000 seats will be created in Robotics and Physical AI, while another 1,000 seats will be available in Space Engineering and Technology. More than 120 dedicated faculty members are also expected to support the new academic programmes.

IITs to Introduce 6,000 Seats: Course-Wise Distribution The proposed 6,000 seats will be distributed across BTech, master’s and PhD programmes. Programme Robotics and Physical AI Space Engineering and Technology Total BTech 2,500 500 3,000 Master’s 1,200 300 1,500 PhD 1,300 200 1,500 Total 5,000 1,000 6,000 The figures indicate that the expansion will cover both regular engineering courses and advanced research opportunities. What Will Students Study in the New IIT Programmes? The Robotics and Physical AI programmes will focus on developing technologies that can interact with and operate in the real world. The curriculum is expected to combine mechanical and electrical engineering with software, machine learning, computer vision, sensors and control systems.

These programmes will explore applications in areas such as healthcare, agriculture, defence and industrial manufacturing. Students will also get opportunities to work on advanced areas of robotics and artificial intelligence. For Space Engineering and Technology, the proposed programmes will focus on areas such as satellite navigation, space robotics and human spaceflight. A dedicated School of Space Science and Technology is also planned at one of the participating IITs. IIT Admission 2027: What JEE Aspirants Should Know The proposed expansion could create more opportunities for students interested in pursuing engineering and research in emerging technology fields. The first batches are expected to begin in 2027, with the remaining capacity being developed gradually over the next eight to ten years.

However, the participating IITs, institute-wise seat distribution, eligibility requirements, fees and admission procedures have not yet been fully announced. The admission route for the proposed undergraduate programmes, including whether they will use JEE Advanced scores, also needs official confirmation. Students should wait for further announcements from the participating IITs for details about applications and admissions. Mehta Foundation’s Existing Partnership With IITs The new initiative builds on the Bhupat and Jyoti Mehta Family Foundation’s existing collaboration with six IITs since 2019. Through this partnership, the foundation has supported the establishment of eight schools and centres focusing on Data Science and Artificial Intelligence, Healthcare and Biomedical Engineering, and Sustainability.