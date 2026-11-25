NEET PG Cutoff 2026: Admission to M.D. (Doctor of Medicine) in Radiology depends on the NEET PG results. After the release of Round 2 results on November 20, 2026, candidates aiming to secure AIQ (All India Quota) seats can check the possibility based on the opening and closing ranks provided here. For general category candidates, admission ranged from 19 to 4764 AIR (All India Rank).

To understand how openings and closing ranks for NEET PG work, candidates need to check the college-wise ranks provided below. Opening ranks are the first rank at which candidates get admission to a medical college, while closing ranks are the last rank at which admission is closed for specialization seats at the college. Based on this explanation, candidates seeking seat options and upgrades can easily navigate through the seat allocation process for Round 2 counseling.