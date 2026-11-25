NEET PG Cutoff 2026: Check M.D. Radiology (Radio-Diagnosis) Round 2 Opening and Closing Ranks
The NEET PG 2026 Round 2 results for M.D. Radiology admissions are out, detailing opening and closing ranks for All India Quota seats. General category candidates saw ranks ranging from 19 to 4764, with top institutions like Vardhman Mahavir Medical College having very competitive cutoffs.
NEET PG Cutoff 2026: Admission to M.D. (Doctor of Medicine) in Radiology depends on the NEET PG results. After the release of Round 2 results on November 20, 2026, candidates aiming to secure AIQ (All India Quota) seats can check the possibility based on the opening and closing ranks provided here. For general category candidates, admission ranged from 19 to 4764 AIR (All India Rank).
To understand how openings and closing ranks for NEET PG work, candidates need to check the college-wise ranks provided below. Opening ranks are the first rank at which candidates get admission to a medical college, while closing ranks are the last rank at which admission is closed for specialization seats at the college. Based on this explanation, candidates seeking seat options and upgrades can easily navigate through the seat allocation process for Round 2 counseling.
Check| NEET PG Cutoff 2026: Check M.D. General Medicine Round 2 Opening Closing Ranks
NEET PG Round 2 2026: Overview
The table details NEET PG Round 2 counselling and admission details provided below. It includes the complete timeline for Round 2 seat allocation.
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Particulars
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Details
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Counselling Authority
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Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), under the DGHS (Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS)
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Exam Name
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National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate
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Courses Offered
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MD, MS, DNB, and PG Diploma
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Counselling Round
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Round 2 (All India Quota)
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Mode of Counselling
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Online
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Round 2 Registration
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November 7 to November 14, 2026
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Round 2 Choice Filling & Locking
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November 10 to November 15, 2026
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Final Allotment Result
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November 20 to November 22, 2026 (Out)
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Official Website
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mcc.nic.in
Check|NEET PG Cutoff 2026: Check Radiology, General Medicine, and Surgery Opening and Closing Ranks
M.D. Radiology Round 2 Opening and Closing Ranks Under 1000+
For admission to M.D. Radiology in the second round shows an intense competition for top metro medical institutes, especially in Delhi with seats being allotted in the first 110 ranks.
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From the list Vardhman Mahavir Medical College & Safdarjung Hospital, Delhi gets allotted from Rank 19 till Rank 33. This is followed by ABVIMS & Dr. RML Hospital (48-88), UCMS & GTB Hospital (95), Lady Hardinge Medical College (103) and GMC Chandigarh (93-110).
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After the first 100 ranks, major state capital and legacy medical colleges get allotted in the 100-500 rank range that includes LTMMC Mumbai (198), GMC Thiruvananthapuram (166-206), IMS-BHU Varanasi (118-211), Grant Medical College Mumbai (223-232), KGMU Lucknow (139-248), Stanley Medical College Chennai (212-257) and IPGMER Kolkata (102-319).
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Regional colleges like B. J. Medical College Ahmedabad (39-578), SMS Medical College Jaipur (253-546) and GMC Nagpur (325-733) have seen large range of ranks.
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Institute
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
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Vardhman Mahavir Medical College and Safdarjung Hospital, Delhi
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19
|
33
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Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Medical Sciences and Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, New Delhi
|
48
|
88
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University College of Medical Sciences and GTB Hospital, New Delhi
|
95
|
95
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Lady Hardinge Medical College, New Delhi
|
103
|
103
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Government Medical College, Chandigarh
|
93
|
110
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Lokmanya Tilak Municipal Medical College, Mumbai
|
198
|
198
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Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram
|
166
|
206
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Institute of Medical Sciences, Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi
|
118
|
211
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Grant Medical College, Mumbai
|
223
|
232
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Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences, Hyderabad
|
246
|
246
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King George's Medical University, Lucknow
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139
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248
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Stanley Medical College, Chennai
|
212
|
257
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Kilpauk Medical College, Chennai
|
266
|
266
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T. D. Medical College, Alappuzha
|
270
|
270
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Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research, Kolkata
|
102
|
319
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Osmania Medical College, Hyderabad
|
353
|
353
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Topiwala National Medical College, Mumbai
|
380
|
380
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Mysore Medical College and Research Institute, Mysuru
|
409
|
409
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Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute, Bengaluru
|
422
|
422
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Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences, Lucknow
|
309
|
423
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Nil Ratan Sircar Medical College, Kolkata
|
524
|
524
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SMS Medical College, Jaipur
|
253
|
546
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B. J. Medical College, Ahmedabad
|
39
|
578
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Gandhi Medical College, Secunderabad
|
607
|
607
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Karnataka Medical College and Research Institute, Hubballi
|
623
|
623
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GSVM Medical College, Kanpur
|
638
|
638
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M. P. Shah Medical College, Jamnagar
|
646
|
646
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R. N. T. Medical College, Udaipur
|
670
|
670
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Government Medical College, Patiala
|
680
|
680
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Dr. S. N. Medical College, Jodhpur
|
548
|
684
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Government Medical College, Nagpur
|
325
|
733
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North Bengal Medical College, Darjeeling
|
558
|
752
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North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health and Medical Sciences, Shillong
|
781
|
781
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Motilal Nehru Medical College, Prayagraj
|
649
|
782
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Goa Medical College, Panaji
|
791
|
791
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B. J. Government Medical College, Pune
|
775
|
808
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Chittaranjan National Cancer Institute, Kolkata
|
909
|
909
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Gauhati Medical College, Guwahati
|
920
|
920
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Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre, New Chandigarh
|
469
|
925
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Government Medical College, Kolkata
|
950
|
950
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Gandhi Medical College, Bhopal
|
969
|
969
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S. N. Medical College, Agra
|
970
|
1014
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Tata Memorial Centre, Mumbai
|
411
|
1018
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Medical College, Baroda
|
959
|
1027
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Government Medical College, Aurangabad
|
805
|
1030
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Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences, Ranchi
|
1055
|
1055
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Gajra Raja Medical College, Gwalior
|
907
|
1077
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Government Medical College, Jammu
|
672
|
1095
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Government Medical College, Kota
|
757
|
1112
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Mandya Institute of Medical Sciences, Mandya
|
1084
|
1113
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Indira Gandhi Government Medical College and Hospital, Nagpur
|
1099
|
1134
M.D. Radiology Round 2 Opening and Closing Ranks Under 4000+
For General Category under All India Quota, candidates aiming to secure seats in M.D. Radiology, Round 2, can check closing ranks of medical colleges listed below.
As per the data, the admission opened at 1136 for Sardar Patel Medical College, while colleges like Bikaner (opening rank 823) 4764 of Diphu Medical College and Hospital, Diphu (opening rank 4764) also ranged between 1000 to 4000+ AIR (All India Rank)
Some of the institutes in between these limits are IGMC Shimla (711-1249), Dr. B.C. Roy Multi-Speciality Medical Research Centre, IIT Kharagpur (734-1243), MGM Medical College, Indore (1200-1294), GMC Surat (1160-1564), RIMS Imphal (2042), Assam Medical College, Dibrugarh (1182-2438), Darbhanga Medical College (2779), NAMO Medical Education and Research Institute, Silvassa (3267), and Barpeta Medical College and Hospital (3866-4010).
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Institute
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
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Sardar Patel Medical College, Bikaner
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823
|
1136
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Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences, Hassan
|
737
|
1171
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Government Medical College, Miraj
|
1178
|
1178
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S. V. Medical College, Tirupati
|
1131
|
1181
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K. A. P. Viswanathan Government Medical College, Tiruchirappalli
|
1205
|
1205
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Dr. B. C. Roy Multi-Speciality Medical Research Centre, School of Medicine, IIT Kharagpur
|
734
|
1243
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Indira Gandhi Medical College, Shimla
|
711
|
1249
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MGM Medical College, Indore
|
1200
|
1294
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Government Medical College and Hospital, Baramati
|
1335
|
1335
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Belagavi Institute of Medical Sciences, Belagavi
|
1082
|
1354
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BRD Medical College, Gorakhpur
|
1385
|
1385
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Kanyakumari Government Medical College, Asaripallam
|
1392
|
1392
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Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Medical College, Jabalpur
|
1383
|
1408
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Dr. Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College, Tanda
|
795
|
1416
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K. H. Patil Institute of Medical Sciences, Gadag
|
1454
|
1454
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Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research, Burla
|
1472
|
1472
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Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Medical College, Rajkot
|
1312
|
1533
|
Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, Ajmer
|
1386
|
1534
|
Guntur Medical College, Guntur
|
1543
|
1543
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Shyam Shah Medical College, Rewa
|
1544
|
1544
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Government Medical College, Surat
|
1160
|
1564
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Kakatiya Medical College, Warangal
|
1567
|
1567
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Gulbarga Institute of Medical Sciences, Kalaburagi
|
1593
|
1593
|
Guru Gobind Singh Medical College, Faridkot
|
1625
|
1625
|
Rangaraya Medical College, Kakinada
|
1218
|
1693
|
Silchar Medical College, Silchar
|
1740
|
1740
|
Kurnool Medical College, Kurnool
|
1748
|
1748
|
Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College, Jhansi
|
1594
|
1752
|
Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences, Wardha
|
1758
|
1758
|
Government Siddhartha Medical College, Vijayawada
|
1798
|
1798
|
Government Medical College, Ongole
|
2032
|
2032
|
Regional Institute of Medical Sciences, Imphal
|
2042
|
2042
|
Pt. Jawaharlal Nehru Memorial Medical College, Raipur
|
1946
|
2062
|
Murshidabad Medical College and Hospitals, Murshidabad
|
1067
|
2071
|
Government Medical College, Ayodhya
|
2324
|
2324
|
Rajarshi Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Government Medical College, Kolhapur
|
2327
|
2327
|
Government Medical College, Anantapur
|
1759
|
2331
|
Raichur Institute of Medical Sciences, Raichur
|
2122
|
2341
|
Dr. Shankarrao Chavan Government Medical College, Nanded
|
2398
|
2398
|
Assam Medical College, Dibrugarh
|
1182
|
2438
|
Government Medical College, Latur
|
1725
|
2501
|
Bundelkhand Medical College, Sagar
|
2615
|
2615
|
Tezpur Medical College and Hospital, Tezpur
|
2639
|
2639
|
Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences, Srikakulam
|
2658
|
2658
|
Darbhanga Medical College, Laheriasarai
|
2779
|
2779
|
Government Medical College, Nizamabad
|
2863
|
2863
|
Government Medical College, Vizianagaram
|
2941
|
2941
|
Government Medical College, Siddipet
|
3045
|
3045
|
NAMO Medical Education and Research Institute, Silvassa
|
3267
|
3267
|
Government Medical College, Kamareddy
|
3273
|
3273
|
Agartala Government Medical College, Agartala
|
3492
|
3572
|
Barpeta Medical College and Hospital, Barpeta
|
3866
|
4010
|
Diphu Medical College and Hospital, Diphu
|
4764
|
4764
Executive - Editorial
Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.