NEET PG Round 2 Cutoff 2026: The Medical Counselling Committtee, has announced the Round 2 result for NEET PG specializations. For General Medicine, the seat allotment across different medical colleges in India (under All India Quota) ranged from 8th rank to 6334 for general category. Based on this, candidates from different categories can estimate admission possibilities keeping this as a benchmark for General Medicine.

In the article candidates can find a total of 202 listed medical colleges offering M.D. (Doctor in Medicine) in General Medicine, categorised based on different rank ranges provided below.

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NEET PG Round 2 2026: Overview

The NEET PG Round 2 counselling result was out on November 20, 2026, candidates can check counselling details from the table below.