NEET PG Cutoff 2026: Check M.D. General Medicine Round 2 Opening Closing Ranks
The Medical Counselling Committee has released the NEET PG 2026 Round 2 results for M.D. General Medicine specializations. Candidates can review the opening and closing ranks for various medical colleges under the All India Quota, spanning from rank 8 to 6334.
NEET PG Round 2 Cutoff 2026: The Medical Counselling Committtee, has announced the Round 2 result for NEET PG specializations. For General Medicine, the seat allotment across different medical colleges in India (under All India Quota) ranged from 8th rank to 6334 for general category. Based on this, candidates from different categories can estimate admission possibilities keeping this as a benchmark for General Medicine.
In the article candidates can find a total of 202 listed medical colleges offering M.D. (Doctor in Medicine) in General Medicine, categorised based on different rank ranges provided below.
Check| NEET PG Cutoff 2026: Check Radiology, General Medicine, and Surgery Opening and Closing Ranks
NEET PG Round 2 2026: Overview
The NEET PG Round 2 counselling result was out on November 20, 2026, candidates can check counselling details from the table below.
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Counselling Authority
|
Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), under the DGHS (Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS)
|
Exam Name
|
National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate
|
Courses Offered
|
MD, MS, DNB, and PG Diploma
|
Counselling Round
|
Round 2 (All India Quota)
|
Mode of Counselling
|
Online
|
Round 2 Registration
|
November 7 to November 14, 2026
|
Round 2 Choice Filling & Locking
|
November 10 to November 15, 2026
|
Final Allotment Result
|
November 20 to November 22, 2026 (Out)
|
Official Website
|
mcc.nic.in
NEET PG Cutoff 2026: M.D. in General Medicine Round 2
The tables provided below contains a total of 202 medical colleges across India offering NEET PG seats for M.D. in General Medicine during Round 2. Check range-wise opening and closing ranks provided below.
General Medicine Round 2 Opening and Closing Ranks Under 1000+
The table highlights the Round 2 opening and closing ranks for M.D. General Medicine (All India Quota General Category) seat allocation. It features a total of 50 colleges, for which the admission ranges from 8th rank to 1060.
-
During Round 2 the cutoff was high for Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Medical Sciences and Dr. RML Hospital, New Delhi with Rank 8 for openings and closing. This is followed by Nizams Institute of Medical Sciences, Hyderabad (Rank 35 openings, Rank 74 closures), Vardhman Mahavir Medical College & Safdarjung Hospital, Delhi (Rank 24 openings, Rank 85 closures), and Maulana Azad Medical College, New Delhi (Rank 18 openings, Rank 94 closures).
-
Out of the total list of institutes provided, 47 institutes closed below Rank 1000, with Government Medical College, Surat closing at Rank 989, while three others closed above Rank 1000, viz. Karnataka Medical College and Research Institute, Hubballi (992-1032), Burdwan Medical College, Burdwan (918-1047), and Government Medical College, Parippally, Kollam (945-1060).
|
Institute
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Medical Sciences and Dr. RML Hospital, New Delhi
|
8
|
8
|
Nizams Institute of Medical Sciences, Hyderabad
|
35
|
74
|
Vardhman Mahavir Medical College & Safdarjung Hospital, Delhi
|
24
|
85
|
Maulana Azad Medical College, New Delhi
|
18
|
94
|
Lady Hardinge Medical College, New Delhi
|
111
|
134
|
Seth GS Medical College, Mumbai
|
72
|
138
|
Government Medical College, Chandigarh
|
114
|
243
|
Institute of Medical Sciences, BHU, Varansi
|
28
|
250
|
Madras Medical College, Chennai
|
201
|
273
|
Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, Aligarh
|
280
|
280
|
University College of Medical Sciences & GTB Hospital, New Delhi
|
165
|
282
|
Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education & Research, Kolkata
|
279
|
283
|
Lokmanya Tilak Municipal Medical College, Sion, Mumbai
|
176
|
301
|
North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Instt. of Health and Medical Sciences, Shillong
|
304
|
304
|
B J Medical College, Ahmedabad
|
148
|
327
|
Pt. B D Sharma Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Rohtak (Haryana)
|
289
|
330
|
Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute, Bangalore
|
79
|
335
|
Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram
|
146
|
375
|
SCB Medical College, Cuttack
|
31
|
410
|
Govt. Medical College, Kolkata
|
383
|
424
|
Topiwala National Medical College, Mumbai
|
370
|
449
|
Stanley Medical College, Chennai
|
433
|
461
|
Government Medical College, Kottayam
|
464
|
470
|
Nilratan Sircar Medical College, Kolkata
|
488
|
488
|
INDIAN RAILWAY POST GRADUATE INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES AND RESEARCH NEW DELHI
|
492
|
492
|
H.B.T. Medical College & Dr. R.N. Cooper Municipal General Hospital, Juhu, Mumbai
|
451
|
501
|
Andhra Medical College, Visakhapatnam
|
299
|
534
|
T D Medical College, Alleppey (Allappuzha)
|
531
|
549
|
Osmania Medical College, Hyderabad
|
527
|
567
|
Mysore Medical College and Research Instt. (Prev.name Government Medical College), Mysore
|
417
|
568
|
SMS Medical College, Jaipur
|
265
|
662
|
Employees State Insurance Corporation Medical College, Faridabad
|
667
|
667
|
Government Medical College, Thrissur
|
598
|
676
|
Gandhi Medical College, Secunderabad
|
681
|
708
|
RG Kar Medical College, Kolkata
|
709
|
709
|
Govt. Medical College,Pariyaram, Kannur (Prev. Known as Academy of Medical Sciences)
|
769
|
784
|
Medical College, Baroda
|
815
|
815
|
Kilpauk Medical College, Chennai
|
633
|
825
|
B. J. Govt. Medical College, Pune
|
621
|
832
|
Employees State Insurance Coporation Medical College, Sanath Nagar, Hyderabad
|
559
|
835
|
King George Medical University, Lucknow
|
302
|
850
|
Grant Medical College, Mumbai
|
599
|
859
|
Government Medical College, Nagpur
|
443
|
879
|
Calcutta National Medical College, Kolkata
|
544
|
891
|
Madurai Medical College, Madurai
|
819
|
902
|
MKCG Medical College, Berhampur
|
844
|
960
|
Government Medical College, Surat
|
719
|
989
|
Karnataka Medical College and Research Institute, Hubballi, Karnataka
|
992
|
1032
|
Burdwan Medical College, Burdwan
|
918
|
1047
|
Government Medical College, Parippally, Kollam
|
945
|
1060
General Medicine Round 2 Opening and Closing Ranks Under 2000+
This table highlights Round 2 opening and closing ranks under 2000+ range. For admission to M.D. General Medicine (All India Quota General Category) in Round 2, the number of seats offered by all the 50 government medical colleges closed between Rank 1072 to Rank 2101.
- A total of 47 medical colleges closed after Rank 2000, namely from Guntur Medical College, Guntur (opened at Rank 867 and closed at Rank 1072) and M G M Medical College, Indore (Rank 377 to 1090) to Mandya Institute of Medical Sciences, Mandya (Rank 1675 to 1991).
- Whereas the widest range was noted in Indira Gandhi Medical College, Shimla (Rank 759 to 1813) and M G M Medical College, Indore (Rank 377 to 1090).
|
Institute
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
Guntur Medical College, Guntur
|
867
|
1072
|
M G M Medical College, Indore
|
377
|
1090
|
Rajiv Gandhi Medical College and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital, Thane
|
926
|
1167
|
R N T Medical College, Udaipur
|
690
|
1170
|
ESIC Medical College & PGIMSR, K.K Nagar, Chennai
|
1186
|
1186
|
Employees State Insurance Corporation Medical College, Bangalore
|
1104
|
1191
|
Government Siddhartha Medical College, Vijaywada
|
1225
|
1225
|
Patna Medical College, Patna
|
762
|
1228
|
Goa Medical College, Panaji
|
1117
|
1237
|
Coimbatore Medical College, Coimbatore
|
799
|
1259
|
Government Medical College, Patiala
|
686
|
1263
|
ESIC Medical College & Hospital, Basaidarapur, New Delhi
|
1266
|
1266
|
Tirunelveli Medical College, Tirunelveli
|
1264
|
1278
|
Dr SN Medical College, Jodhpur
|
713
|
1290
|
Government Medical College, Aurangabad
|
948
|
1308
|
College of Medicine and Sagore Dutta Hospital, Kolkata
|
1331
|
1331
|
Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research, Burla
|
1044
|
1363
|
Government Institute of Medical Sciences, GREATER NOIDA, GAUTAMBUDDHA NAGAR, Uttar Pradesh-201310
|
1398
|
1398
|
Indira Gandhi Medical College & Hospital, Nagpur
|
883
|
1427
|
Kakatiya Medical College, Warangal
|
1111
|
1436
|
Vijaynagar Institute of Medical Sciences, Bellary
|
1229
|
1446
|
Thanjavur Medical College, Thanjavur
|
1106
|
1457
|
Government Medical College, Omandurar
|
1234
|
1467
|
Sardar Patel Medical College, Bikaner
|
858
|
1507
|
Government Medical College, Miraj
|
1509
|
1509
|
Government Vellore Medical College, Vellore
|
1514
|
1514
|
Shimoga Institute of Medical Sciences, Shimoga
|
1242
|
1517
|
K A P Viswanathan Government Medical College, Trichy
|
1474
|
1523
|
Gandhi Medical College, Bhopal
|
1145
|
1528
|
Chengalpattu Medical College, Chengalpattu
|
1546
|
1546
|
Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research & Capital Hospital, Bhubaneswar
|
1552
|
1552
|
Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS) , Tirupati
|
1470
|
1555
|
Govt. Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College, Salem
|
1570
|
1570
|
Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, Ajmer
|
1348
|
1645
|
LLRM Medical College, Meerut
|
1114
|
1676
|
Government Thiruvannamalai Medical College, Thiruvannamalai
|
1698
|
1698
|
North Bengal Medical College, Darjeeling
|
1165
|
1795
|
Employees State Insurance Corporation Medical College, Joka, Kolkata
|
1352
|
1796
|
Indira Gandhi Medical College, Shimla
|
759
|
1813
|
Thoothukudi Medical College, Thoothukudi
|
1656
|
1880
|
S V Medical College, Tirupati
|
1712
|
1882
|
KanyaKumari Government Medical College, Asaripallam
|
1894
|
1894
|
Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Navi Mumbai
|
1909
|
1909
|
Government Medical College, Kota
|
1295
|
1953
|
Dr Vaishampayan Memorial Medical College, Solapur
|
1918
|
1956
|
Guru Govind Singh Medical College, Faridkot
|
1403
|
1975
|
Mandya Institute of Medical Sciences, Mandya
|
1675
|
1991
|
Rangaraya Medical College, Kakinada
|
1624
|
2017
|
MP Shah Medical College, Jamnagar
|
1321
|
2045
|
Government Villupuram Medical College, Villupuram
|
1694
|
2101
General Medicine Round 2 Opening and Closing Ranks Under 3000+
The table includes rank ranging under 3000. For admission to M.D. General Medicine (All India Quota General Category) across 51 government medical colleges in India closed from Rank 2155 to Rank 3066.
-
From the list of the colleges provided, 44 colleges closed under the rank of 3000, from Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation PG Institute, Pimpri (2155) to Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences, Srikakulam (2998).
-
While the highest range of rank spread was observed in Gajra Raja Medical College, Gwalior (678 to 2230) and Regional Institute of Medical Sciences, Imphal (878 to 2422).
-
The other 7 colleges closed just above the rank of 3000, ranging from 3008 (Chamrajanagar Institute of Medical Sciences, Karnataka) to 3066 (Gulbarga Institute of Medical Sciences, Gulbarga, opening at 2967).
|
Institute
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation PG Institute, Pimpri
|
2155
|
2155
|
Government Medical College, Machilipatnam
|
2163
|
2163
|
Rajashree Chatrapati Shahu Maharaj Government Medical College, Kolhapur
|
2165
|
2165
|
Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Medical College, Jabalpur
|
1678
|
2178
|
ACSR Government Medical College
|
1445
|
2186
|
GSVM Medical College, Kanpur
|
1382
|
2203
|
Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences, Hassan
|
1961
|
2226
|
Gajra Raja Medical College, Gwalior
|
678
|
2230
|
Midnapore Medical College, Midnapore
|
1236
|
2254
|
FAKIR MOHAN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL , REMUNA, BALASORE, Orissa-756019
|
2261
|
2261
|
Moti Lal Nehru Medical College, Allahabad
|
1763
|
2292
|
S N Medical College, Agra
|
1614
|
2332
|
Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences, Wardha
|
2345
|
2345
|
Barasat Government Medical College & Hospital, Banamalipur, Kolkata, West Bengal 700124
|
2366
|
2366
|
Government Medical College, Kadapa ( previously Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences, Kadapa)
|
2237
|
2405
|
Murshidabad Medical College & Hospitals, Murshidabad
|
2406
|
2406
|
Regional Institute of Medical Sciences, Imphal
|
878
|
2422
|
Indira Gandhi Medical College & Research Institute, Puducherry
|
2428
|
2428
|
Government Medical College, Latur
|
2431
|
2431
|
Thiruvarur Govt. Medical College, Thiruvarur
|
2523
|
2523
|
Pt. J N M Medical College, Raipur
|
2167
|
2574
|
Belagavi Institute of Medical Sciences, Belagavi
|
2227
|
2583
|
Government Medical College, Jammu
|
2637
|
2637
|
Government Medical College & Hospital, TILAKPADA, PHULBANI KANDHAMAL
|
2647
|
2647
|
Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Medical College, Rajkot
|
2460
|
2678
|
PRAFULLA CHANDRA SEN GOVT. MEDICAL COLLEGE & HOSPITAL, ARAMBAGH, HOOGHLY,712601
|
2721
|
2721
|
Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences, Ranchi
|
2614
|
2732
|
Government Medical College & Hospital Cuddalore, Since- 09- 05-2025 (erstwhile Rajah Muthiah Medical College, cuddalore, T.N)
|
2171
|
2747
|
Government Medical College, Bhavnagar
|
2769
|
2774
|
Dr. Shankarrao Chavan Govt. Medical College, Nanded
|
2616
|
2794
|
RUHS College of Medical Sciences, Jaipur
|
2801
|
2801
|
BRD Medical College, Gorakhpur
|
2419
|
2861
|
Government Medical College, Srinagar
|
2532
|
2868
|
Government Medical College, Amritsar
|
1871
|
2876
|
Jhalawar Medical College, Jhalawar
|
2037
|
2903
|
Government Medical College, Pudukottai, Tamil Nadu
|
2906
|
2906
|
Shyam Shah Medical College, Rewa
|
2361
|
2919
|
SRTR Medical College, Ambajogai
|
2921
|
2921
|
Government Medical College, Thiruvallur
|
2935
|
2935
|
Gauhati Medical College, Guwahati
|
1581
|
2938
|
Nalanda Medical College, Patna
|
2959
|
2959
|
M G M Medical College, Jamshedpur
|
2960
|
2960
|
Dr. Rajendar Prasad Government Medical College, Tanda, H.P
|
2401
|
2979
|
Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences, Srikakulam
|
2998
|
2998
|
Chamrajanagar Institute of Medical Sciences, Karnataka
|
3008
|
3008
|
Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College, Jhansi
|
2470
|
3030
|
Government Medical College, Ongole (previously Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences, Ongole)
|
2878
|
3035
|
Government Medical College, Ananthapuram
|
3049
|
3049
|
Doon Medical College, Dehradun, Uttarakhand
|
2980
|
3058
|
GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE, AT-KABITRA, NEAR DD UNIVERSITY, P.O- KENDUJHARGARH, P.S- KENDUJHAR TOWN, PIN- 758001, ODISHA
|
3065
|
3065
|
Gulbarga Institute of Medical Sciences, Gulbarga
|
2967
|
3066
General Medicine Round 2 Opening and Closing Ranks Under 4000+
The last list of 50+ medical colleges, highlights the opening and closing ranks for admission to M.D. General Medicine (All India Quota General Category). The available seats in the 51 government medical colleges closed between ranks 3129 to 6334.
-
A total of 25 colleges closed their seats between ranks 4000 and below. While colleges like Government Medical College, Anantnag (starting rank 3129 and closing rank 3129), Bidar Institute of Medical Sciences, Bidar (3198), to Government Medical College, Namakkal (rank 3949).
-
Whereas the largest ranks ranges were observed in Assam Medical College, Dibrugarh (2395 to 4640) and Government Medical College, Siddipet (3373 to 4714).
-
Remaining 26 colleges closed between ranks 4062 to 6334, where Government Medical College, Narsampet has the highest closing rank among all the given colleges.
|
Institute
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
Government Medical College, Anantnag
|
3129
|
3129
|
Bidar Institute of Medical Sciences, Bidar
|
3198
|
3198
|
Government Medical College, Nagapattinam, Tamil Nadu, 611108
|
3234
|
3234
|
SHRI BHAUSAHEB HIRE GOVT. MEDICAL COLLEGE, DHULE, CHAKKARDBARDI CAMPUS, SURAT BYPASS, MUMBAI -AGRA HIGHWAY, DHULE, Maharashtra-424311
|
3280
|
3280
|
Government Medical College, Jalgaon
|
3339
|
3339
|
Government Medical College, Bharatpur, Rajasthan
|
3340
|
3340
|
Raichur Institute of Medical Sciences, Raichur
|
3433
|
3433
|
Haveri Institute of Medical Sciences, Haveri
|
3448
|
3448
|
Maharashtra Post Graudate Institute of Medical Education & Research
|
3410
|
3546
|
Bundelkhand Medical College, Sagar
|
3086
|
3563
|
Employees State Insurance Corporation Medical College, Gulbarga
|
2972
|
3597
|
Chhattisgarh Institute of Medical Sciences, Bilaspur
|
3475
|
3637
|
Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri Government Medical College and Hospital , Vpo - Bhangrottu, Tehsil-Balh, District-Mandi, Himachal Pradesh-175009
|
3310
|
3660
|
Dr. Laxminarayan Pandey Government Medical College, Ratlam (M.P.)
|
3689
|
3689
|
PABITRA MOHAN PRADHAN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL, AT/PO-DERA, P.S- COLLIERY DERA, TALACHER, DISTRICT-ANUGOLA, PIN- 759103, ODISHA
|
3645
|
3705
|
Government Medical College, Bhilwara, Rajasthan
|
3711
|
3711
|
Shaikh-UL-Hind Maulana Mahmood Hasan Medical College, Saharanpur
|
3538
|
3729
|
Darbhanga Medical College, Lehriasarai
|
3742
|
3742
|
Government Medical College, Chandrapur
|
3207
|
3744
|
Government Medical College, Ariyalur, Tamil Nadu, 621713
|
3748
|
3748
|
Koppal Institute of Medical Sciences, Koppal
|
3432
|
3758
|
Shri Kalyan Govt. Medical College, Sikar, Rajasthan
|
3810
|
3810
|
Government Medical College (Prev.Uttarakhand Forest Hospital Trust Med.Col.), Haldwani
|
2579
|
3847
|
Government Medical College, Faizabad
|
3690
|
3848
|
Government Medical College, Namakkal, Tamil Nadu, 637003
|
3949
|
3949
|
M.R.A. Medical College, Ambedkar Nagar, U.P. Saddarpur, Ambedkar Nagar, U.P. 224227 Uttar Pradesh , Uttar Pradesh-224227
|
4062
|
4062
|
Chikkamagaluru Institute of Medical Sciences, Chikkamagaluru
|
4165
|
4165
|
Soban Singh jeena Government institute of Medical science & Research, Almora
|
4200
|
4200
|
GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE, NEW BULDING,CIVIL HOSPITAL COMPOUND MARWAD GALLI ,OSMANABAD
|
4221
|
4221
|
Government Medical College, Krishnagiri, Tamil Nadu, 635115
|
4237
|
4237
|
Government Medical College, Gondia
|
3592
|
4327
|
Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College and Hospital Bhagalpur, Mayaganj Bhagalpur, Bihar-812001
|
4103
|
4405
|
Government Medical College, The Nilgiris, Sangareddy, Telangana, 502001
|
4639
|
4639
|
Assam Medial College, Dibrugarh
|
2395
|
4640
|
GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE, Washim Road, Balsond, Hingoli.
|
4655
|
4655
|
Silchar Medical College, Silchar
|
4374
|
4703
|
Government Medical College, Siddipet
|
3373
|
4714
|
Agartala Government Medical College,Agartala
|
3917
|
4801
|
Government Medical College, Suryapet
|
4162
|
4902
|
Government Medical College, Kamareddy, Devunipally / Devanpally Village, Kamareddy District, Telanga
|
4962
|
4962
|
Late Shri Lakhi Ram Agrawal Memorial Govt. Medical College, Raigarh
|
5008
|
5008
|
Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences, Porompet, Imphal
|
5101
|
5101
|
GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE KHAMMAM, Telangana, 507002
|
5412
|
5650
|
Jorhat Medical College & Hospital , Jorhat
|
5698
|
5698
|
Government Medical College, Rajanna Sircilla, Telangana, 505301
|
5717
|
5717
|
Lakhimpur Medical College
|
5723
|
5723
|
Tezpur Medical College & Hospital, Tezpur
|
5842
|
5923
|
Government Medical College, Korba
|
5968
|
5968
|
Barpeta Medical College & Hospital, Barpeta, Assam
|
6208
|
6208
|
Diphu Medical College & Hospital, Diphu, Assam
|
6275
|
6275
|
Government Medical College, Narsampet
|
6142
|
6334
Executive - Editorial
Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.