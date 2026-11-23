Consumers in five cities of Uttar Pradesh will have to pay more for compressed natural gas (CNG) and piped natural gas (PNG) after a latest price revision by Green Gas Limited (GGL). The company has increased CNG prices by Rs 2 per kg and domestic PNG rates by Rs 1 per standard cubic metre (SCM), which is implemented from November 22, 2026. The price revision will influence vehicle owners, taxi operators, auto-rickshaw drivers and households that use piped gas for cooking. The company has linked the growth to enormous natural gas procurement costs, soaring winter demand and interruption in global gas supplies. Which Cities Will See Higher CNG and PNG Prices? The new hike applies to Lucknow, Agra, Unnao, Ayodhya and Sultanpur. Lucknow and Agra have registered the maximum revised CNG price at Rs 110 per kg.

City-wise CNG and PNG price hike (November 2026) City CNG hike New CNG rate PNG hike New PNG rate Lucknow Rs 2/kg Rs 110/kg Rs 1/SCM Rs 57.50 Agra Rs 2/kg Rs 110/kg Rs 1/SCM Rs 57.50 Unnao Rs 2/kg Rs 107/kg Rs 1/SCM Rs 57 Ayodhya Rs 2/kg Rs 108/kg Rs 1/SCM Rs 58.50 Sultanpur Rs 2/kg Rs 108/kg Rs 1/SCM Rs 58.50 Revised rates effective November 22, 2026. Source: Green Gas Limited. Mumbai and Pune’s CNG Prices Increased Last Week, Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) prices were also increased by Rs 1.50 per kg in Mumbai and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), taking the rate to Rs 91.50 per kg. The latest hike is slated to bolster fuel expenses for autorickshaw and taxi drivers, app-based cab operators and private vehicle owners.

Mahanagar Gas Ltd (MGL) revealed the price change on Saturday, with the new rate sbeing introduced from Sunday. The hike follows a similar increase in Pune and comes amid concerns among vehicle owners and commercial drivers over soaring fuel costs. CNG prices have increased by Rs 11 per kg since January this year, when the fuel was sold at Rs 80.50 per kg. This showcases an increase of approximately 14 per cent in less than 11 months. What Are the CNG and PNG Rates in Delhi-NCR? While the new GGL rule covers five Uttar Pradesh cities, consumers in Delhi-NCR have varied rates under their respective city gas distribution companies. Why Have CNG and PNG Prices Increased? Green Gas Limited has reasoned the change to whopping regasified liquefied natural gas (RLNG) procurement costs. RLNG is natural gas that is transferred in liquid form after being cooled and converted back into gas at receiving terminals.

Commonly, Winter brings escalated natural gas consumption, thues fuelling demand for fuel. At the same time, uncertainty in international gas supplies can multiply procurement costs. These factors have prompted the company to revise its retail prices. The latest escalation also follows an earlier CNG price revision in the same five Uttar Pradesh cities, thus signalling persisting pressure on consumers. Petrol vs CNG vs EV: Which is the Most Affordable Vehicle to Own in 2026? In India, with the ongoing price hikes, petrol is the most affordable vehicle to buy upfront, while a home-charged EV has the minimal running cost (around ₹0.85–₹2.50/km vs. ₹3–₹4/km for CNG and ₹6–₹8/km for petrol). If you drive less than 800 km a month, petrol is the most cost-effective overall vehicle because you evade the soaring purchase price.

CNG vs EV vs Hybrid: Running Cost Comparison in India in 2026 Parameter CNG Electric Vehicle (EV) Strong Hybrid Energy source CNG Electricity Petrol + electric motor Assumed efficiency 33.61 km/kg 7 km/unit 27.97 km/litre Energy price Rs 88/kg Rs 8/unit Rs 111.21/litre Cost per km Rs 2.62 Rs 1.14 Rs 3.97 Running cost Low Lowest (home charging) Moderate Source: 2026 running-cost comparison. Prices and efficiency assumptions are illustrative, based on Mumbai rates. EV calculation excludes charging losses. Maintenance, insurance and purchase costs are not included However, if you are a daily commuter and have access to CNG pumps, then CNG offers you the most suitable balance of moderate upfront cost and low fuel bills, despite recurring price hikes. And, if you have enormous monthly mileage with home charging, an EV saves you maximum money over time.