Bank Holiday 24 November 2026: All bank customers need to watch the calendar again before stepping out of the house. Whether you are visiting the bank for a regular visit or a special transaction, you need to know that banks will remain closed tomorrow.

According to the Reserve Bank of India, tomorrow, banks will remain closed as it is marked as a restricted holiday in the holiday list of the Government of India. Banks will remain closed on November 24 at almost all places for Guru Nanak Jayanti.

Along with Guru Nanak Jayanti, it is also Kartika Purnima and Dev Deepawali. Banks in many northern states will also remain closed due to Dev Deepawali, a regional celebration.

Dev Deepawali is a popular festival celebrated in Varanasi, where devotees light thousands of diyas along the ghats of the Ganga. Apart from these festivals, banks will also observe their regular Sunday and fourth Saturday closures. Here is the complete holiday list.