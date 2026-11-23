Bank Holiday On November 24, 2026: Are Banks Open or Closed on Guru Nanak Jayanti, Kartika Purnima and Dev Deepawali? Check State-Wise Full List
Bank Holiday In November 24, 2026: Banks will remain closed in several states on November 24 for Guru Nanak Jayanti, Kartika Purnima and Dev Deepawali. Check the state-wise holiday list, upcoming weekend closures and digital banking services.
Bank Holiday 24 November 2026: All bank customers need to watch the calendar again before stepping out of the house. Whether you are visiting the bank for a regular visit or a special transaction, you need to know that banks will remain closed tomorrow.
According to the Reserve Bank of India, tomorrow, banks will remain closed as it is marked as a restricted holiday in the holiday list of the Government of India. Banks will remain closed on November 24 at almost all places for Guru Nanak Jayanti.
Along with Guru Nanak Jayanti, it is also Kartika Purnima and Dev Deepawali. Banks in many northern states will also remain closed due to Dev Deepawali, a regional celebration.
Dev Deepawali is a popular festival celebrated in Varanasi, where devotees light thousands of diyas along the ghats of the Ganga. Apart from these festivals, banks will also observe their regular Sunday and fourth Saturday closures. Here is the complete holiday list.
Upcoming Bank Holidays in November 2026
According to the RBI holiday calendar, here is the list of upcoming bank holidays in November 2026:
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November 24 (Tuesday): Guru Nanak Jayanti / Kartika Purnima / Dev Deepawali – Banks will remain closed in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal and several other states.
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November 26 (Thursday): Huthri Festival – Banks will remain closed in Karnataka's Kodagu district.
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November 27 (Friday): Kanakadasa Jayanthi – Banks will remain closed in Bengaluru, Karnataka.
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November 28 (Saturday): Fourth Saturday – Banks will remain closed across India.
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November 29 (Sunday): Weekly Holiday – Banks will remain closed across India.
Note: November 24 is a regional bank holiday and does not apply uniformly across India. Customers should check their local RBI holiday calendar before visiting a branch.
Upcoming Weekend Bank Holiday In November 2026
The final weekend of November will bring consecutive bank closures across India.
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Date
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Day
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Occasion
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Applicable Region
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November 27
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Friday
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Kanakadasa Jayanthi
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Bengaluru, Karnataka
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November 28
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Saturday
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Fourth Saturday
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All India
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November 29
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Sunday
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Weekly Holiday
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All India
Will Online Banking Services Work During Bank Holidays?
Bank holidays may put a pause on branch visits, but they do not bring digital banking to a halt. Customers can continue making UPI payments, transferring money through mobile and internet banking, and withdrawing cash from ATMs. However, services that require physical branch assistance, including certain check-related processes and document verification, may have to wait until the next working day.
Customers can access the following services:
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UPI Payments: Make instant digital payments and money transfers.
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Mobile Banking: Check account balances and manage transactions.
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Internet Banking: Transfer funds and access account statements.
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ATM Services: Withdraw cash and check balances.
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Bill Payments: Pay electricity, water and other utility bills online.
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