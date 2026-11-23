NCERT Textbook: बोर्ड एग्जाम से पहले किताबों की खराब छपाई पर गुस्साए पेरेंट्स, जानें NCERT ने क्या कहा?
NCERT Textbooks Blurred Text Row: 10वीं की NCERT सिलेब्स की किताबों में धुंधली और खराब प्रिंटिग की शिकायत पर NCERT ने प्राथमिकता के आधार पर जांच शुरू कर दी है। साथ ही, प्रिंटर के खिलाफ सख्त कार्रवाई करने का भी ऐलान किया गया है।
NCERT Class 10 Textbooks Print Quality: नेशनल काउंसलिंग ऑफ एजुकेशन रीसर्च एंड ट्रेंनिंग (NCERT) ने 10वीं के सिलेब्स की किताबों में खराब प्रिंट क्वालिटी और धुंधले शब्दों की शिकायतों पर देते हुए प्राथमिकता के आधार पर जांच शुरू कर दी है। 10वीं के बोर्ड एग्जाम से पहले किताबों में खराब प्रिंटिंग को देखते हुए सभी पेरेंट्स ने अपनी-अपनी शिकायतें दर्ज की है।
जिसे देखते हुए परिषद ने ऑफिशियल बयान जारी कर सभी छात्रों और पेरेंट्स को आश्वासन दिया है कि ‘छपाई में लापरवाही के लिए जिम्मेदार पाए जाने वाले किसी भी प्रिंटर के खिलाफ सख्त कार्रवाई की जाएगी।’
देशभर के लाखों छात्र अपनी पढ़ाई के लिए NCERT किताबों पर पूरी तरह निर्भर रहते हैं, ऐसे में खराब प्रिंटिंग से जुड़ा यह मामला पेरेंट्स और छात्रों के बीच काफी परेशानी खड़ी कर देने वाला टॉपिक बन गया है।
कैसे सामने आया 10वीं की किताबों में खराब छपाई का मामला?
यह मामला सुर्खियों में तब आया जब सुप्रीम कोर्ट के वकील विनीत जिंदल (@VineetJindal_) ने सोशल मीडिया प्लेटफॉर्म 'X' पर 10वीं की NCERT सिलेब्स की किताबों की प्रिंट क्वालिटी को लेकर चिंता सभी लोगों के आगे व्यक्त की। यहां से देखें कि उन्होने क्या कहा:
My son is in Class X, and after going through his NCERT textbook, I am deeply concerned about the quality of printing. The text is extremely small, blurred and poorly printed, making it difficult for students to read comfortably. NCERT must understand that such poor-quality textbooks can cause unnecessary eye strain, headaches and other health concerns among schoolchildren. Education should empower young minds, not compromise their health. I urge @JoshiPralhad @EduMinOfIndia and @ncert to take immediate cognisance of this issue, review the printing standards and ensure that students receive clear, readable and student-friendly textbooks.— Adv.Vineet Jindal Office (@VineetJindal_) November 22, 2026
उन्होंने शिक्षा मंत्रालय और NCERT से तत्काल संज्ञान लेकर छपाई के मानकों की समीक्षा करने का भी आग्रह किया।
यहां भी पढ़े: SSC CHSL City Slip 2026 Live Update: 30 नवंबर से शुरू होगा टियर-1 एग्जाम, जानें कब आएगी एग्जाम सिटी स्लिप और कैसे करें PDF डाउनलोड
NCERT का ऑफिशियल बयान और चेक करने की स्थिति
अभिभावकों, शिक्षकों और कानूनी विशेषज्ञों की बढ़ती चिंताओं के बीच NCERT ने रविवार, 22 नवंबर 2026 को अपने आधिकारिक X हैंडल से बयान जारी कर मामले की गंभीरता को स्वीकार किया।
NCERT has taken cognisance of the print-quality concern, is viewing it seriously and is examining it on priority. Strict action will be initiated against any printer found responsible. NCERT remains committed to providing clear, readable, student-friendly textbooks for every child.— NCERT (@ncert) November 22, 2026
सोशल मीडिया पर इस मुद्दे को लेकर यह भी चर्चा सामने आती रही है कि कई बार खराब छपाई या अनधिकृत कॉपियों से जुड़ी समस्याएं भी देखने को मिलती हैं, जिसके चलते NCERT और CBSE पहले ही छात्रों और पेरेंट्स को केवल ऑफिशियल माध्यमों से ही किताबें खरीदने की सलाह दे चुके हैं।
Executive - Editorial
Akshara Verma is a digital journalist. She writes in Hindi and is a subject matter expert in Education, Government Jobs, Current Affairs, General Knowledge, News, delivering accurate and authoritative content for a wide readership of Jagran Josh.
A graduate of Bharati Vidyapeeth's Institute of Computer Applications and Management (BVICAM) with a Bachelor of Journalism and Mass Communication, Akshara brings a strong academic and professional foundation to her work. She has previously held content writing and Public Relations roles at Genesis BCW and Dainik Bhaskar, experiences that have sharpened her ability to craft impactful, audience-first content across diverse formats. She can be reached at akshara.verma@jagrannewmedia.com.