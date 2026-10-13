TNTET Result 2026 Out at trb.tn.gov.in: Download Result PDF and Final Answer Key Link Here
TNTET Final Answer Key 2026 has been released by the Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board (TN TRB) for the Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test on its official website. Teachers Recruitment Board had conducted the examination for the Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test on July 04 and July 05, 2026. Check all details here.
TNTET Result 2026 Out: The Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board (TN TRB) has officially released the TNTET Result 2026 for the Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test on its official website. Candidates who appeared in the exam can download their result after using their login credentials to the link.
Earlier, the authority had released the tentative answer key along with the Objection Tracker on July 15, 2026, with a process to raise objections. Now the TNTET Final Answer Key 2026 and Result download has been released by the TN TRB, and candidates can download the same through the official website-https://www.trb.tn.gov.in. Earlier, the authority had published the provisional answer key with the process to raise objections. All the objections raised by the candidates were evaluated based on the minimum qualifying marks specified and the final results along with the Final Answer Key were published on October 12, 2026 at the official website.
It is noted that the Teachers Recruitment Board had conducted the Optical Mark Recognition (OMR) based Examination for Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test on July 04 and July 05, 2026 across the state.
TNTET Result 2026 Download Link
Candidates who appeared in the written exam held on July 04 and July 05, 2026 for Paper I and Paper II for Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test can check their result through the official website. You can download the TN TET Result 2026 directly through the link given below
|TNTET Result 2026 Final Answer Key Tamil Nadu
|Download Link
|TNTET Result 2026 Final Answer Key Puducherry
|Download Link
Why is TNTET Important?
The Teachers Recruitment Board conducted the Special Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test (TNTET-1) Paper-I on July 4, 2026, and Paper-II on July 5, 2026, for teachers working in government, government-aided, and private schools since September 1, 2025.
• Paper 1 is for Classes I–V, i.e. For Secondary Grade Teachers / Primary School Headmasters.
• Paper 2 is for Classes VI–VIII For For BT Assistants / Middle School Headmasters.
What's Next After TNTET Result 2026?
All those candidates qualified in the Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test can download their eligibility certificates (e-certificates) from the official website (www.trb.tn.gov.in) within 5 days. As per the short notice released, for candidates under the Puducherry government, the Teachers Recruitment Board has released only their exam marks. The official Teacher Eligibility Test certificates for these candidates will be issued directly by the Puducherry School Education Department
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Manish Kumar, an education Journalist and content professional with 15+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and others. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create high-quality, engaging educational content for Education and Career sections including News/Notifications/Current Affairs/Preparation etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.