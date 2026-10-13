TNTET Result 2026 Out at trb.tn.gov.in: Download Result PDF and Final Answer Key Link Here

TNTET Result 2026 Out: The Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board (TN TRB) has officially released the TNTET Result 2026 for the Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test on its official website. Candidates who appeared in the exam can download their result after using their login credentials to the link. Earlier, the authority had released the tentative answer key along with the Objection Tracker on July 15, 2026, with a process to raise objections. Now the TNTET Final Answer Key 2026 and Result download has been released by the TN TRB, and candidates can download the same through the official website-https://www.trb.tn.gov.in. Earlier, the authority had published the provisional answer key with the process to raise objections. All the objections raised by the candidates were evaluated based on the minimum qualifying marks specified and the final results along with the Final Answer Key were published on October 12, 2026 at the official website.

It is noted that the Teachers Recruitment Board had conducted the Optical Mark Recognition (OMR) based Examination for Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test on July 04 and July 05, 2026 across the state. TNTET Result 2026 Download Link Candidates who appeared in the written exam held on July 04 and July 05, 2026 for Paper I and Paper II for Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test can check their result through the official website. You can download the TN TET Result 2026 directly through the link given below TNTET Result 2026 Final Answer Key Tamil Nadu Download Link TNTET Result 2026 Final Answer Key Puducherry Download Link SSC GD Result 2026 Why is TNTET Important? The Teachers Recruitment Board conducted the Special Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test (TNTET-1) Paper-I on July 4, 2026, and Paper-II on July 5, 2026, for teachers working in government, government-aided, and private schools since September 1, 2025.