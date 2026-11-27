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Key Points Telangana and AP schools following 4th Saturday rule closed on Nov 28, 2026.

Punjab Patiala, Bagha Purana, Dharamkot schools closed Nov 28, 2026, for elections.

No statewide holiday for most states on Nov 28, 2026 fog alerts in North India.

School Holiday Tomorrow, November 28, 2026: Many students and parents want to know whether schools will be open or closed on Saturday, November 28, 2026. Tomorrow is the fourth Saturday of the month, so schools in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh that follow the fourth Saturday holiday will remain closed. In Punjab, schools and colleges in Patiala, Bagha Purana and Dharamkot will stay shut because of municipal elections. This is not a holiday for the entire state. In other states such as Delhi, UP, Bihar, and Rajasthan, Saturday schedules may differ from school to school; no statewide holiday order has come so far. Dense fog is likely in many northern states, so parents should check school notices before sending children tomorrow. Check the state-wise updates below. School Holiday on 28 November 2026: State-Wise Status

Tomorrow's school status is not the same everywhere. Some states have closures because of the fourth Saturday rule or local elections, while others have no statewide order yet. The table below gives the latest verified update for each state. State/UT School Status on Nov 28 Reason/Key Update Telangana Closed (May vary by school) Fourth Saturday holiday, followed by Sunday Andhra Pradesh Closed (May vary by school) Fourth Saturday holiday, followed by Sunday Punjab Closed only in Patiala, Bagha Purana, Dharamkot Local holiday for municipal elections; dense fog alert in the state Delhi-NCR No statewide holiday order Dense fog likely in the morning Uttar Pradesh No statewide holiday order Dense fog likely in eastern and western UP Haryana No statewide holiday order Dense fog likely in the morning Bihar No statewide holiday order Dry weather with light to moderate morning fog Rajasthan, West Bengal, Odisha No statewide holiday order Saturday schedule depends on the school

Many schools in North India decide their own Saturday schedule, and the District Magistrate can order closures at short notice because of fog or cold. Check the school's WhatsApp group or notice board before leaving home. Telangana: Closed in schools that follow the fourth Saturday holiday Schools in Telangana may be closed on Saturday, 28 November 2026, if they follow the fourth Saturday holiday. Sunday, 29 November, follows, so these schools get a two-day break. However, no statewide holiday order has been reported, and the fourth Saturday break is not a uniform rule for all schools. It depends on the school and its management. Schools that do not follow this break will remain open for regular classes. Parents should check the school circular or WhatsApp group. Andhra Pradesh: Closed in schools that follow the fourth Saturday holiday

Andhra Pradesh schools are in the same position as Telangana. Saturday, 28 November 2026, is the fourth Saturday, and Sunday follows on 29 November. Schools that observe the fourth Saturday holiday will stay closed for two days. There is no statewide holiday order in reports so far, so the decision rests with each school and its management. Schools without this break will function as usual. Parents should always confirm with the school, as this rule is not uniform across schools. Punjab: Closed only in Patiala, Bagha Purana and Dharamkot Schools and colleges in Patiala, Bagha Purana and Dharamkot will remain closed on Saturday, 28 November 2026, because of municipal elections. The Punjab government declared the holiday for educational institutions in these three civic areas. Polling will take place from 8 am to 4 pm. Institutions in Patiala city that have polling booths will stay shut. The holiday is not for the whole state. Schools elsewhere in Punjab are not covered and may follow their regular schedule. Check school circulars.

Tamil Nadu: Open (working Saturday) Schools in Tamil Nadu will remain open on Saturday, 28 November 2026. The state government declared it a compensatory working day for the extra holiday on Monday, 9 November, after Diwali. The order covers schools, colleges and all educational institutions in the state. Institutions will follow their regular Saturday schedule, not the weekday timetable. Banks are not affected by this order. Students should attend classes as usual. Parents should also check the school circular for timings and any special instructions. Delhi-NCR: No holiday order reported No holiday order has been reported for Delhi-NCR schools on Saturday, 28 November 2026. Schools are expected to follow their regular schedule, and Saturday timings may differ from school to school. The IMD forecasts mostly clear skies, with dense fog alerts for some areas in early morning hours. Light to moderate fog at most places may reduce visibility. Noida and Gurugram schools should follow district orders, if any. Parents should check school notices before sending children.

Uttar Pradesh: No statewide holiday order reported No statewide school holiday order has been reported for Uttar Pradesh for Saturday, 28 November 2026. Schools are expected to follow their regular schedule, though Saturday timings differ from school to school. The IMD has forecast dense fog in parts of the state. Dry weather is expected, with cold, foggy mornings. District officials can order closures or timing changes at short notice if fog or cold becomes severe. Parents should check the school notice or WhatsApp group before sending children. Haryana: No statewide holiday order reported No statewide school holiday order has been reported for Haryana for Saturday, 28 November 2026. Schools are expected to open as per their regular schedule. The IMD has forecast cold, dry conditions in the state, with dense fog in some parts during morning hours, which may affect visibility. Parents should plan travel carefully, especially for early school timings. The state or district administration can change school timings or declare closures at short notice if weather worsens. Check the school circular.

Bihar: No statewide holiday order reported No statewide school holiday order has been reported for Bihar for Saturday, 28 November 2026. Schools in the state reopened on 18 November after the Diwali and Chhath break and are expected to run as usual. The IMD has forecast dry weather in most parts of Bihar, with cold conditions in the morning and at night. Some places may see morning fog. Parents should check with the school or district administration for any local order or notice before sending children. Rajasthan: No statewide holiday order reported No statewide school holiday order has been reported for Rajasthan for Saturday, 28 November 2026. Schools are expected to follow their regular schedule, and Saturday arrangements depend on the school. The IMD has said cold wave conditions will intensify in parts of eastern Rajasthan, with temperatures dropping in the morning and at night. Parents of young children in these areas should check for any local order or timing change. Confirm the status with the school before leaving home tomorrow morning.

West Bengal: No statewide holiday order found No statewide school holiday order has been found for West Bengal for Saturday, 28 November 2026. Schools are expected to follow their regular schedule, and Saturday arrangements depend on the school and its board. Parents should note that district administrations can announce local closures for weather or other reasons. Any official notice will be final. This update is based on available reports and may change. Please check the school notice, circular or WhatsApp group before sending children to school tomorrow. Odisha: No statewide holiday order found No statewide school holiday order has been found for Odisha for Saturday, 28 November 2026. Schools are expected to follow their regular schedule, and Saturday arrangements depend on the school and its management. District administrations can announce local closures for weather or other reasons. This update is based on available reports and may change. Any official notice will be final. Please check the school circular or WhatsApp group before sending children to school tomorrow morning. Parents should not rely on rumours.