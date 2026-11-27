Ladakh Police SI and Constable Exam Date 2026: Check Official Exam Schedule & Other Important Details Here
Ladakh Police Written Exam Date 2026: The LPSSRB will conduct the Sub-Inspector and Constable General Cadre written examination in the third week of February 2027. Candidates who qualified the PST/PET can appear for the exam. Check the complete schedule and important details here.
Key Points
- The written examination for SI & Constable posts is scheduled for the third week of February 2027.
- LPSSRB released the official examination notice on November 27, 2026.
- Only candidates who qualified PST/PET are eligible to appear for the written exam.
Ladakh Police Exam Date 2026: The Ladakh Police Sub-Ordinate Service Recruitment Board (LPSSRB) has released the written examination dates for Sub-Inspector and Constable General Cadre posts. As per the official notice dated November 27, 2026 the written examination will be conducted in the third week of February 2027. Candidates who have qualified the Physical Standard Test (PST) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET) will be eligible to appear for the next stage. The exact examination date, time and venue will be announced separately by the board. Through this recruitment drive a total of 40 vacancies would be filled for Sub Inspector and 331 constable vacancies.
Ladakh Police SI and Constable Exam Date 2026: Highlights
Candidates can check the important details regarding the Ladakh Police written examination in the table below.
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Particulars
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Details
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Recruiting Body
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Ladakh Police Sub-Ordinate Service Recruitment Board (LPSSRB)
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Posts
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Sub-Inspector and Constable General Cadre
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Notice Release Date
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November 27, 2026
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Exam Stage
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Written Examination
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Exam Date
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Third week of February 2027
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Eligible Candidates
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Candidates qualified in PST/PET
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Exact Exam Date
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To be announced
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Exam Time
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To be announced
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Exam Venue
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To be announced
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Official Website
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police.ladakh.gov.in
Ladakh Police SI and Constable Exam Schedule 2026: Important Details
According to the notice issued by LPSSRB the written examination will be conducted for Sub-Inspector and Constable General Cadre posts in the third week of February 2027. The examination includes Constable posts under Executive, Armed/IRP, SDRF, Women and Border Battalions.
The notice refers to Advertisement Notification No. 01 of 2026, dated June 4, 2026 and Advertisement Notification No. 02 of 2026 dated August 24, 2026. Candidates who have cleared the physical tests must start their preparation for the written examination.
Ladakh Police Constable Official Notice 2026
Who Can Appear for the Ladakh Police Written Examination?
The board has stated that candidates who have qualified the PST/PET for the respective Sub Inspector and Constable General Cadre posts can appear for the written examination. This includes candidates shortlisted for Executive, Armed/IRP, SDRF, Women and Border Battalions.
Candidates must check the recruitment notice and their qualification status before proceeding with further examination preparations.
When Will the Exact Exam Date and Centre Details Be Released?
The board has not announced the exact examination date, reporting time or examination centre yet. The notice only confirms the tentative examination schedule as the third week of February 2027. LPSSRB will issue a separate notice containing details of schedule and venue information. Candidates must check and visit the official website for further announcements.
Executive - Editorial
Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.