Key Points The written examination for SI & Constable posts is scheduled for the third week of February 2027.

LPSSRB released the official examination notice on November 27, 2026.

Only candidates who qualified PST/PET are eligible to appear for the written exam.

Ladakh Police Exam Date 2026: The Ladakh Police Sub-Ordinate Service Recruitment Board (LPSSRB) has released the written examination dates for Sub-Inspector and Constable General Cadre posts. As per the official notice dated November 27, 2026 the written examination will be conducted in the third week of February 2027. Candidates who have qualified the Physical Standard Test (PST) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET) will be eligible to appear for the next stage. The exact examination date, time and venue will be announced separately by the board. Through this recruitment drive a total of 40 vacancies would be filled for Sub Inspector and 331 constable vacancies. Ladakh Police SI and Constable Exam Date 2026: Highlights Candidates can check the important details regarding the Ladakh Police written examination in the table below.

Particulars Details Recruiting Body Ladakh Police Sub-Ordinate Service Recruitment Board (LPSSRB) Posts Sub-Inspector and Constable General Cadre Notice Release Date November 27, 2026 Exam Stage Written Examination Exam Date Third week of February 2027 Eligible Candidates Candidates qualified in PST/PET Exact Exam Date To be announced Exam Time To be announced Exam Venue To be announced Official Website police.ladakh.gov.in Ladakh Police SI and Constable Exam Schedule 2026: Important Details According to the notice issued by LPSSRB the written examination will be conducted for Sub-Inspector and Constable General Cadre posts in the third week of February 2027. The examination includes Constable posts under Executive, Armed/IRP, SDRF, Women and Border Battalions.

The notice refers to Advertisement Notification No. 01 of 2026, dated June 4, 2026 and Advertisement Notification No. 02 of 2026 dated August 24, 2026. Candidates who have cleared the physical tests must start their preparation for the written examination. Ladakh Police Constable Official Notice 2026 Who Can Appear for the Ladakh Police Written Examination? The board has stated that candidates who have qualified the PST/PET for the respective Sub Inspector and Constable General Cadre posts can appear for the written examination. This includes candidates shortlisted for Executive, Armed/IRP, SDRF, Women and Border Battalions. Candidates must check the recruitment notice and their qualification status before proceeding with further examination preparations. When Will the Exact Exam Date and Centre Details Be Released?