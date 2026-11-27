Most Expensive Players in IPL Auction Season-Wise (2008–2027): Full List with Teams and Auction Prices
Check the most expensive players in IPL auction history from 2008 to 2026. Get the complete season-wise list with player names, teams and auction prices.
Most Expensive Players in IPL Auction Season-Wise (2008–2027): The Indian Premier League (IPL) has witnessed some of the biggest bidding wars in cricket history. Every year, franchises compete to sign the best players, with some cricketers attracting record-breaking bids during the auction.
From MS Dhoni becoming the most expensive player at the inaugural IPL auction in 2008 to Rishabh Pant setting a new record with ₹27 crore in 2025, the value of players in the IPL has increased significantly over the years.
In the IPL 2026 auction, Australian all-rounder Cameron Green became the most expensive player after Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) bought him for ₹25.20 crore.
Let's take a look at the most expensive players in IPL auction history, season-wise, from 2008 to 2026, including their teams and auction prices.
Also Read | Most Expensive Player in IPL History
Most Expensive Players in IPL Auction: Season-Wise List (2008–2027)
The following table highlights the highest-priced player or players at each IPL auction, along with their respective franchises and auction amounts.
|
IPL Season
|
Most Expensive Player(s)
|
Team
|
Auction Price
|
2008
|
MS Dhoni
|
Chennai Super Kings
|
$1.5 million
|
2009
|
Kevin Pietersen, Andrew Flintoff
|
RCB, CSK
|
$1.55 million each
|
2010
|
Kieron Pollard, Shane Bond
|
MI, KKR
|
$750,000 each
|
2011
|
Gautam Gambhir
|
Kolkata Knight Riders
|
$2.4 million
|
2012
|
Ravindra Jadeja
|
Chennai Super Kings
|
$2 million
|
2013
|
Glenn Maxwell
|
Mumbai Indians
|
$1 million
|
2014
|
Yuvraj Singh
|
Royal Challengers Bangalore
|
₹14 crore
|
2015
|
Yuvraj Singh
|
Delhi Daredevils
|
₹16 crore
|
2016
|
Shane Watson
|
Royal Challengers Bangalore
|
₹9.5 crore
|
2017
|
Ben Stokes
|
Rising Pune Supergiant
|
₹14.5 crore
|
2018
|
Ben Stokes
|
Rajasthan Royals
|
₹12.5 crore
|
2019
|
Jaydev Unadkat, Varun Chakravarthy
|
RR, KKR
|
₹8.4 crore each
|
2020
|
Pat Cummins
|
Kolkata Knight Riders
|
₹15.5 crore
|
2021
|
Chris Morris
|
Rajasthan Royals
|
₹16.25 crore
|
2022
|
Ishan Kishan
|
Mumbai Indians
|
₹15.25 crore
|
2023
|
Sam Curran
|
Punjab Kings
|
₹18.5 crore
|
2024
|
Mitchell Starc
|
Kolkata Knight Riders
|
₹24.75 crore
|
2025
|
Rishabh Pant
|
Lucknow Super Giants
|
₹27 crore
|
2026
|
Cameron Green
|
Kolkata Knight Riders
|
₹25.20 crore
|
2027
|
To be Announced
|
To be Announced
|
To be Announced
Who Is the Most Expensive Player in IPL Auction History?
Rishabh Pant became the most expensive player in IPL auction history after Lucknow Super Giants signed him for ₹27 crore at the mega auction held in November 2024.
Pant broke the previous record held by Australian fast bowler Mitchell Starc, who was purchased by Kolkata Knight Riders for ₹24.75 crore in the 2024 auction.
Most Expensive Player in IPL 2026 Auction
Cameron Green became the most expensive player at the IPL 2026 auction, held in Abu Dhabi on December 16, 2025.
The Australian all-rounder surpassed Mitchell Starc's overseas-player auction record of ₹24.75 crore. However, under the overseas-player salary cap rules, Green's actual IPL fee is capped at ₹18 crore, with the excess amount going to the BCCI player welfare fund.
How Has the IPL Auction Price Record Changed Over the Years?
The IPL auction has seen a major increase in the highest bids over time. Several players have set new records, particularly during the mega auctions.
Some of the biggest milestones include:
-
2008: MS Dhoni became the most expensive player at the inaugural auction for $1.5 million.
-
2011: Gautam Gambhir became the highest-priced player after Kolkata Knight Riders bought him for $2.4 million.
-
2014: Yuvraj Singh became the most expensive player in the first rupee-denominated auction at ₹14 crore.
-
2015: Yuvraj broke his own record when Delhi Daredevils purchased him for ₹16 crore.
-
2021: Chris Morris became the most expensive player in IPL auction history at that time for ₹16.25 crore.
-
2023: Sam Curran broke the record with a bid of ₹18.5 crore.
-
2024: Mitchell Starc created a new record after KKR bought him for ₹24.75 crore.
-
2025: Rishabh Pant became the first player to cross the ₹25 crore mark, fetching ₹27 crore.
-
2026: Cameron Green attracted a bid of ₹25.20 crore from KKR.
Top 5 Most Expensive Players in IPL Auction History
Here are the five highest auction bids recorded in IPL history up to the 2026 auction.
|
Rank
|
Player
|
IPL Auction Year
|
Team
|
Price
|
1
|
Rishabh Pant
|
2025
|
LSG
|
₹27 crore
|
2
|
Shreyas Iyer
|
2025
|
PBKS
|
₹26.75 crore
|
3
|
Cameron Green
|
2026
|
KKR
|
₹25.20 crore
|
4
|
Mitchell Starc
|
2024
|
KKR
|
₹24.75 crore
|
5
|
Venkatesh Iyer
|
2025
|
KKR
|
₹23.75 crore
Interesting Facts About IPL Auction Records
1. Yuvraj Singh: He became the most expensive player at the IPL auctions in both 2014 and 2015.
2. Ben Stokes: He topped the auction price list in two consecutive years, 2017 and 2018.
3. Rishabh Pant: He holds the record for the highest-ever IPL auction bid of ₹27 crore.
4. Cameron Green: He became the third-highest-priced player in IPL auction history in 2026.
5. Joint highest bids: Some auctions have witnessed two players fetching the same highest price, including 2009, 2010 and 2019.
6. Mitchell Starc: He became the most expensive overseas player in IPL history in 2024 before Cameron Green surpassed his auction record in 2026.
Executive - Editorial
Prabhat Mishra is a Subject Matter Expert and digital journalist with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape and over 4 years of experience in education, national and international news, and current affairs. Over his tenure with top knowledge platforms like Mentorship India, IAS BABA, IAS SARTHI, and now Jagran Josh, he has a deep understanding of government exams like UPSC and State PCS, including UP and Bihar, as he has already qualified for the UPPCS 2022 Mains and Bihar 68th Mains. With his core expertise in history, polity, geography & current affairs, he specialises in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations.