Most Expensive Players in IPL Auction Season-Wise (2008–2027): The Indian Premier League (IPL) has witnessed some of the biggest bidding wars in cricket history. Every year, franchises compete to sign the best players, with some cricketers attracting record-breaking bids during the auction.

From MS Dhoni becoming the most expensive player at the inaugural IPL auction in 2008 to Rishabh Pant setting a new record with ₹27 crore in 2025, the value of players in the IPL has increased significantly over the years.

In the IPL 2026 auction, Australian all-rounder Cameron Green became the most expensive player after Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) bought him for ₹25.20 crore.

Let's take a look at the most expensive players in IPL auction history, season-wise, from 2008 to 2026, including their teams and auction prices.