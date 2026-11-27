School Assembly News Headlines November 28, 2026: Mitchell Marsh, 8th Pay Commission, AP Police Constable, WBCHSE and Other News
Get the latest school assembly news headlines for November 28, 2026. Read important updates from India and around the world, including national, international, sports, business and education news. These simple and easy-to-understand headlines will help students stay informed and prepare confidently for their morning assembly.
School Assembly Headlines November 28, 2026: Bring together the latest news from India and from around the world. Among today’s main updates are a proposal to expand Parliament, a new paternity leave policy announced in Tamil Nadu, and how India has been performing in international sports. There are also changes taking place in the education sector, along with some important developments in the global economy. The national, international, sports, business and education headlines given here are meant to help students prepare for the morning assembly and build up their general awareness.
National News Headlines for School Assembly November 28
- Parliament Expansion Bill: The Union Cabinet approves a proposal to increase the strength of the Lok Sabha by 50% and expand state assemblies, with the legislation expected to be taken up in Parliament next week.
- Tamil Nadu Introduces Paternity Leave: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay announces 15 days of paternity leave for married male government employees around the birth of a child.
- Bal Vivah Mukt Bharat Campaign Completes Two Years: The Ministry of Women and Child Development organises a national event in New Delhi to mark two years of the campaign against child marriage.
- India Remembers 26/11 Mumbai Attack Victims: The country observes the 18th anniversary of the Mumbai terror attacks and pays tribute to the people and security personnel who lost their lives.
- Saryu-Kamala Express Bookings Begin: Indian Railways opens bookings for the new train connecting Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh with Janakpur in Nepal, improving railway connectivity between the two countries.
- Centre Approves ₹11,000 Crore Manufacturing Scheme: The Union Cabinet approves a scheme to strengthen India's construction and infrastructure equipment manufacturing sector.
- India Moves Forward with Women's Reservation Plans: The proposed Parliament expansion legislation seeks to advance the implementation of one-third reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies.
International News Headlines for School Assembly November 28
- Spain Prepares for General Elections: Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez expresses confidence in securing another term as political parties conclude their campaigns ahead of the November 29 elections.
- European Union Leaders Fail to Reach Budget Agreement: EU leaders end their discussions without a final agreement on the bloc's 2028–2034 budget and proposed financial assistance for Ukraine.
- Niger Reports Deadly Attack on National Guard: At least 13 soldiers are killed and 20 others injured in an attack on a National Guard position in southwestern Niger.
- Ukraine Warns of Further Russian Attacks: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warns about the possibility of further Russian strikes as diplomatic efforts to reduce tensions continue.
- Turkey Completes Ratification of Defence Agreement: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan formally approves the Mecca Joint Defence Agreement involving Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.
- New Zealand Faces Coalition Government Challenge: Final election results leave the ruling coalition one seat short of a parliamentary majority, requiring further political negotiations.
Sports News Headlines for School Assembly November 28
- India A Exits Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026: Sri Lanka A defeats India A by eight wickets in the semi-final after chasing a target of 318 runs in Doha.
- Gurnoor Brar Makes Test Debut Against New Zealand: Indian fast bowler Gurnoor Brar receives his first Test cap in the second match of India's tour of New Zealand at Christchurch.
- India Takes an Early Wicket Against New Zealand: Gurnoor Brar claims his maiden Test wicket as New Zealand reaches 77/1 at lunch on the opening day of the second Test.
- D Gukesh and Javokhir Sindarov Draw Third Game: The World Chess Championship contest remains closely balanced after another drawn game between the defending champion and his challenger.
- India Reaches 30 Medals at BIMSTEC U23 Athletics Meet: Indian athletes continue their strong performance in Bhubaneswar, taking the country's medal tally to 30, including 14 gold medals.
- Ayaan Vaziralli Wins First PSA Tour Title: The Indian squash player defeats Egypt's Hassan Menshawy 3–1 to win the QSF 5 Challenger title in Doha.
- India Secures Hosting Rights for 2028 Thomas and Uber Cup: New Delhi is selected to host the major international badminton team championships in 2028.
- Indian Pair Wins Bronze at Badminton Asia Senior Championships: Prathana Thapa of Nagaland and Lalduhzuali of Mizoram secure a bronze medal in the women's doubles 40+ category.
Business News Headlines for School Assembly November 28
- Sensex and Nifty End the Day in Red: The BSE Sensex falls 989.33 points to close at 83,339.26, while the Nifty 50 declines 277.30 points to settle at 25,607.20.
- Indian Rupee Closes at 92.99 Against US Dollar: The rupee strengthens as foreign investment returns to Indian markets, according to the latest market developments.
- India-US Trade Agreement Nears Completion: Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal says India and the United States are making progress towards finalising their long-awaited trade agreement.
- Foreign Investment in Indian Equities Rises: Foreign investors bring approximately $16 billion into Indian equities during November, marking a strong return of overseas investment.
- Crude Oil Prices Rise: Brent crude trades above $97 per barrel, raising concerns about energy costs and their possible impact on businesses and consumers.
Education News Headlines for School Assembly November 28
- WBCHSE HS Semester 3 Result 2026 Declared: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education releases the Class 12 Semester 3 results on November 27. Students can access their marksheets through the official result portal.
- GATE 2027 Mock Tests Released: IIT Madras activates paper-wise mock test links to help candidates practise for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering.
- AISHE 2026 Survey Deadline Announced: The Ministry of Education sets January 10, 2027, as the deadline for submitting data under the All India Survey on Higher Education for the 2025–26 academic year.
- Haryana Board Announces 2027 Examination Dates: Class 12 board examinations will begin on March 3, 2027, while Class 10 examinations will start on March 4, 2027.
- IIT Madras Introduces Six-Month Internship Programme: The institute replaces its traditional two-month summer internship format with a six-month programme for BTech students, starting January 2027.
- IIM Indore Explains CAT 2026 Score Normalisation: The examination authority explains the two-stage normalisation method that will be used to compare candidates' scores across different CAT examination sessions.
- Hong Kong University Introduces Robotics Engineering Degree: The University of Hong Kong launches a four-year undergraduate programme in Robotics Engineering, opening another opportunity for students interested in emerging technologies.
Science and Technology News Headlines for School Assembly November 28
- Japan Unveils Chandrayaan-5 Rover Prototype: Japan's space agency JAXA showcases a prototype rover being developed for the joint Chandrayaan-5 mission with ISRO, scheduled for launch in 2028.
- IITs Plan More Opportunities in Robotics and Physical AI: A new initiative aims to create around 6,000 additional academic opportunities in robotics, physical artificial intelligence and space engineering across participating IITs over the coming years.
Thought of the Day
"I am a slow walker, but I never walk back." (Abraham Lincoln)
Meaning: Success does not always come quickly, and everyone has their own pace of learning and growing. What matters is to keep moving forward with patience, determination and confidence. Students should never give up on their goals, even when progress seems slow.
Executive - Editorial
Faham is an education specialist and has over three years of experience in the education and edtech industry, specializing in digital and educational content creation. He holds an MBA in Marketing and Human Resources from Swami Vivekanand University. Throughout his career, Faham has developed expertise in creating engaging and informative content across diverse educational domains.
In addition to his edtech experience, he worked for two years as a Public Speaking and Creative Writing Expert, helping learners enhance their communication and writing skills. He has also been associated with Testbook and Adda Education as a Content Writer, where he created high-quality content for K–12 education, Management Entrance Examinations, UPSC, Law, and State Defence examinations. His strong understanding of educational content and exam preparation enables him to simplify complex topics and deliver valuable learning resources to students.