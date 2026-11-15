UP Free Tablet Yojana 2026: The UP Free Tablet Smartphone Yojana, officially known as the Swami Vivekananda Yuva Sashaktikaran Yojana, is an initiative launched by the Government of Uttar Pradesh to provide free digital devices to students pursuing higher education and skill-based courses. The scheme aims to improve digital education and help students access online study materials, educational resources, skill-development programmes and employment opportunities. Initially, the government distributed both tablets and smartphones under this scheme. However, in July 2025, the Uttar Pradesh Cabinet approved the distribution of tablets instead of smartphones to beneficiaries. As per the latest official update dated November 14, 2026, the state government has announced the launch of a programme to distribute 25 lakh tablets on November 15, 2026, from Rashtra Prerna Sthal in Lucknow.

So, let's explore the objective, benefits, eligibility criteria, application process and required documents for the UP Free Tablet Smartphone Yojana 2026. तकनीक से युवा सशक्त उज्ज्वल भविष्य का मार्ग प्रशस्त... प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी के मार्गदर्शन एवं मुख्यमंत्री @myogiadityanath जी के नेतृत्व में उत्तर प्रदेश सरकार युवाओं को आधुनिक तकनीक से जोड़कर उन्हें शिक्षा, कौशल और रोजगार के नए अवसरों से सशक्त बना रही है। प्रदेश सरकार का उद्देश्य है कि युवा डिजिटल संसाधनों से लैस होकर आत्मनिर्भर बनें और विकसित भारत के निर्माण में अपनी महत्वपूर्ण भूमिका निभाएं। इसी क्रम में जनजातीय गौरव दिवस के अवसर पर स्वामी विवेकानंद युवा सशक्तीकरण योजना के अंतर्गत 25 लाख टैबलेट वितरण कार्यक्रम का उद्घाटन किया जाएगा। साथ ही लखनऊ, हरदोई, सीतापुर और उन्नाव के 300 शैक्षणिक संस्थानों के 50 हजार से अधिक छात्र-छात्राओं एवं प्रशिक्षणार्थियों को टैबलेट वितरित किए जाएंगे। इससे युवाओं को डिजिटल शिक्षा, ऑनलाइन अध्ययन सामग्री और आधुनिक तकनीकी संसाधनों तक बेहतर पहुंच मिलेगी। प्रदेश सरकार द्वारा युवाओं को तकनीकी रूप से दक्ष बनाने और शिक्षा व्यवस्था को डिजिटल सुविधाओं से जोड़ने की दिशा में निरंतर कार्य किया जा रहा है। यह पहल युवाओं की प्रतिभा को नई उड़ान देने के साथ उनके उज्ज्वल भविष्य का मार्ग प्रशस्त करेगी। 📌 कार्यक्रम विवरण 🗓️ दिनांक: 15 नवंबर, 2026 🕙 समय: पूर्वाह्न 11:00 बजे 📍 स्थान: राष्ट्र प्रेरणा स्थल, बसंत कुंज, लखनऊ — Government of UP (@UPGovt) November 15, 2026

Quick Overview: UP Free Tablet Smartphone Yojana 2026 Aspects Details Scheme Name UP Free Tablet Smartphone Yojana Official Name Swami Vivekananda Yuva Sashaktikaran Yojana State Uttar Pradesh Launched By Government of Uttar Pradesh Launch Year 2021 Implementing Agency UPDESCO Nodal Department Department of IT and Electronics, Uttar Pradesh Main Benefit Free tablet for eligible students Earlier Benefit Free tablets and smartphones Latest Update Distribution programme for 25 lakh tablets announced Announcement Date November 14, 2026 Distribution Programme November 15, 2026 Category Education and Digital Empowerment Official Portal https://digishakti.up.gov.in/ Last Verified November 15, 2026 What is UP Free Tablet Smartphone Yojana 2026?

The UP Free Tablet Smartphone Yojana is a digital empowerment scheme introduced by the Government of Uttar Pradesh in 2021. Its official name is the Swami Vivekananda Yuva Sashaktikaran Yojana. Under this scheme, the state government provides free digital devices to eligible students enrolled in higher education and skill-development programmes. The scheme is implemented through the DigiShakti Portal, which helps the government, educational institutions and universities manage beneficiary information and monitor the distribution of devices. In July 2025, the Uttar Pradesh Cabinet decided to distribute only tablets instead of both tablets and smartphones. The decision was taken because tablets offer a larger screen, better battery capacity and more convenience for educational activities. According to the government's July 2025 cabinet document, the scheme had already supplied 22.80 lakh tablets and 37.25 lakh smartphones. By April 9, 2025, a total of 53.50 lakh devices had been distributed.

Latest Update on UP Free Tablet Smartphone Yojana 2026 The Uttar Pradesh Government announced on November 14, 2026, that the Chief Minister would launch a programme for the distribution of 25 lakh tablets on November 15, 2026, at Rashtra Prerna Sthal in Lucknow. This is an important development for students waiting for the next phase of the scheme. The announcement concerns tablet distribution, as the government has already approved the shift from smartphones to tablets. Objective The main objective of the UP Free Tablet Smartphone Yojana is to provide digital learning facilities to students and improve their access to education and employment opportunities. Other important objectives include: To provide free digital devices to eligible students pursuing higher education. To encourage online learning and digital education. To help students access study materials, e-books and online courses. To improve the technical skills of young people. To help students prepare for competitive examinations and employment opportunities. To promote digital awareness and technological development across Uttar Pradesh.

Benefits The major benefits of the UP Free Tablet Smartphone Yojana are: Free Tablets: Eligible students receive tablets without having to purchase them. Digital Education: Students can access online classes, e-books, study materials and educational platforms. Skill Development: Tablets help students access online training and skill-development courses. Employment Opportunities: Students can use digital resources to search for jobs, apply for vacancies and prepare for interviews. Better Learning Experience: Tablets provide a larger screen, making it easier to read educational materials and attend online classes. Access to Productivity Applications: Students can use applications such as Word, Excel, PowerPoint and Google Sheets for academic activities. The government has also introduced educational applications and digital learning resources through the scheme, including DigiShakti Adhyayan and Infosys Springboard.

Eligibility Criteria for UP Free Tablet Smartphone Yojana 2026 Students must fulfil the eligibility requirements specified by the Uttar Pradesh Government and their respective educational institutions. The major beneficiary categories include: Students enrolled in undergraduate (UG) courses. Students pursuing postgraduate (PG) courses. Students enrolled in diploma programmes. Students pursuing skill-development courses. Students enrolled in paramedical courses. Students studying in other eligible technical and professional education programmes. Students whose details have been verified and submitted by their respective educational institutions through the DigiShakti Portal. Important: Eligibility is determined through the applicable government guidelines and institutional verification. Students should confirm their eligibility with their college or university. Do not assume that merely being a resident of Uttar Pradesh or having an Aadhaar card guarantees a tablet.

Required Documents for UP Free Tablet Smartphone Yojana 2026 Students should keep the following documents and information ready for institutional verification and Aadhaar authentication: Aadhaar Card Aadhaar-linked mobile number for OTP authentication College or university identity card Admission proof or enrolment details University and institution details Course and academic details Recent passport-size photograph, if required by the institution Note: The final document requirements may vary according to the institution's verification process. The government instructions specifically mention Aadhaar authentication through the DigiShakti Portal. How to Apply for UP Free Tablet Smartphone Yojana 2026? Students should understand that the scheme does not follow the usual process of filling out an individual online application form.

Instead, educational institutions and universities identify eligible students and upload their details to the DigiShakti Portal. Students can follow these steps: First, contact your college or university administration to confirm whether your name has been included in the list of eligible beneficiaries. Visit the official DigiShakti Portal: https://digishakti.up.gov.in/. Look for the student-related information and Aadhaar e-KYC facility. Select the option for e-KYC through the MeriPehchaan Portal, if your student record is available. Search for your student details by providing the required university, institution and enrolment information. Complete Aadhaar authentication through the available e-KYC process. After successful verification, wait for further instructions from your educational institution regarding tablet distribution. Collect your tablet from the designated institution or distribution centre when your turn is announced.